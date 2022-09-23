Union seeks representation election for 3,000 JetBlue ground workers

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The International
Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said on
Friday it is filing an application seeking an election to
represent about 3,000 JetBlue ground workers.
Th union will file an application with the National
Mediation Board. The union argues JetBlue workers are receiving
below-standard industry pay rates and benefits.
JetBlue opposes the effort. The New York-based carrier said
in a statement that in "addition to providing competitive pay,
benefits and opportunities in a safe environment, JetBlue is the
only major U.S. airline that has not furloughed" crewmembers in
its 22-year history "even during the pandemic, and we remain the
industry’s only airline with a no-furlough commitment in place."
The airline added it firmly believes "that the direct
relationship we have with our ground operations crewmembers has
worked, and will continue to work, and that third-party
representation and the costs to our crewmembers that come with
it are not in their best interests."
IAM Air Transport Territory General Vice President
Richard Johnsen said "it’s high time that JetBlue workers gain
the dignity and respect of a union contract, and a strong voice
on the job."
The IAM is the largest airline union in North America
represents workers at every major U.S. airline. Airlines are one
of the most unionized sectors in the U.S. economy.
