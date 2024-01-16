NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended November 30, 2023.

Sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $9.8 million compared to sales of $12.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Loss from operations was ($789,224) compared to a loss of ($6,798) in the year ago period. After a one-time gain from a favorable arbitration settlement and other items, net income for the current quarter was $1,291,541, or $0.37 per share, compared to a net loss of ($73,760), or ($0.02) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

"We are continuing to work through the effects of the pandemic and the high rate of inflation that has caused price disruptions and negatively affected consumer buying," said CEO Chad Summers. "The pet segment continues to lag, but sales of our fencing products are meeting expectations. We officially launched our new MyEcoWorld® line of sustainable bag products in the 4th quarter and sales are growing. With the exception of pet products, we are approaching the desired inventory levels for most of our primary products as we sharpen our focus on our operational strengths and core product lines."

As of November 30, 2023, the Company's cash position was $3.5 million, and there was no borrowing against its $10.0 million line of credit. Based on the timing of accounts receivable and the available line of credit, the Company believes it has sufficient working capital available for the remainder of fiscal 2024.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal and sustainable bag products, and wholesale distribution of wood products. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate™, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post™ for gates and fencing; MyEcoWorld® for sustainable bag products; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



November 30, 2023

August 31, 2023







ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,558,168

$ 83,696 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 (August 31, 2023 - $0)

3,365,430



5,634,924 Inventory, net of allowance of $410,325 (August 31, 2023 - $497,884)

17,513,417



18,339,048 Prepaid expenses

613,358



630,788











Total current assets

25,050,373



24,688,456











Property, plant and equipment, net

4,545,687



4,655,427











Intangible assets, net

112,847



134,845











Deferred tax assets

229,062



319,875











Total assets $ 29,937,969

$ 29,798,603











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities





















Accounts payable $ 2,802,837

$ 2,181,194 Bank indebtedness

-



1,259,259 Income taxes payable

349,745



147,629 Accrued liabilities

1,396,519



2,113,194











Total liabilities

4,549,101



5,701,276











Stockholders' equity









Capital stock Authorized 21,567,564 common shares, no par value 10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value Issued 3,498,899 common shares (August 31, 2023 – 3,498,899)

825,468



825,468 Additional paid-in capital

765,055



765,055 Retained earnings

23,798,345



22,506,804











Total stockholders' equity

25,388,868



24,097,327











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 29,937,969

$ 29,798,603

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended November 30, 2023

Three Months Ended November 30, 2022











SALES $ 9,805,841

$ 12,577,500











COST OF SALES

7,849,760



9,717,800











GROSS PROFIT

1,956,081



2,859,700











OPERATING EXPENSES









Selling, general and administrative expenses

948,481



826,807 Depreciation and amortization

97,903



111,536 Wages and employee benefits

1,698,920



1,928,155















2,745,305



2,866,498











Loss from operations

(789,224)



(6,798)











OTHER ITEMS









Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

89,655



- Other income

2,450,000



- Interest expense

(6,855)



(86,552)











Total other items

2,532,800



(86,552)











Income (loss) before income taxes

1,743,576



(93,350)











Income tax (expense) recovery

(452,035)



19,590











Net income (loss) $ 1,291,541

$ (73,760)











Basic income (loss) per common share $ 0.37

$ (0.02)











Diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.37

$ (0.02)











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic

3,498,899



3,496,202 Diluted

3,498,899



3,496,202

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended November 30, 2023

Three Months Ended November 30, 2022











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income (loss) $ 1,291,541

$ (73,760) Items not involving an outlay of cash:









Depreciation and amortization

97,903



111,536 Stock-based compensation expense

-



23,303 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(89,655)





Write-down of intangible assets

21,790





Deferred income taxes

90,813



(20,002)











Changes in non-cash working capital items:









Decrease in accounts receivable

2,269,494



1,954,249 Decrease (increase) in inventory

825,631



(1,370,146) Decrease in prepaid expenses

17,430



488,461 Decrease in prepaid income taxes

-



412 (Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(95,032)



(419,811) Increase in income taxes payable

202,116



-











Net cash provided by (used by) operating activities

4,632,031



694,242











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment

101,700



- Purchase of property, plant and equipment

-



(36,223)











Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

101,700



(36,223)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









(Repayment of) proceeds from bank indebtedness

(1,259,259)



600,000











Net cash (used) provided by financing activities

(1,259,259)



600,000











Net increase in cash

3,474,472



1,258,019











Cash, beginning of period

83,696



484,463











Cash, end of period $ 3,558,168

$ 1,742,482

Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

