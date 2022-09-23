Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JetBlue Airways Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBLU   US4771431016

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION

(JBLU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:15 2022-09-23 pm EDT
6.815 USD   -4.01%
03:02pUnion seeks representation election for 3,000 JetBlue ground workers
RE
01:49pJetBlue Airways Ground Workers Seeking Union Vote, Airline Labor Group Says
MT
10:55aJetBlue Airways' 3,000 Ground Workers Seek Union Representation, Labor Union Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union seeks representation election for 3,000 JetBlue ground workers

09/23/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said on Friday it is filing an application seeking an election to represent about 3,000 JetBlue ground workers.

Th union will file an application with the National Mediation Board. The union argues JetBlue workers are receiving below-standard industry pay rates and benefits.

JetBlue opposes the effort. The New York-based carrier said in a statement that in "addition to providing competitive pay, benefits and opportunities in a safe environment, JetBlue is the only major U.S. airline that has not furloughed" crewmembers in its 22-year history "even during the pandemic, and we remain the industry’s only airline with a no-furlough commitment in place."

The airline added it firmly believes "that the direct relationship we have with our ground operations crewmembers has worked, and will continue to work, and that third-party representation and the costs to our crewmembers that come with it are not in their best interests."

IAM Air Transport Territory General Vice President Richard Johnsen said "it’s high time that JetBlue workers gain the dignity and respect of a union contract, and a strong voice on the job."

The IAM is the largest airline union in North America represents workers at every major U.S. airline. Airlines are one of the most unionized sectors in the U.S. economy. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
03:02pUnion seeks representation election for 3,000 JetBlue ground workers
RE
01:49pJetBlue Airways Ground Workers Seeking Union Vote, Airline Labor Group Says
MT
10:55aJetBlue Airways' 3,000 Ground Workers Seek Union Representation, Labor Union Says
MT
10:43aUnion seeks representation election for 3,000 JetBlue ground workers
RE
09:53aJetBlue, Air Company Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Supply of 25 Million Gallons ..
MT
08:05aJetBlue Looks to Advance Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) with AIR COMPANY
BU
09/22Wall Street ends down for third day as growth concerns weigh on tech
RE
09/22Nasdaq, S&P end down for third day as growth concerns weigh on tech
RE
09/22Sustainable fuel startup Air Company to sell to JetBlue, Virgin Atlantic
RE
09/22Wall Street drops as mounting growth concerns weigh on tech, financials
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 091 M - -
Net income 2022 -302 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,03x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 299 M 2 299 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JetBlue Airways Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,10 $
Average target price 9,55 $
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin N. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanna L. Geraghty President & Chief Operating Officer
Ursula Hurley Chief Financial Officer
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Carol Clements Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION-50.14%2 299
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.61%24 167
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-23.34%19 122
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.54%17 855
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-12.21%13 957
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-24.00%12 921