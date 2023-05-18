Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Jetcon Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JETCON   JME201600082

JETCON CORPORATION LIMITED

(JETCON)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-16
1.060 JMD    0.00%
10:29aJetcon : JETCON) – Unaudited Financial Statements for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2023
PU
05/04Jetcon : JETCON) – Further delay of Audited Financials
PU
04/05Jetcon : JETCON) – further day of Audited Financials
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Jetcon : JETCON) – Unaudited Financial Statements for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2023

05/18/2023 | 10:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jetcon Corporation Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 14:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JETCON CORPORATION LIMITED
10:29aJetcon : JETCON) – Unaudited Financial Statements for the First Quarter ended March ..
PU
05/04Jetcon : JETCON) – Further delay of Audited Financials
PU
04/05Jetcon : JETCON) – further day of Audited Financials
PU
03/01Jetcon : JETCON) – Delay of Audited Financial Statements
PU
01/18Jetcon : JETCON) – Trading in shares
PU
2022Jetcon : JETCON) – Trading in shares
PU
2022Jetcon Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2022Jetcon : JETCON) – retirement of Director
PU
2022Jetcon : JETCON) – restructuring of Committees
PU
2022Jetcon : JETCON) – Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 870 M 5,56 M 5,56 M
Net income 2021 15,4 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net cash 2021 30,6 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 619 M 3,96 M 3,96 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float -
Chart JETCON CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jetcon Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Garth McKenzie Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jackson Chairman
Sean Jackson Director, Manager-IT & Logistics
Andrew Joel Jackson Secretary, Director & Operations Manager
Keddine Bryce Accountant
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer