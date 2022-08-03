Log in
    5411   JP3386030005

JFE HOLDINGS, INC.

(5411)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-03 am EDT
1474.00 JPY   -0.74%
03:42aJFE : Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 ending March 31, 2023
PU
02:12aJFE : Notice of Revised Financial Results Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts
PU
07/21China to extend anti-dumping duties on steel product from Japan, South Korea, and EU
RE
JFE : Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 ending March 31, 2023

08/03/2022 | 03:42am EDT
Securities Code：5411.T

JFE Group

Financial Results for First Quarter of

Fiscal Year 2022 ending March 31, 2023

JFE Holdings, Inc.

August 3, 2022

JFE-HD

Key Points of today's Announcement

Results

for 1Q of

FY2022

Forecast

of

FY2022

  • Business profit in 1Q of FY2022 was ¥116.6bn.(increased by ¥28.3bn. year-on-year) due to selling price improvements and inventory valuation gain because of the rising price of coking coal, etc.
  • Full-yearbusiness profit is expected to be ¥235.0bn. (decreased by ¥181.4bn. year-on-year)
  • The current business environment has been significantly worse than the previous fiscal year due to the prolonged Ukraine situation.(falling overseas steel market, rising commodity prices and a sharp depreciation of the yen)
  • The supply-demand balance is expected to recover gradually from now on. However it is necessary to monitor carefully the trend of steel production and steel demand in China, and the impact of auto production due to a shortage of the parts supply.
  • In the steel business, despite the severe business environment, initiatives for improvement in earnings, such as price improvement, are in progress.
  • In the engineering and trading businesses, earnings are expected to remain stable despite rising commodity prices.

Dividends

Carbon Neutral

  • The Board of Directors has decided to pay an interim dividend of 40 yen per share. The year-end dividend has been still pending.
  • Organize the roadmap for realizing carbon neutrality in 2050 and arrange the emission reduction structure.

• A briefing session will be held to explain the details.(In Japanese)

2

[Scheduled for Sep.1st, 2022 ]

A table of contents

  • JFE Holdings' Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal
    Year 2022 (April 1 to June 30, 2022) and Financial Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2022 (April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023)
  • Dividends
  • Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 and Financial Forecast for Fiscal Year 2022 by Segment
  • Topics

Appendix 1: Profit/Loss Analysis

Appendix 2: Business Environmental Indicators, etc.

Appendix 3: The 7th Medium-Term Business Plan

This presentation material is for information and discussion purpose only.

Any statements in the presentation which are not historical facts are future projections based on certain

assumptions and currently available information. Please note that actual performance may vary significantly due to

various factors.

3

Consolidated Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 (April 1 to June 30, 2022)

and

Consolidated Financial Forecast

for Fiscal Year 2022

(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

4

JFE-HD

Financial Results and Forecast for Fiscal Year 2022

  • Business profit in 1Q of FY2022 was ¥116.6bn.(increased by ¥28.3bn. year-on-year)
  • Full-yearrevenue is expected to be over ¥5 trillion., and full-year business
    profit is expected to be ¥235.0bn.(decreased by ¥181.4bn. year-on-year)

billion yen

FY2021 Actual

FY2022 Forecast

Change

1Q

1H

Full Year

1Q

1H

Full Year

1Q

1H

Full Year

(Apr-Jun)

(Apr-Jun)

(Apr-Jun)

Revenue

888.9

1,942.9

4,365.1

1,253.6

2,610.0

5,370.0

364.7

667.1

1,004.9

Business Profit

88.3

198.8

416.4

116.6

165.0

235.0

28.3

(33.8)

(181.4)

Finance Income/Costs

(2.9)

(5.6)

(11.6)

(3.2)

(10.0)

(15.0)

(0.3)

(4.4)

(3.4)

Segment Profit

85.4

193.2

404.8

113.4

155.0

220.0

28.0

(38.2)

(184.8)

Exceptional Items

-

-

(16.2)

-

-

-

-

-

16.2

Profit before Tax

85.4

193.2

388.5

113.4

155.0

220.0

28.0

(38.2)

(168.5)

Tax Expense and

Profit (Loss)

(23.4)

(52.4)

(100.4)

(29.5)

(55.0)

(80.0)

(6.1)

(2.6)

20.4

Attributable to Non-

Controlling Interests

Profit Attributable

61.9

140.7

288.0

83.8

100.0

140.0

21.9

(40.7)

(148.0)

to Owners of

Parent

Business profit is profit before tax excluding financial income

and one-time items of a materially significant value. Segment profit is profit

including financial income in business profit.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JFE Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 07:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JFE HOLDINGS, INC.
