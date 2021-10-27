Deploy Iron Bank-Approved Artifactory/Xray on AWS GovCloud and RKE2

With Artifactory and Xray now includedin the U.S. Department of Defense's Iron Bank container repository, we're eager to help you benefit from this accreditation. Today, we'll explain how to deploy these hardened JFrog images on AWS GovCloud using Rancher Kubernetes Edition (RKE2.)

Specifically, we'll describe the installation and configuration of the Iron Bank-accredited Artifactory version 7.21.7 and Xray version 3.30.2. The RKE2 version at hand is the v1.21.4+rke2r3 distribution from the Big Bang infrastructure-as-code (IaC) service of the DoD's Platform One DevSecOps platform.

You'll learn how to install and configure the RKE2 cluster using a Terraform script from Big Bang; to create a storage class; and finally to install Artifactory and Xray using Helm charts that pull Iron Bank-accredited images from the Iron Bank registry.

Platform One requirements

Platform One guidelines for implementing DevSecOps in your environment require you to set up a secure infrastructure to deploy a Kubernetes distribution on a secured cloud platform such as AWS GovCloud. The deployment outlined below is designed to work on AWS GovCloud and RKE2 Kubernetes distribution, which are both approved for Platform One.

Deployment of Rancher RKE2 cluster

Big Bang offers IaC with a uniform script to deploy and configure the Rancher cluster.

Rancher Cloud Enabled Cluster for AWS

Assumptions

AWS Cloudaware RKE2 cluster is the type of cluster we assume to deploy on GovCloud (us-gov-west-1).

Security Technical Implementation Guide RHEL8.3 image

User must have an AdministratorAccess IAM Role.

RKE2 cluster must be provisioned on a new AWS VPC with one control plane node(server) and 2 node pools where Artifactory and Xray are installed.

A non-HA RKE2 cluster must be deployed (although this could be changed to HA with config changes.)

RKE2 cluster creation

The RKE2 cluster creation is based on cloud-enabled Terraform scripts, which are themselves enabled for public cloud providers such as AWS. This assumes you have installed the Terraform CLI on the machine where you are executing the RKE2 Terraform script.

a. Clone RKE2 repo from github : https://github.com/rancherfederal/rke2-aws-tf

b. The AWS cloud-enabled cluster Terraform is located under:

rke2-aws-tf/examples/cloud-enabled

c. Modify the Terraform main.tf with the following changes: specify RHEL version 8.3.* as the earlier v8.0 has issues with network services that make DNS lookup services fail. Replace existing entire datasource section: "rhel8" with the following: Please note : changed "RHEL-8.3*"

data "aws_ami" "rhel8" { most_recent = true owners = ["219670896067"] # owner is specific to aws gov cloud filter { name = "name" values = ["RHEL-8.3*"] } filter { name = "architecture" values = ["x86_64"] } }

d. Modify Terraform main.tf : RKE2 cluster needs to be enabled for running on AWS, hence we need to enable AWS Cloud Controller Manager : rke2, agents module.

# Enable AWS Cloud Controller Manager enable_ccm = true

e. Specify latest rke2 version to module rke2 and agents in main.tf

rke2_version = "v1.21.4+rke2r3"

f. If you need high availability of nodes, change server=3 under module rke2 section

Terraform Execution

a. Initialize Terraform from the `rke2-aws-tf/examples/cloud-enabled`directory where you cloned the repository.

terraform init

terraform plan - out=output

b. Execute Terraform module : main.tf will deploy and configure AWS Cloudaware cluster.

