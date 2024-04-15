NORTH PLAINS, Ore., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six month periods of fiscal 2024 ended February 29, 2024.
Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $8.23 million compared to sales of $8.14 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Loss from operations was ($726,687) compared to a loss of ($1,210,085) for the quarter ended February 28, 2023. Net loss was ($534,145), or ($0.15) per share compared to a net loss of ($972,038), or ($0.28) per share, in the year-ago quarter.
For the six months ended February 29, 2024, sales totaled $18.0 million compared to sales of $20.7 million for the six months ended February 28, 2023. Loss from operations was ($1,515,911) compared to a loss of ($1,216,883) for the six months ending February 28, 2023. After a one-time gain from a favorable arbitration settlement, net income of the current six months was $757,395, or $0.22 per share, compared to a net loss of ($1,045,798), or ($0.30) per share, for the first six months of fiscal 2023.
"Consumer spending continues to be negatively affected by inflation and general economic pressures," said CEO Chad Summers. "In response, we are focusing on innovation and growing our core product lines of fencing, pet containment and the new MyEcoWorld® line of sustainable bag products. These efforts include the addition of new customers and complementary new products, while working to identify cost reductions and improving our margins."
As of February 29, 2024, the Company's cash position was approximately $1.15 million, and there was no borrowing against our bank line of credit. We requested the bank reduce our line of credit from $10 million to $5 million as our forecasts do not anticipate the need to borrow above that level. Our bank has decided that we do not currently meet their criteria for a line of credit, and the revised $5 million line will expire on June 30, 2024. We are currently in negotiations with other lenders, including asset based lenders, on establishing a new line of credit of $5 million or less. We anticipate having one or more new funding and banking arrangements in place by May 31, 2024.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate®, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post® for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.
Forward-looking Statements
The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.
JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
(Prepared by Management)
(Unaudited)
February 29,
2024
August 31,
2023
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,149,316
$
83,696
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 (August 31, 2023 - $0)
4,676,317
5,634,924
Inventory, net of allowance of $410,325 (August 31, 2023 - $497,884)
17,576,787
18,339,048
Prepaid expenses
796,393
630,788
Total current assets
24,198,813
24,688,456
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,450,788
4,655,427
Intangible assets, net
112,639
134,845
Deferred tax assets
226,148
319,875
Total assets
$
28,988,388
$
29,798,603
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
2,190,006
$
2,181,194
Bank indebtedness
-
1,259,259
Income taxes payable
172,722
147,629
Accrued liabilities
1,738,874
2,113,194
Total liabilities
4,101,602
5,701,276
Stockholders' equity
Capital stock
Authorized
21,567,564 common shares, no par value
10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value
Issued
3,504,802 common shares (August 31, 2023 – 3,498,899)
826,861
825,468
Additional paid-in capital
795,726
765,055
Retained earnings
23,264,199
22,506,804
Total stockholders' equity
24,886,786
24,097,327
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
28,988,388
$
29,798,603
JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
(Prepared by Management)
(Unaudited)
Three Month
Periods to the end
of February
Six Month
Periods to the end
of February
2024
2023
2024
2023
SALES
$
8,229,192
$
8,143,421
$
18,035,033
$
20,720,921
COST OF SALES
6,164,676
6,222,879
14,014,436
15,940,679
GROSS PROFIT
2,064,516
1,920,542
4,020,597
4,780,242
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative expenses
967,426
1,096,090
1,915,907
1,922,897
Depreciation and amortization
91,039
88,079
188,943
199,615
Wages and employee benefits
1,732,738
1,946,458
3,431,658
3,874,613
2,791,203
3,130,627
5,536,508
5,997,125
(Loss) income from operations
(726,687)
(1,210,085)
(1,515,911)
(1,216,883)
OTHER ITEMS
Other income
-
-
2,450,000
-
Interest income (expense)
19,819
(114,530)
12,964
(201,082)
(Loss) gain on sale of assets
(568)
-
89,087
-
19,251
(114,530)
2,552,051
(201,082)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(707,436)
(1,324,615)
1,036,140
(1,417,965)
Income tax recovery (expense)
173,291
352,577
(278,745)
372,167
Net (loss) income
(534,145)
$
(972,038)
757,395
$
(1,045,798)
Basic (loss) earnings per common share
$
(0.15)
$
(0.28)
0.22
$
(0.30)
Diluted (loss) earnings per common share
$
(0.15)
$
(0.28)
0.22
$
(0.30)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
3,504,348
3,498,899
3,501,623
3,497,543
Diluted
3,504,348
3,498,899
3,501,623
3,497,543
JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
(Prepared by Management)
(Unaudited)
Six Month Period
at the end of February,
Six Month Period
at the end of February,
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
$
757,395
$
(1,045,798)
Items not involving an outlay of cash:
Depreciation and amortization
188,943
199,615
Stock-based compensation expense
32,064
23,303
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
(89,087)
-
Write-down of intangible assets
21,790
-
Deferred income taxes
93,727
(372,992)
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Decrease in accounts receivable
958,607
2,930,390
Decrease (increase) in inventory
762,261
(2,447,334)
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses
(165,605)
318,009
(Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(365,508)
(1,020,411)
Decrease (increase) in prepaid income taxes
-
825
Increase in income taxes payable
25,093
-
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
2,219,680
(1,414,393)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment
105,199
-
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
-
(301,681)
Net cash used in investing activities
105,199
(301,681)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(Repayment) proceeds from bank indebtedness
(1,259,259)
1,500,000
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(1,259,259)
1,500,000
Net increase (decrease) in cash
1,065,620
(216,074)
Cash, beginning of period
83,696
484,463
Cash, end of period
$
1,149,316
$
268,389
Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110
