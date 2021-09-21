U.S. set to challenge American-JetBlue partnership, WSJ reports

The lawsuit could come as early as Tuesday, the newspaper said.

The airlines' "Northeast Alliance" partnership was announced in July 2020 and approved by the U.S. Transportation Department six months later, shortly before the end of the Trump administration.

The codeshare agreement allows American and JetBlue to sell each other's flights in their New York-area and Boston networks and link frequent flyer programs, in a move aimed at giving them more muscle to compete with United Airlines and Delta Air Lines in the U.S. Northeast.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson in Washington, Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Paul Simao)