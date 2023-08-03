Securities Code5411.T

JFE Group

Financial Results for First Quarter of

Fiscal Year 2023 ending March 31, 2024

JFE Holdings, Inc.

August 3, 2023

Copyright © 2023 JFE Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1

A table of contents

  • Financial Highlights
  • JFE Holdings' Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (April 1 to June 30, 2023) and Financial Forecast for Fiscal Year 2023 (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)
  • Dividends
  • Financial Forecast for Fiscal Year 2023 by Segment
  • Progress of the 7th Medium-Term Business Plan

(Main initiatives of Steel Business )

Appendix 1: Profit/Loss Analysis

Appendix 2: Business Environmental Indicators, etc.

Appendix 3: The 7th Medium-Term Business Plan

Appendix 4: JFE Steel Carbon Neutrality Strategy Briefing (Excerpted)

This presentation material is for the purpose of publicizing the status of our company's financial results for the first quarter of

FY2023. It is not a disclosure material under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and does not guarantee the accuracy or

completeness of the information. It does not constitute a solicitation to invest in securities in Japan, the United States or any other

countries. The forecasts presented are based on information received at the time of the briefing and include uncertainties.

Therefore, please refrain from making investment decisions based solely on this document. Our company shall not be liable for

any damages arising as a result of the use of this document.

2

Copyright © 2023 JFE Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

JFE-HD

Financial Highlights

Results

for 1Q of

FY2023

Business Profit ¥84.8bn.

Business profit decreased year-on-yeardue to

negative inventory valuation differences due to a

decreased by ¥31.8bn. year-on-year)

decline in main raw material prices.

[Excluding Inventory

[¥75.8bn.]

• Business profit excluding Inventory valuation etc.

Valuation etc.]

improved significantly due to sales price

Increased by ¥75.2bn. year-on-year)

improvement, etc.

Forecast

of

FY2023

Business Profit ¥290.0bn.

(As previous announced

[Excluding Inventory [¥315.0bn.]

Valuation etc.] (Increased by ¥35.0bn. from previous forecast

Steel business profit per ton*

10,000yen/t Increased by 1,000yen from previous forecast

Crude Steel Production(Standalone)

approx.24.60Mt (Decreased by 0.40Mt from previous forecast

Dividend100yenInterim dividend 50yen

  • Business profit is unchanged from the previous forecast.
    (Business profit Excluding Inventory Valuation, etc. improve)
  • While the recovery of overseas steel market and demand has been delayed from the initial forecast,profit and profit per ton excluding inventory valuation etc. is expected to improve from previous forecast by promoting sales price improvement.
  • Annual dividend is as previously announced. JFE Holdings agreed to pay an interim dividend of 50 yen.

Progress of

the 7th

Medium-

Term

Business

Plan

Structural reform: Shutdown of upstream facilities and hot rolling facilities in Keihin is scheduled for September 16, 2023

Overseas strategy: Establish a joint venture company in India of grain-oriented electrical steel

sheet with JSW (released on August 3, 2023)

Carbon neutral: Green steel [JGreeXTM] has been selected for large cargo ships (released on June 20, 2023)

* Steel business profit per ton :(consolidated segment profit excluding Inventory Valuation etc.) / non-consolidated sales volume)

Copyright © 2023 JFE Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

Consolidated Results for First Quarter of

Fiscal Year 2023

(April 1 to June 30, 2023)

Copyright © 2023 JFE Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

JFE-HD

Financial Results for 1Q of Fiscal Year 2023

  • Business profit in 1Q of FY2023 was ¥84.8bn.

(decreased by ¥31.8bn. year-on-year)

FY2022

FY2023

billion yen

Actual

Actual

Change

1Q

1Q

(Apr-Jun)

(Apr-Jun)

Revenue

1,253.6

1,262.0

8.4

Business Profit

116.6

84.8

(31.8)

[Excluding Inventory Valuation

[0.6]

[75.8]

[75.2]

etc.]

Finance Income/Costs

(3.2)

(4.9)

(1.7)

Segment Profit

113.4

79.8

(33.6)

Exceptional Items

0.0

Profit before Tax

113.4

79.8

(33.6)

Tax Expense and Profit (Loss) Attributable

(29.5)

(20.2)

9.3

to Non-Controlling Interests

Profit Attributable to Owners of

83.8

59.6

(24.2)

Parent

Business profit is profit before tax excluding financial income and one-time items of a materially significant value.

Inventory Valuation etc. is inventory valuation, carry over and foreign exchange valuation in steel business.

Segment profit is profit including financial income in business profit.

Copyright © 2023 JFE Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

JFE Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 07:06:10 UTC.