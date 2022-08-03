JFE : Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 ending March 31, 2023

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 4 986 B 37 815 M 37 815 M Net income 2023 164 B 1 247 M 1 247 M Net Debt 2023 1 750 B 13 273 M 13 273 M P/E ratio 2023 5,20x Yield 2023 6,29% Capitalization 855 B 6 486 M 6 486 M EV / Sales 2023 0,52x EV / Sales 2024 0,55x Nbr of Employees 64 296 Free-Float 85,7% Chart JFE HOLDINGS, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JFE HOLDINGS, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 9 Last Close Price 1 485,00 JPY Average target price 1 740,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 17,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Koji Kakigi President, CEO & Representative Director Masashi Terahata Executive Vice President Masami Yamamoto Independent Outside Director Yoshiko Ando Independent Outside Director Nobumasa Kemori Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) JFE HOLDINGS, INC. 1.23% 6 486 NUCOR 15.76% 34 621 ARCELORMITTAL -17.46% 20 054 TATA STEEL LIMITED -3.78% 16 673 STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. 24.67% 14 444 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 6.65% 13 759