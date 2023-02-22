JFrog Revolutionizes C/C++ Development with Conan 2.0: Advanced Capabilities for Building High-Performance, Embedded, and IoT Applications

Already Powering the World of AI, Automotive, Aerospace, Robotics and Healthcare, the New C/C++ Package Manager Will Help Organizations Build and Secure Software Pipelines at Scale

JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today released Conan 2.0. Available for download immediately, Conan 2.0 features the ability to model the most advanced C and C++ application dependency graphs and software binary packages, making it easier for developers to securely reproduce artifact builds and quickly deliver innovative products at scale.

"Conan 2.0 builds on years of open source experience and use by thousands of companies and hundreds of thousands of developers worldwide and aims to help solve a key challenge: managing software dependencies,” said Diego Rodriguez-Losada, co-founder of Conan.io and Lead Architect at JFrog. "For organizations designing applications for high-performance, embedded and IoT use cases, Conan 2.0 gives visibility of dependencies across their entire software supply chain so they can move forward with confidence and peace of mind that their software supply chain is secure. Conan 2.0 was built with and by the C/C++ community. At JFrog, we are honored to be fueled by open source and excited to give back this powerful version of package and binary management.”

According to JFrog’s recent Software Artifact State of the Union report, highlighting the packages and binaries most in use by developers to create software consumed by end users today, Conan usage grew 5.2X in 2022, indicating broader adoption by a growing number of companies, such as those designing for embedded, IoT, or edge applications.

TomTom, a global leader in location technology for drivers, carmakers, enterprises and developers, is using Conan/C/C++ to develop applications across many different platforms. TomTom utilized Conan to modernize its approach to software development, enabling its developers to quickly rebuild components while fetching dependencies as compiled binaries through JFrog Artifactory. The shift to a binary-centric approach allowed TomTom to accelerate its software supply chain by producing binary artifacts that could be shared easily across developers. “With every single release we have seen great improvement to our development chain - we are looking forward to the major leap bringing us to the next level,” said Maikel van den Hurk, Staff Software Engineer at TomTom.

Conan 2.0 New Features and Capabilities

Conan 2.0 delivers a new era of powerful C and C++ package manager capabilities, giving developers increased flexibility in creating powerful CI/CD pipelines, ultimately allowing teams to scale and accelerate development. Key new features include:

New “signing" plugin to help better secure the software supply chain: Conan 2.0’s flexible framework allows organizations to add signatures to their software packages to protect their applications from malicious third-party code.

Conan 2.0’s flexible framework allows organizations to add signatures to their software packages to protect their applications from malicious third-party code. Enterprise-ready package management framework: New open APIs, custom commands, and multiple new extensions deliver next-generation flexibility and security for building new applications.

New open APIs, custom commands, and multiple new extensions deliver next-generation flexibility and security for building new applications. New artifact modeling and dependency management: Advanced comprehension of the relationship between various portions of the software components – so developers spend less time needlessly recreating their work and teams can more efficiently re-use binaries with confidence.

Advanced comprehension of the relationship between various portions of the software components – so developers spend less time needlessly recreating their work and teams can more efficiently re-use binaries with confidence. Revamped scalability and security: Conan 2.0 utilizes lockfiles to ‘pin down’ all versions of software dependencies, ensuring organizations have a framework for safely reproducing builds and accelerating their CI/CD pipelines without compromising the agility of their developers to choose new versions of software on-demand to further innovation.

“I am really excited for Conan 2.0. By starting the Conan tribe in 2020, the Conan team has made sure to incorporate user feedback into this upcoming release,” said Kerstin Keller, software developer for Continental. “I'm really looking forward to the improved lockfile handling which Conan 2.0 will bring. Together with the new Python API, this will greatly simplify our CI workflows.”

Conan is already used by several thousand companies worldwide in industries ranging from automotive and aerospace to robotics and healthcare. With hundreds of thousands of downloads every month, Conan 2.0 will further improve the C++ ecosystem by giving millions of developers the necessary tools to accurately capture binary dependencies, delivering scalability and flexibility as they secure their software supply chain.

Maxime Bergantz, Senior Software Engineer, Bosch

“Already with Conan 1.x, we were amazed by how well it covers our (sometimes quite special) use cases with just the right mixture of a robust framework and lots of flexibility. As embedded system developers, Conan 2.0 brings us an even better control of our build processes by adding new generators and more fine grained package environments. We’re also looking forward to the new public Python APIs and extension system which will boost our capabilities in C++ build automation.”

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG) is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from developer to device. Driven by a “Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a single system of record that powers organizations to build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely, ensuring it is available, traceable, and tamper-proof. The integrated security features also help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and 7K+ customers worldwide, including a majority of the FORTUNE 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @jfrog.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the U.S. federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the release of Conan 2.0, statements made by JFrog’s Executives, and the new capabilities giving organizations enhanced flexibility to build powerful CI/CD pipelines at scale, Accelerating Development.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause JFrog’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

