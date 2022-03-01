Jetcon : JETCON) – Delayed Audited Financial Statements

Jetcon Corporation Limited (JETCON) wishes to advise that the audited financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2021, will not be available for publication on the due date. We anticipate that they will be published on or before March 31, 2022. While we are seeing activities recover, we are still short on manpower. This has affected our accounting department's output and has resulted in delays providing the accounting information within the time frame that would allow for speedy completion of the audit. A notice to this effect will be published in the Daily Gleaner.
