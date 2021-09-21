Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JetBlue Airways Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

U.S. set to challenge American-JetBlue partnership, WSJ reports

09/21/2021 | 10:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: JetBlue Airways aircrafts are pictured at departure gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York

(Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department is preparing to file a lawsuit challenging American Airlines Group Inc's partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp on antitrust grounds, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The lawsuit could come as early as Tuesday, the newspaper said.

The airlines' "Northeast Alliance" partnership was announced in July 2020 and approved by the U.S. Transportation Department six months later, shortly before the end of the Trump administration.

The codeshare agreement allows American and JetBlue to sell each other's flights in their New York-area and Boston networks and link frequent flyer programs, in a move aimed at giving them more muscle to compete with United Airlines and Delta Air Lines in the U.S. Northeast.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson in Washington, Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 044 M - -
Net income 2021 -413 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 366 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 933 M 4 933 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 15,51 $
Average target price 20,13 $
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION6.67%4 933
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.1.42%26 005
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC2.58%22 086
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.4.67%14 650
AIR CHINA LIMITED-19.34%14 361
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-10.82%13 630