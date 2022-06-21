Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Jetcon Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JETCON   JME201600082

JETCON CORPORATION LIMITED

(JETCON)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-19
1.430 JMD   +14.40%
04:55pJETCON : JETCON) – Trading in shares (Revised)
PU
05/19Jetcon Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/12JETCON : JETCON) – Trading in shares
PU
News 
All News

Jetcon : JETCON) – Trading in shares (Revised)

06/21/2022 | 04:55pm EDT
Jetcon Corporation Limited (JETCON) advises that between June 6 2022 and June 10 2022, a Director sold a total of 1,054,576 shares

Disclaimer

Jetcon Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 20:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 629 M 4,15 M 4,15 M
Net income 2020 -6,73 M -0,04 M -0,04 M
Net Debt 2020 29,1 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
P/E ratio 2020 -68,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 834 M 5,50 M 5,50 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float -
Chart JETCON CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jetcon Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Garth McKenzie Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jackson Chairman
Sean Jackson Director, Manager-IT & Logistics
Andrew Joel Jackson Secretary, Director & Operations Manager
Keddine Bryce Accountant