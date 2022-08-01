Log in
    FROG   IL0011684185

JFROG LTD.

(FROG)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
22.51 USD   +1.40%
04:07pJFrog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
04:06pJFrog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
AQ
07/26JFrog Streamlines Security Threat Detection and Response with AWS
BU
JFrog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

08/01/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ:FROG), the Liquid Software Company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced that it will present at the following investor conference during the third quarter of 2022:

  • KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, Colorado, Monday, August 8th, at 12:00 p.m. ET

The live webcast and replay will be available on JFrog’s investor relations website: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) is on a mission to power all the world’s software updates, driven by a “Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure, fearless flow of binaries from developers to the edge. The JFrog DevOps Platform enables software creators to power their entire software supply chain through the full binary lifecycle, so they can build, secure, distribute and connect any source with any production environment. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and thousands of customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at  https://jfrog.com/ and follow us on Twitter: @JFrog.

Investor Contact:
Jeff Schreiner
jeffs@jfrog.com



