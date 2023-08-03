Securities Code︓5411.T
JFE Group
Financial Results for First Quarter of
Fiscal Year 2023 ending March 31, 2024
JFE Holdings, Inc.
August 3, 2023
A table of contents
- Financial Highlights
- JFE Holdings' Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (April 1 to June 30, 2023) and Financial Forecast for Fiscal Year 2023 (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)
- Dividends
- Financial Forecast for Fiscal Year 2023 by Segment
- Progress of the 7th Medium-Term Business Plan
(Main initiatives of Steel Business )
Appendix 1: Profit/Loss Analysis
Appendix 2: Business Environmental Indicators, etc.
Appendix 3: The 7th Medium-Term Business Plan
Appendix 4: JFE Steel Carbon Neutrality Strategy Briefing (Excerpted)
This presentation material is for the purpose of publicizing the status of our company's financial results for the first quarter of
FY2023. It is not a disclosure material under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and does not guarantee the accuracy or
completeness of the information. It does not constitute a solicitation to invest in securities in Japan, the United States or any other
countries. The forecasts presented are based on information received at the time of the briefing and include uncertainties.
Therefore, please refrain from making investment decisions based solely on this document. Our company shall not be liable for
any damages arising as a result of the use of this document.
JFE-HD
Financial Highlights
Results
for 1Q of
FY2023
Business Profit ¥84.8bn.
• Business profit decreased year-on-yeardue to
negative inventory valuation differences due to a
（decreased by ¥31.8bn. year-on-year)
decline in main raw material prices.
[Excluding Inventory
[¥75.8bn.]
• Business profit excluding Inventory valuation etc.
Valuation etc.]
improved significantly due to sales price
（Increased by ¥75.2bn. year-on-year)
improvement, etc.
Forecast
of
FY2023
Business Profit ¥290.0bn.
(As previous announced）
[Excluding Inventory [¥315.0bn.]
Valuation etc.] (Increased by ¥35.0bn. from previous forecast）
Steel business profit per ton*：
10,000yen/t（ Increased by 1,000yen from previous forecast ）
Crude Steel Production(Standalone)：
approx.24.60Mt (Decreased by 0.40Mt from previous forecast）
Dividend100yen（Interim dividend 50yen）
- Business profit is unchanged from the previous forecast.
(Business profit Excluding Inventory Valuation, etc. improve)
- While the recovery of overseas steel market and demand has been delayed from the initial forecast,profit and profit per ton excluding inventory valuation etc. is expected to improve from previous forecast by promoting sales price improvement.
- Annual dividend is as previously announced. JFE Holdings agreed to pay an interim dividend of 50 yen.
Progress of
the 7th
Medium-
Term
Business
Plan
Structural reform: Shutdown of upstream facilities and hot rolling facilities in Keihin is scheduled for September 16, 2023
Overseas strategy: Establish a joint venture company in India of grain-oriented electrical steel
sheet with JSW (released on August 3, 2023)
Carbon neutral: Green steel [JGreeXTM] has been selected for large cargo ships (released on June 20, 2023)
* Steel business profit per ton :(consolidated segment profit excluding Inventory Valuation etc.) / non-consolidated sales volume)
Consolidated Results for First Quarter of
Fiscal Year 2023
(April 1 to June 30, 2023)
JFE-HD
Financial Results for 1Q of Fiscal Year 2023
- Business profit in 1Q of FY2023 was ¥84.8bn.
(decreased by ¥31.8bn. year-on-year)
FY2022
FY2023
（billion yen）
Actual
Actual
Change
1Q
1Q
(Apr-Jun)
(Apr-Jun)
Revenue
1,253.6
1,262.0
8.4
Business Profit
116.6
84.8
(31.8)
[Excluding Inventory Valuation
[0.6]
[75.8]
[75.2]
etc.]
Finance Income/Costs
(3.2)
(4.9)
(1.7)
Segment Profit
113.4
79.8
(33.6)
Exceptional Items
ー
ー
0.0
Profit before Tax
113.4
79.8
(33.6)
Tax Expense and Profit (Loss) Attributable
(29.5)
(20.2)
9.3
to Non-Controlling Interests
Profit Attributable to Owners of
83.8
59.6
(24.2)
Parent
Business profit is profit before tax excluding financial income and one-time items of a materially significant value.
Inventory Valuation etc. is inventory valuation, carry over and foreign exchange valuation in steel business.
Segment profit is profit including financial income in business profit.
