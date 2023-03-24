Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JetBlue Airways Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
6.700 USD   +1.06%
05:16pU.S. rejects JetBlue, Spirit exemption request, citing lawsuit
RE
04:00pU.S. Transportation Dept denies JetBlue, Spirit exemption request, citing DOJ lawsuit
RE
03/21Judge sets October trial in US challenge to JetBlue's Spirit deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. rejects JetBlue, Spirit exemption request, citing lawsuit

03/24/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday denied an exemption request by JetBlue and Spirit to operate under common ownership, citing the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit filed this month seeking to block the deal.

JetBlue's planned $3.8 billion acquisition of ultra-low cost carrier Spirit was announced last July. They then filed an exemption application asking the Transportation Department to permit them to operate under common ownership prior to a requested transfer application that seeks approval to combine and operate international routes under one certificate.

The Justice Department on March 7 challenged the deal, saying it would eliminate competition, lead to higher ticket prices, reduce passenger capacity and shrink consumer choices.

The Transportation Department said it rejected the exemption request in light of President Joe Biden's executive order that it "coordinate competition efforts, DOJ's (Justice Department) conclusion that the proposed merger would have anti-competitive effects, and the pendency of the federal lawsuit challenging the legality of the transaction."

JetBlue said in a statement it believes a court "will recognize the pro-competitive merits of this combination, which will create a national low-fare challenger to the dominant Big Four airlines."

The Transportation Department decision on the exemption "does not change that belief or our confidence that we will close the transaction, within our expected timeframe, following completion of the court case," JetBlue added.

The Transportation Department said it found the exemption request was premature given the ongoing lawsuit. A federal judge this week set an Oct. 16 trial in the lawsuit.

The Justice Department, which sued alongside the states of Massachusetts and New York as well as the District of Columbia, concluded that the deal was "presumptively illegal" and that JetBlue planned to remove 10% to 15% of seats from every Spirit plane.

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes has denied that the merger would reduce capacity.

"This argument that we'll take seats out and fares are going to go up - we're going to put capacity back," Hayes said in an interview this month, by doing things such as using larger planes on existing routes and by flying planes more often.

"It's good for consumers," Hayes added said. "It'll shake up the airline industry, and so it should be approved on an expedited basis."

The case is separate from a still-pending antitrust lawsuit the Justice Department also filed in Boston that seeks to force American Airlines and JetBlue to scrap their U.S. Northeast partnership because it would mean higher prices for consumers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 0.66% 13.72 Delayed Quote.7.15%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION 1.06% 6.7 Delayed Quote.2.31%
All news about JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
05:16pU.S. rejects JetBlue, Spirit exemption request, citing lawsuit
RE
04:00pU.S. Transportation Dept denies JetBlue, Spirit exemption request, citing DOJ lawsuit
RE
03/21Judge sets October trial in US challenge to JetBlue's Spirit deal
RE
03/21JetBlue Sets Plan for 200 Daily Flights at Orlando International Airport, Starting With..
AQ
03/20Rising airline emissions could trigger global caps as early as 2024 -trade group
RE
03/17Jetblue Airways Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/17JetBlue Announces Record and Payment Dates for March 2023 Additional Prepayment to Spir..
BU
03/16JetBlue Airways Adds Two Direct Flight Routes From Orlando to Dominican Republic
MT
03/16JetBlue Sets Plan for 200 Daily Flights at Orlando International Airport, Starting With..
BU
03/16Jetblue Sets Plan for 200 Daily Flights At Orlando International Airport
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 106 M - -
Net income 2023 67,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 908 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 170 M 2 170 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6,63 $
Average target price 8,77 $
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna L. Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION2.31%2 170
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.71%27 673
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.86%21 910
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.19%20 510
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED9.25%18 383
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC21.34%18 374
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer