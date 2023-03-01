Jetcon : JETCON) – Delay of Audited Financial Statements
Jetcon Corporation Limited (JETCON) has advised that their Audited Financial Statements for year ended December 31, 2022 will not be ready for publication in time for the March 1, 2023 deadline.
It is estimated that the reports will be ready on or before March 31, 2023
Disclaimer Jetcon Corporation Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 20:18:24 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about JETCON CORPORATION LIMITED
Sales 2021
870 M
5,59 M
5,59 M
Net income 2021
15,4 M
0,10 M
0,10 M
Net cash 2021
30,6 M
0,20 M
0,20 M
P/E ratio 2021
35,2x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
619 M
3,98 M
3,98 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,78x
EV / Sales 2021
0,59x
Nbr of Employees
21
Free-Float
-
Chart JETCON CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.