  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  JFE Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    5411   JP3386030005

JFE HOLDINGS, INC.

(5411)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-08 am EDT
1633.00 JPY   +1.43%
04:03aJapan's JFE Holdings sees 2023/24 profit up on auto sector recovery
RE
03:11aJfe : Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022 ending March 31, 2023
PU
02:21aJfe : ' Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022 ended March 31, 2023
PU
Japan's JFE Holdings sees 2023/24 profit up on auto sector recovery

05/08/2023 | 04:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of JFE Holdings Inc is seen at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's second-biggest steelmaker JFE Holdings Inc plans to post a 17% increase in current fiscal year's net profit to 190 billion yen ($1.4 billion), expecting stronger steel demand thanks to recovery in auto sector, it said on Monday.

JFE saw a 44% decline in 2022/23 fiscal year net profit to 162.6 billion yen as its crude steel output fell to 25.5 million tonnes from 27.3 million tonnes a year before hit by weaker demand both in Japan and abroad amid rising costs and A shortage of semiconductors essential to the auto sector.

The average selling price increased to 130,800 yen per tonne, up from 103,700 yen a year earlier, the company said.

This year, JFE said it sees improving demand for steel products in Japan thanks to a recovery in the automotive sector as supplies of semiconductors and other components improve. Overseas demand should be driven by China lifting its zero-COVID policy, it said.

As a result, 2023/24 fiscal year's net profit should rise by 17% to 190 billion yen, JFE forecast on Monday.

($1 = 134.9200 yen)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. 1.43% 1633 Delayed Quote.4.82%
JFE SYSTEMS, INC. 0.94% 2590 Delayed Quote.11.23%
Financials
Sales 2023 5 164 B 38 286 M 38 286 M
Net income 2023 151 B 1 118 M 1 118 M
Net Debt 2023 1 838 B 13 623 M 13 623 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,18x
Yield 2023 4,97%
Capitalization 935 B 6 934 M 6 934 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 64 296
Free-Float 86,9%
Technical analysis trends JFE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1 610,00 JPY
Average target price 1 785,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koji Kakigi President, CEO & Representative Director
Masashi Terahata Executive Vice President
Masami Yamamoto Independent Outside Director
Yoshiko Ando Independent Outside Director
Nobumasa Kemori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.4.82%6 934
NUCOR CORPORATION7.97%35 856
ARCELORMITTAL0.22%21 855
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.37.07%21 788
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION26.44%19 784
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.0.51%16 599
