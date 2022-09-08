Log in
    5411   JP3386030005

JFE HOLDINGS, INC.

(5411)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-08 am EDT
1472.00 JPY   +1.31%
Japan's JFE to decide on electrical steel sheet JV with JSW in India by end-2022

09/08/2022 | 04:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of JSW is seen on the company's headquarters in Mumbai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's JFE Steel aims to decide this year on a joint venture in India with partner JSW Steel to produce electrical steel sheet used in power plant transformers, JFE Holdings President Koji Kakigi said on Thursday.

Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, which is under JFE Holdings, aims to tap growth in the Indian market by offering advanced steel products to boost efficiency in power generation, Kakigi told reporters.

"We are thinking of developing a business in the higher-end field, using our technology, to create demand for a grain oriented electrical steel sheet together with JSW," Kakigi said.

JFE said last year it would conduct a feasibility study on forming a JV with JSW Steel, in which JFE holds 15% stake, to produce the steel sheet as demand for electric power in India was soaring.

Japanese steelmakers are expanding in India while trimming their output capacity at home.

JFE's bigger rival, Nippon Steel, plans to almost double crude steel output capacity at its India's Hazira plant.

As for the Japanese market, JFE, which also has engineering and trading units, plans to develop its offshore wind power generation business.

"Especially, we want to take on the entire operation and maintenance (O&M) service," he said, adding it wants to become a local O&M contractor for wind turbine makers such as General Electric and Vestas.

JFE may consider acquisitions in areas not covered by the group, such as companies specialising in underwater work, Kakigi said.

Japan plans to install up to 45 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2040 as part of its efforts to curb emissions.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely)

By Yuka Obayashi


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1.97% 73.58 Delayed Quote.-23.62%
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. 1.31% 1472 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
JFE SYSTEMS, INC. -0.17% 2301 Delayed Quote.0.52%
JSW SA 2.01% 39.2 Delayed Quote.10.09%
JSW STEEL LIMITED -0.01% 684.35 End-of-day quote.4.34%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 1.23% 2260 Delayed Quote.18.84%
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S -0.42% 176.98 Delayed Quote.-11.16%
Financials
Sales 2023 4 984 B 34 504 M 34 504 M
Net income 2023 157 B 1 090 M 1 090 M
Net Debt 2023 1 887 B 13 064 M 13 064 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,32x
Yield 2023 5,51%
Capitalization 837 B 5 792 M 5 792 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 64 296
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart JFE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
JFE Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JFE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 453,00 JPY
Average target price 1 728,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koji Kakigi President, CEO & Representative Director
Masashi Terahata Executive Vice President
Masami Yamamoto Independent Outside Director
Yoshiko Ando Independent Outside Director
Nobumasa Kemori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.95%5 792
NUCOR18.80%35 530
ARCELORMITTAL-19.54%19 078
TATA STEEL LIMITED-3.19%16 490
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.28.40%14 554
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION19.86%14 232