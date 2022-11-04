JFE : Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year 2022 ending March 31, 2023
Securities Code：5411.T
JFE Group
Financial Results for First Half of
Fiscal Year 2022 ending March 31, 2023
JFE Holdings, Inc.
November 4, 2022
Key Points of today's Announcement
Results
for 1H of
FY2022
Forecast
of
FY2022
Business profit in 1H of FY2022 was ¥187.9 bn. increased by ¥22.9 bn. from previous forecast mainly due to profit growth from improving spreads in the steel business. (decreased by ¥10.9 bn.year-on-year)
Full-yearbusiness profit is expected to be ¥255.0bn.
(Increased by ¥20.0bn. from previous forecast, decreased by ¥161.4bn. year-on-year)
The economy and demand for steel continue to recover, but the recovery of auto production and overseas steel market has been slow since the last announcement.
JFE Steel plans to continue optimal production,
its standalone crude steel production is expected to decrease. (Crude steel production [standalone]
Previous forecast: less than 26.00Mt ⇒ Updated forecast: Approx. 25.00Mt)
On the other hand, despite the decline in crude steel production, segment profit of the steel business is expected to be higher than previous forecast
due to initiatives for improvement in earnings, such as domestic salesprice improvement.
In the engineering and trading businesses, earnings are expected to remain stable. (Engineering business : no change from previous forecast
Trading business
: increase by 5.0bn. from previous forecast)
Dividends
Topics
Foreign exchange : Assume 145 yen/$ in the exchange rate for the second half of FY2022.
In the steel business, the overpayment of foreign currency has shrunk due to the calmer raw material market, etc.
The Board of Directors has decided to payan interim dividend of 50 yen per share. (Last announcement : 40 yen per share)
• Progress of development plans for the land of Keihin district
A table of contents
JFE Holdings' Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year 2022 (April 1 to September 30, 2022) and Financial Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2022 (April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023)
Dividends
Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year 2022 and Financial Forecast for Fiscal Year 2022 by Segment
Topics
Appendix 1: Profit/Loss Analysis
Appendix 2: Business Environmental Indicators, etc.
