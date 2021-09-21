Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JFrog Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FROG   IL0011684185

JFROG LTD.

(FROG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JFrog : Delivering on Our Commitments to the Public Sector with Iron Bank Certification

09/21/2021 | 04:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Serving our customers in the public sector, including government agencies and contractors, is both a great honor and a major responsibility for JFrog. The applications and digital services that they release have a direct impact on the well-being of our communities, across critical areas including national defense, healthcare, public safety, education and more.

Today, I'm proud to share that JFrog is further strengthening its position in the government sector with the U.S. Department of Defense's Iron Bank certification for JFrog Artifactoryand JFrog Xray. This is a significant milestone that will benefit our current and prospective customers in the U.S. federal government, as well those as in other public- and private-sector areas.

What's Iron Bank and why is it important?

Iron Bank is part of the DoD's Platform One, a provider of DevSecOpsmanaged services. Also known as the DoD Centralized Artifacts Repository (DCAR), Iron Bank is the central repository of digitally-signed and hardened binary container images, including open-source and commercial off-the-shelf software. Approved containers in Iron Bank have DoD-wide reciprocity across classifications, fast-tracking a security process that can take months. To gain inclusion into Iron Bank, container imagesmust meet rigorous DoD software security standards.

When teams at the DoD and in other government agencies use Iron Bank containers and Platform One tools, they enjoy a number of benefits, including shortened development cycles, and faster and more secure software releases.

The impact of this certification ripples well beyond the government sector, as private-sector organizations are also able to access Iron Bank. Inclusion in Iron Bank offers assurance that the Artifactory and Xray container images have undergone a rigorous and thorough hardening process. Specifically, this will help streamline and accelerate DevOpsprocesses, as well as offer peace of mind to businesses in highly-regulated industries like healthcareand finance.

The benefits that Artifactory and Xray offer organizations in the public sector and in other highly-regulated industries are unique and extremely valuable, including:

  • Technology agnosticism and broad support for third-party tools and software packages
  • Hybrid, centralized artifact management and tracing of binaries throughout the SDLC
  • Air gap support for use cases where you need to operate offline
  • Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) creation for granular visibility into binary components
  • Deep recursive scanning for detection of vulnerabilities, and prioritization of remediation
  • Detection of license compliance issues with "policy as code" support
What's next?

Of course, we're not stopping here! JFrog will continue to deepen its commitment to our government customers, enhancing our offerings for them, as we assist them in their ongoing DevOps journeys in pursuit of progressively faster and more secure software releases.

You can visit the JFrog for Government page, as well as schedule a 1-1 meetingto learn more about the JFrog DevOps Platform and why it's ideal for government agencies and contractors looking to accelerate and secure their software delivery pipelines.

Disclaimer

JFrog Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 08:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JFROG LTD.
04:42aJFROG : Delivering on Our Commitments to the Public Sector with Iron Bank Certif..
PU
04:42aJFROG : Set Up a Remote Repository in Artifactory To Proxy Iron Bank Images
PU
09/20JFROG : CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC JFrog Wins U.S. Defense Department Secu..
BU
09/16TRANSFORMERS '21 : Changing the Lens – Manager vs. Developer
PU
09/16TRANSFORMERS &LSQUO;21 : Manisha Sahasrabudhe, Director of Product, JFrog
PU
09/15TRANSFORMERS &LSQUO;21 : Melissa McKay, Developer Advocate, JFrog
PU
09/13Tech Stocks Narrowly Lower Monday Afternoon
MT
09/13Tech Stocks Drifting Lower To Begin New Week
MT
09/13INTERNATIONAL PROGRAMMERS DAY 2021 : Celebrating Those on the Front Lines of Dig..
PU
09/13JFROG : Buys Device Management Solution Upswift for Undisclosed Sum
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JFROG LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 204 M - -
Net income 2021 -50,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 422 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -68,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 426 M 3 426 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart JFROG LTD.
Duration : Period :
JFrog Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JFROG LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 35,73 $
Average target price 53,33 $
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shlomi Ben Haim Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Jacob Shulman Chief Financial Officer
Yoav Landman Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hila Mazinter Vice President-Research & Development
Orit Goren Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JFROG LTD.-43.13%3 426
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.32%2 253 490
SEA LIMITED65.60%187 628
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC71.29%101 816
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-16.79%85 478
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE50.17%77 220