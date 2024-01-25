AMSTERDAM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Dutch government plans to cap the number of flights at Amsterdam Schiphol airport are not likely to be implemented this year because the European Commission will need more time to assess the scheme, the country's infrastructure minister said.

Flight numbers at Schiphol, one of Europe's main air hubs, have been in doubt since the Dutch government in November was forced to scrap plans for an annual cap of 452,000 flights, about 10% below pre-pandemic levels.

This was partly because airlines wanted more flights, while the Dutch government and Schiphol had wanted fewer flights, mainly to cut noise pollution but also due to airport staffing issues.

The EU said in November would assess whether the Dutch government had taken the required steps for cutting the number of flights and if the cuts were in line with the EU-U.S. "Open Skies" agreement granting airlines the right to operate in each other's countries.

"It is unlikely that the balanced approach procedure will be finalised in time to make an introduction possible by Nov. 1, 2024," Infrastructure Minister Mark Harbers wrote in a letter to parliament published on Wednesday.

"The government would have liked to see this differently. But it is important to take the time needed.. international agreements (such as those between the EU and the U.S) are relevant and prescribe the balanced approach."

Schiphol said last month it would meet industry demand for 483,000 flights in 2024.

The plan to cap the number of flights at Schiphol had been primarily driven by the desire to cut noise pollution. It had also been cheered by environmentalists as needed to reduce carbon dioxide and nitrogen emissions.

Opposition swelled last year after the Dutch slot coordinator announced costly reductions in take-off and landing rights for airlines including Dutch flag carrier KLM and denied slots for U.S. airline JetBlue, which began flying from Schiphol to New York and Boston last year.

That led the U.S. government to threaten retaliation if the Dutch went ahead with the plan, saying it violated the U.S.-EU Air Transport Agreement. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Jamie Freed)