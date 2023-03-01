Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Jetcon Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JETCON   JME201600082

JETCON CORPORATION LIMITED

(JETCON)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-27
1.060 JMD   -.--%
01/18Jetcon : JETCON) – Trading in shares
PU
2022Jetcon : JETCON) – Trading in shares
PU
2022Jetcon Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Jetcon : JETCON) – Delay of Audited Financial Statements

03/01/2023 | 03:19pm EST
Jetcon Corporation Limited (JETCON) has advised that their Audited Financial Statements for year ended December 31, 2022 will not be ready for publication in time for the March 1, 2023 deadline.
It is estimated that the reports will be ready on or before March 31, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jetcon Corporation Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 20:18:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 870 M 5,59 M 5,59 M
Net income 2021 15,4 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net cash 2021 30,6 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 619 M 3,98 M 3,98 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Garth McKenzie Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jackson Chairman
Sean Jackson Director, Manager-IT & Logistics
Andrew Joel Jackson Secretary, Director & Operations Manager
Keddine Bryce Accountant