terraform apply

Check RKE cluster to verify if services(pods) that were installed are properly configured and in running state by executing following command:

kubectl get pods -n kube-system

Define Storage Class for AWS

A storage class needs to be defined for the Rancher cluster to provision a storage volume on AWS, so that any persistent volume claims can be bounded. This code for StorageClass can be saved in yaml format - storageclass.yaml - and kubectl create -f storageclass.yaml

apiVersion: storage.k8s.io/v1 kind: StorageClass metadata: annotations: kubectl.kubernetes.io/last-applied-configuration: | {"apiVersion":"storage.k8s.io/v1","kind":"StorageClass","metadata":{"annotations":{"storageclass.kubernetes.io/is-default-class":"true"},"name":"gp2"},"parameters":{"fsType":"ext4","type":"gp2"},"provisioner":"kubernetes.io/aws-ebs","volumeBindingMode":"WaitForFirstConsumer"} storageclass.kubernetes.io/is-default-class: "true" name: gp2 resourceVersion: "256" parameters: fsType: ext4 type: gp2 provisioner: kubernetes.io/aws-ebs reclaimPolicy: retain volumeBindingMode: WaitForFirstConsumer

This creates "gp2" as a storage class on the cluster.

Deployment of JFrog Platform Helm Charts

The deployment instructions that follow are exactly the same from the JFrog docs on installing Artifactory and Xray as Helm charts by the following clone from this Big Bang repo : https://repo1.dso.mil/platform-one/big-bang/apps/third-party/artifactory/-/tree/master

Instructions on how to install and configure the Helm charts:

https://www.jfrog.com/confluence/display/JFROG/Helm+Charts+for+Advanced+Users#HelmChartsforAdvancedUsers-ArtifactoryAdvancedOptions

Note: The assumption is to create a new database as part of the Artifactory install. This does not cover installing into an existing database.

Preparation Steps

Create namespace "artifactory" Create secret "registry-secret" with credentials for accessing Iron Bank registry in artifactory namespace.

kubectl create secret registry-secret regcred --docker-server=registry1.dso.mil --docker-username= --docker-password= --docker-email= --namespace artifactory

JFrog Helm Charts customizations

Clone Iron Bank-specific platform values in yaml from this repo which has Iron Bank-specific customizations. Enable only Artifactory and Xray.

https://github.com/sudhindrarao/artifactory-IronBank/blob/master/values_platform_ib.yaml

Install Artifactory/Xray chart

The following Helm chart installs JFrog Platform charts which include Artifactory and Xray on the Rancher RKE2 cluster.

helm install jfrog jfrog/jfrog-platform -f values_platform_ib.yaml --set artifactory-ha.artifactory.node.replicaCount=1 --set global.joinKey= xxxxx --set global.masterKey= xxxxxx --namespace artifactory

Once the chart install successfully completes, an AWS load balancer will be created to route traffic to Artifactory.

You will see services created. Please note the cname of the load balancer that is listening on port 80. One could create a DNS entry with a custom domain name pointing to this cname to start routing to Artifactory.

kubectl get services -n=artifactory NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE jfrog-artifactory-ha ClusterIP 10.43.187.29 8082/TCP,8081/TCP 19d jfrog-artifactory-ha-primary ClusterIP 10.43.89.230 8082/TCP,8081/TCP 19d jfrog-nginx LoadBalancer 10.43.116.130 ab534be9396ce40a09a7b565ebba85e9-516588911.us-gov-west-1.elb.amazonaws.com 80:31886/TCP,443:30736/TCP 19d jfrog-postgresql ClusterIP 10.43.192.54 5432/TCP 19d jfrog-postgresql-headless ClusterIP None 5432/TCP 19d jfrog-rabbitmq ClusterIP 10.43.3.183 5672/TCP,4369/TCP,25672/TCP,15672/TCP 19d jfrog-rabbitmq-headless ClusterIP None 4369/TCP,5672/TCP,25672/TCP,15672/TCP 19d jfrog-xray ClusterIP 10.43.176.105 80/TCP,8082/TCP 19d

To log in to Artifactory - please point your browser to:

http://ab534be9396ce40a09a7b565ebba85e9-516588911.us-gov-west-1.elb.amazonaws.com/ui/login/

The first time you log in, the default username is "admin" and password is "password".

You will need to set the Artifactory license as part of the setup.

This is how you install Iron Bank-accredited Artifactory and Xray images using Big Bang Infrastructure as code (IaC), JFrog Platform Helm charts and Rancher RKE2.

