JFE : Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 ending March 31, 2023
08/03/2022 | 03:42am EDT
Securities Code：5411.T
JFE Group
Financial Results for First Quarter of
Fiscal Year 2022 ending March 31, 2023
JFE Holdings, Inc.
August 3, 2022
JFE-HD
Key Points of today's Announcement
Results
for 1Q of
FY2022
Forecast
of
FY2022
Business profit in 1Q of FY2022 was ¥116.6bn.(increased by ¥28.3bn.year-on-year)due to selling price improvements and inventory valuation gain because of the rising price of coking coal, etc.
Full-yearbusiness profit is expected to be ¥235.0bn. (decreased by ¥181.4bn.year-on-year)
The current business environment has been significantly worse than the previous fiscal year due to the prolonged Ukraine situation.(falling overseas steel market, rising commodity prices and a sharp depreciation of the yen)
The supply-demand balance is expected to recover gradually from now on. However it is necessary to monitor carefully the trend of steel production and steel demand in China, and the impact of auto production due to a shortage of the parts supply.
In the steel business, despite the severe business environment, initiatives for improvement in earnings, such as price improvement, are in progress.
In the engineering and trading businesses, earnings are expected to remain stable despite rising commodity prices.
Dividends
Carbon Neutral
The Board of Directors has decided to payan interim dividend of 40 yen per share. The year-end dividend has been still pending.
Organize the roadmap for realizing carbon neutrality in 2050 and arrange the emission reduction structure.
• A briefing session will be held to explain the details.(In Japanese)
2
[Scheduled for Sep.1st, 2022 ]
A table of contents
JFE Holdings' Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal
Year 2022 (April 1 to June 30, 2022) and Financial Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2022 (April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023)
Dividends
Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 and Financial Forecast for Fiscal Year 2022 by Segment
Topics
Appendix 1: Profit/Loss Analysis
Appendix 2: Business Environmental Indicators, etc.
Appendix 3: The 7th Medium-Term Business Plan
This presentation material is for information and discussion purpose only.
Any statements in the presentation which are not historical facts are future projections based on certain
assumptions and currently available information. Please note that actual performance may vary significantly due to
various factors.
3
Consolidated Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 (April 1 to June 30, 2022)
and
Consolidated Financial Forecast
for Fiscal Year 2022
(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
4
JFE-HD
Financial Results and Forecast for Fiscal Year 2022
Business profit in 1Q of FY2022 was ¥116.6bn.(increased by ¥28.3bn.year-on-year)
Full-yearrevenue is expected to be over ¥5 trillion., and full-year business profit is expected to be¥235.0bn.(decreased by ¥181.4bn. year-on-year)
（billion yen）
FY2021 Actual
FY2022 Forecast
Change
1Q
1H
Full Year
1Q
1H
Full Year
1Q
1H
Full Year
(Apr-Jun)
(Apr-Jun)
(Apr-Jun)
Revenue
888.9
1,942.9
4,365.1
1,253.6
2,610.0
5,370.0
364.7
667.1
1,004.9
Business Profit
88.3
198.8
416.4
116.6
165.0
235.0
28.3
(33.8)
(181.4)
Finance Income/Costs
(2.9)
(5.6)
(11.6)
(3.2)
(10.0)
(15.0)
(0.3)
(4.4)
(3.4)
Segment Profit
85.4
193.2
404.8
113.4
155.0
220.0
28.0
(38.2)
(184.8)
Exceptional Items
-
-
(16.2)
-
-
-
-
-
16.2
Profit before Tax
85.4
193.2
388.5
113.4
155.0
220.0
28.0
(38.2)
(168.5)
Tax Expense and
Profit (Loss)
(23.4)
(52.4)
(100.4)
(29.5)
(55.0)
(80.0)
(6.1)
(2.6)
20.4
Attributable to Non-
Controlling Interests
Profit Attributable
61.9
140.7
288.0
83.8
100.0
140.0
21.9
(40.7)
(148.0)
to Owners of
Parent
Business profit is profit before tax excluding financial income
and one-time items of a materially significant value. Segment profit is profit
including financial income in business profit.
5
