Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JFrog Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FROG   IL0011684185

JFROG LTD.

(FROG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-05 pm EST
21.46 USD   -5.04%
12/05Idc Link : JFrog Introduces New Software Supply Chain Security Capabilities
PU
12/01Insider Sell: Jfrog
MT
11/29JFrog to Seek M&A
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IDC LINK: JFrog Introduces New Software Supply Chain Security Capabilities

12/05/2022 | 11:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As software becomes increasingly complex, the need to secure the software supply chain becomes more important - and more difficult.

But how can businesses address the challenges of securing their software supply chain? The International Data Corporation (IDC) offers critical insight.

Following the release of JFrog Advanced Securityon October 18, 2022 - the world's first binary-focused DevSecOps solution - IDC providedkey takeawayson JFrog's new software supply chain security capabilities. Here's a sampling of what to expect.

What did IDC think of JFrog Advanced Security release? 1. JFrog offers a compelling solution to simplify businesses' security tooling

Many enterprises want to simplify their security tooling with platforms that provide a comprehensive approach to DevSecOpsand software supply chain security. JFrog offers a compelling solution to meet this need.

What are the security solutions included in the new release? Find out in the full IDC commentary.

2. The importance of securing the software supply chain can't be overstated

The security of an organization's software supply chain is essential. When supply chain attacks go undetected, software producers and consumers are significantly impacted. JFrog's comprehensive approach to software supply chain security provides organizations with the tools and visibility they need to secure their applications.

Are you aware of the risks your company takes when neglecting software security? Here's why IDC thinks organizations should consider JFrog Advanced Security.

3. Existing customers should explore how to integrate Advanced Security capabilities

JFrog Advanced Securityaugments Xray with many new capabilities, all connected to supply chain threats. Existing JFrog customers should explore how to integrate these new capabilities into their current DevOps pipelines ASAP. Organizations that aren't already using JFrog's tools should consider doing so.
We bet you're wondering how JFrog helps businesses protect their codebase from vulnerabilities? These are IDC's commentary.

4. Advanced Security features will strengthen JFrog's position in the DevSecOps market

JFrog's announcement comes at a time when the market for these solutions is rapidly growing and evolving. Several factors, including the increasing use of open source software by organizations of all sizes, are driving this rapid growth.

Wondering how your business is a part of this growth or how this growth affects your business? Don't skip IDC's commentary. It might cost you your software security. Find out here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

JFrog Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 04:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JFROG LTD.
12/05Idc Link : JFrog Introduces New Software Supply Chain Security Capabilities
PU
12/01Insider Sell: Jfrog
MT
11/29JFrog to Seek M&A
CI
11/29Transcript : JFrog Ltd. Presents at Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conf..
CI
11/18Insider Sell: Jfrog
MT
11/15JFrog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/03JFROG LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
11/03Needham Adjusts Price Target on JFrog to $28 From $30, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/02Transcript : JFrog Ltd., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2022
CI
11/02Earnings Flash (FROG) JFROG Reports Q3 Revenue $72M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JFROG LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 281 M - -
Net income 2022 -86,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 432 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -25,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 267 M 2 267 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,54x
EV / Sales 2023 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart JFROG LTD.
Duration : Period :
JFrog Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JFROG LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 21,46 $
Average target price 28,67 $
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shlomi Ben Haim Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Jacob Shulman Chief Financial Officer
Yoav Landman Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hila Mazinter Vice President-Research & Development
Orit Goren Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JFROG LTD.-23.91%2 267
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-25.61%1 901 040
SYNOPSYS INC.-5.52%53 239
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.80%50 606
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-7.47%47 300
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-63.02%36 028