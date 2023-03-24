U.S. rejects JetBlue, Spirit exemption request, citing lawsuit

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation
Department on Friday denied an exemption request by JetBlue and
Spirit to operate under common ownership, citing the Justice
Department's antitrust lawsuit filed this month seeking to block
the deal.
JetBlue's planned $3.8 billion acquisition of ultra-low cost
carrier Spirit was announced last July. They then filed an
exemption application asking the Transportation Department to
permit them to operate under common ownership prior to a
requested transfer application that seeks approval to combine
and operate international routes under one certificate.
The Justice Department on March 7 challenged the deal,
saying it would eliminate competition, lead to higher ticket
prices, reduce passenger capacity and shrink consumer choices.
The Transportation Department said it rejected the exemption
request in light of President Joe Biden's executive order that
it "coordinate competition efforts, DOJ's (Justice Department)
conclusion that the proposed merger would have anti-competitive
effects, and the pendency of the federal lawsuit challenging the
legality of the transaction."
JetBlue said in a statement it believes a court "will
recognize the pro-competitive merits of this combination, which
will create a national low-fare challenger to the dominant Big
Four airlines."
The Transportation Department decision on the exemption
"does not change that belief or our confidence that we will
close the transaction, within our expected timeframe, following
completion of the court case," JetBlue added.
The Transportation Department said it found the exemption
request was premature given the ongoing lawsuit. A federal judge
this week set an Oct. 16 trial in the lawsuit.
The Justice Department, which sued alongside the states of
Massachusetts and New York as well as the District of Columbia,
concluded that the deal was "presumptively illegal" and that
JetBlue planned to remove 10% to 15% of seats from every Spirit
plane.
JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes has denied that the merger would
reduce capacity.
"This argument that we'll take seats out and fares are going
to go up - we're going to put capacity back," Hayes said in an
interview this month, by doing things such as using larger
planes on existing routes and by flying planes more often.
"It's good for consumers," Hayes added said. "It'll shake up
the airline industry, and so it should be approved on an
expedited basis."
The case is separate from a still-pending antitrust lawsuit
the Justice Department also filed in Boston that seeks to force
American Airlines and JetBlue to scrap their U.S.
Northeast partnership because it would mean higher prices for
consumers.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)