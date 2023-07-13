NORTH PLAINS, Ore., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine-month periods of fiscal 2023 ended May 31, 2023.

Sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled approximately $18.9 million compared to sales of $20.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Income from operations was $1,251,019 compared to $2,019,644 for the third quarter ended May 31, 2022. Net income after other items and income taxes for the current quarter was $734,951, or $0.21 per share, compared to net income of $1,494,111, or $0.43 per share, in the same quarter of 2022.

For the nine months ended May 31, 2023, Jewett-Cameron reported sales of approximately $39.67 million compared to sales of $47.90 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2022. Net loss was ($310,847), or ($0.09) per share, compared to net income of $1,372,789, or $0.39 per share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

"The winter weather which covered much of the US into April had a negative effect on our 3rd quarter sales, as many of our customers delayed, and then reduced, purchases of our outdoor products," said CEO Chad Summers. "We soft-launched our new MyEcoWorld® sustainable bag products in the 3rd quarter, with full launch to occur in the 4th quarter. This new line is less seasonal than our other products and has the potential to grow into a significant segment of our business as consumers seek alternatives to traditional hydrocarbon derived plastics."

During the 3rd quarter, the Company announced it has decided to close its Jewett-Cameron Seed segment effective August 31, 2023. The wind-down of operations has been proceeding smoothly, and full closure of the facility is expected to be completed by the end of calendar 2023.

As of May 31, 2023, the Company's cash position was approximately $2.7 million, and there was $8.0 million borrowed against its $12.0 million line of credit, which was temporarily increased by $2.0 million during the 3rd quarter. Subsequent to the end of the period, the Company repaid an additional $1.0 million.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate™, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post™ for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



May 31, 2023

August 31, 2022











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,716,051

$ 484,463 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 (August 31, 2022 - $0)

7,530,135



7,191,646 Inventory, net of allowance of $449,707 (August 31, 2022 - $800,000)

20,529,230



20,632,313 Prepaid expenses

870,148



1,112,575 Prepaid income taxes

-



208,963











Total current assets

31,645,564



29,629,960











Property, plant and equipment, net

4,745,987



4,828,420











Intangible assets, net

134,399



33,358











Deferred tax assets

391,564



24,998











Total assets $ 36,917,514

$ 34,516,736











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities





















Accounts payable $ 2,631,045

$ 1,566,047 Bank indebtedness

8,000,000



7,000,000 Accrued liabilities

2,332,148



1,856,039 Income taxes payable

147,215



-











Total liabilities

13,110,408



10,422,086











Stockholders' equity









Capital stock Authorized 21,567,564 common shares, no par value 10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value Issued 3,498,899common shares (August 31, 2022 –3,495,342)

825,468



824,629 Additional paid-in capital

765,055



742,591 Retained earnings

22,216,583



22,527,430











Total stockholders' equity

23,807,106



24,094,650











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 36,917,514

$ 34,516,736

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



Three Month Period Ended May 31,

Nine Month Period Ended May 31,

2023 2022

2023 2022



















SALES $ 18,945,738 $ 20,922,190

$ 39,666,658 $ 47,900,665



















COST OF SALES

14,532,366

15,569,380



30,473,044

36,658,766



















GROSS PROFIT

4,413,372

5,352,810



9,193,614

11,241,899



















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

961,566

1,125,692



2,884,463

2,798,094 Depreciation and amortization

99,962

83,291



299,577

237,001 Wages and employee benefits

2,100,825

2,124,183



5,975,438

5,957,601























3,162,353

3,333,166



9,159,478

8,992,696



















Income from operations

1,251,019

2,019,644



34,136

2,249,203



















OTHER ITEMS

















Other income

-

903



-

(294,097) Interest expense

(152,905)

(47,972)



(353,987)

(98,868)



(152,905)

(47,069)



(353,987)

(392,965)



















Income (loss) before income taxes

1,098,114

1,972,575



(319,851)

1,856,238



















Income tax expense (recovery)

(363,163)

(478,464)



9,004

(483,449)



















Net income (loss) $ 734,951 $ 1,494,111

$ (310,847) $ 1,372,789



















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.43

$ (0.09) $ 0.39



















Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.43

$ (0.09) $ 0.39



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

















Basic

3,498,899

3,492,842



3,498,000

3,492,266 Diluted

3,498,899

3,492,842



3,498,000

3,492,266

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



Nine Month Period Ended May 31,

2023



2022











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net (loss) income $ (310,847)

$ 1,372,789 Items not involving an outlay of cash:









Depreciation and amortization

299,577



237,001 Stock-based compensation expense

23,303



39,386 Deferred income tax expense

(366,566)



11,552











Changes in non-cash working capital items:









(Increase) in accounts receivable

(338,489)



(1,185,353) Decrease (increase) in inventory

103,083



(5,507,438) Decrease in prepaid expenses

242,427



48,244 Decrease in prepaid income taxes

208,963



249,082 Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,541,107



692,233 Increase in income taxes payable

147,215



-











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,549,773



(4,042,504)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Increase in intangible assets

(102,500)



- Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(215,685)



(1,011,359)











Net cash (used in) investing activities

(318,185)



(1,011,359)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Net proceeds and repayments from bank indebtedness

1,000,000



6,000,000











Net cash provided by financing activities

1,000,000



6,000,000











Net increase in cash

2,231,588



946,137











Cash, beginning of period

484,463



1,184,313











Cash, end of period $ 2,716,051

$ 2,130,450

Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

