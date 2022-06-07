Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JFE Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5411   JP3386030005

JFE HOLDINGS, INC.

(5411)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/07 02:00:00 am EDT
1636.00 JPY   +3.61%
Japan's JFE to seek additional price hike as raw material costs rise

06/07/2022 | 11:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of JFE Holdings Inc is seen at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's No.2 steelmaker, JFE Holdings Inc, will seek to raise product prices by additional 10,000 yen ($75) a tonne from this month to pass on soaring costs of raw materials, the company said on Wednesday.

The rise is on top of one announced in May, when the company said it would lift prices by 30,000 yen a tonne from those of the January-March quarter.

In some cases the outcomes of such rises depends on negotiations with customers, such as automakers and electronics manufacturers.

The company did not disclose actual product prices after the rises, but it said in May that the average steel product price at its mainstay steel unit, JFE Steel, had climbed to 103,700 yen a tonne in the financial year ended March 31 from 74,800 yen a year earlier.

The latest hike mainly reflected rising coking coal prices and would apply to all products, including exports, the company said.

Other Japanese steelmakers have been raising product prices in response to surging prices of ingredients such as coking coal and iron ore as well as cost increases in distribution, electricity and ferroalloys.

JFE made the rare public disclosure of its pricing strategy to help customers understand its rising expenses, a company spokesperson said.

($1 = 132.6900 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. 3.61% 1636 Delayed Quote.7.63%
JFE SYSTEMS, INC. 0.63% 2253 Delayed Quote.-2.36%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 404 B 33 449 M 33 449 M
Net income 2022 271 B 2 057 M 2 057 M
Net Debt 2022 1 812 B 13 761 M 13 761 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,36x
Yield 2022 8,87%
Capitalization 942 B 7 155 M 7 155 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 64 371
Free-Float 85,9%
Managers and Directors
Koji Kakigi President, CEO & Representative Director
Masashi Terahata Executive Vice President
Masami Yamamoto Independent Outside Director
Yoshiko Ando Independent Outside Director
Nobumasa Kemori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.7.63%6 906
NUCOR13.42%34 447
ARCELORMITTAL9.47%28 920
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.5.65%17 454
TATA STEEL LIMITED-3.00%16 929
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION18.69%15 593