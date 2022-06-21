Jetcon : JETCON) – Trading in shares (Revised)
Jetcon Corporation Limited (JETCON) advises that between June 6 2022 and June 10 2022, a Director sold a total of 1,054,576 shares
Disclaimer
Jetcon Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 20:54:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about JETCON CORPORATION LIMITED
Sales 2020
629 M
4,15 M
4,15 M
Net income 2020
-6,73 M
-0,04 M
-0,04 M
Net Debt 2020
29,1 M
0,19 M
0,19 M
P/E ratio 2020
-68,4x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
834 M
5,50 M
5,50 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,99x
EV / Sales 2020
0,78x
Nbr of Employees
30
Free-Float
-
Chart JETCON CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.