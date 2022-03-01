Log in
    JETCON   JME201600082

JETCON CORPORATION LIMITED

(JETCON)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE -  02-27
0.91 JMD    --.--%
Jetcon : JETCON) – Delayed Audited Financial Statements

03/01/2022 | 05:06pm EST
Jetcon Corporation Limited (JETCON) wishes to advise that the audited financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2021, will not be available for publication on the due date. We anticipate that they will be published on or before March 31, 2022. While we are seeing activities recover, we are still short on manpower. This has affected our accounting department's output and has resulted in delays providing the accounting information within the time frame that would allow for speedy completion of the audit. A notice to this effect will be published in the Daily Gleaner.

Disclaimer

Jetcon Corporation Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:03:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 629 M 4,09 M 4,09 M
Net income 2020 -6,73 M -0,04 M -0,04 M
Net Debt 2020 29,1 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
P/E ratio 2020 -68,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 531 M 3,45 M 3,45 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float -
Chart JETCON CORPORATION LIMITED
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Garth McKenzie Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jackson Chairman
Sean Jackson Director, Manager-IT & Logistics
Andrew Joel Jackson Secretary, Director & Operations Manager
Keddine Bryce Accountant