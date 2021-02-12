JFE : Investor Meeting (FY2020 3Q Financial Results and FY2020 Earnings Forecasts) Presentation Transcript

JFE Holdings, Inc.

Q3 Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

February 9, 2021

Presentation

Moderator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for waiting. We will now begin the Investor Meeting of JFE Holdings, Inc.

First, Representative Director and Executive Vice President, Terahata will give his greetings.

Terahata: This is Terahata, Executive Vice President of JFE Holdings.

Thank you for joining us in our Investor Meeting despite the ongoing spread of COVID-19 and your busy schedules. We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued interest in our company.

In the past, we held these Investor Meetings over the phone. But, starting from this time, we will be holding them by web conference.

Senior Vice President Tanaka will present the Q3 results and financial forecast announced today. We will accept your questions later.

Tanaka: This is Tanaka.

We posted the presentation material for today's Investor Meeting on our website. I'll be explaining the details of the material.

I will skip the table of contents and start from page four. I will start with the Q3 results of JFE Group.

Please see page four. Here are the financial highlights for Q3 of FY2020.

Since the latter half of the first half, there has been a recovery of steel demand and steel prices. We also implemented efforts to improve profitability. As a result, business profit for Q3 alone from October to December was JPY53.1 billion.

The figure for the cumulative period from April to December is shown on the right. Revenue was JPY2,318.4 billion, down 17% YoY.

As I stated, business profit was in the black in Q3, but the loss in the first half was sizable. We posted a business loss of JPY61.1 billion over the cumulative period.

The segment loss was JPY70.6 billion and the loss attributable to owners of parent was JPY69.6 billion for the cumulative period up to Q3. Compared to the same period last year, the profit/loss items have deteriorated by around JPY100 billion.

Next, on page five, we'll look at the breakdown by segment.

Total revenue decreased by JPY470.0 billion, mainly due to the decline in sales volume stemming from a sharp reduction in activities by demand industries and the drop in prices in the first half in the Steel Business and Trading Business.

On the other hand, the segment loss was JPY70.6 billion over the cumulative period from April to December.

In the Steel Business, we posted a profit of JPY34.3 billion in Q3, but the cumulative loss was JPY101.9 billion.

On the other hand, in the Engineering Business segment profit was JPY19.6 billion, which is roughly on par with the year-earlier level.

In the Trading Business, segment profit was JPY13.7 billion, down JPY7.5 billion compared to the same period last year. However, if you look at Q3 alone from October to December, profit has recovered to a level almost on par with the previous year.