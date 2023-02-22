Advanced search
    FROG   IL0011684185

JFROG LTD.

(FROG)
02-22-2023
23.01 USD   +1.81%
04:07pJFrog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02:08pJFrog Releases Software Package Manager Conan 2.0 for Building Applications
MT
12:27pInsider Sell: Jfrog
MT
JFrog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/22/2023 | 04:07pm EST
JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ:FROG), the Liquid Software Company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences during the first quarter of 2023:

  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco, on Tuesday, March 7th, at 10:25 a.m. PT.
  • KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco, on Wednesday, March 8th, at 10:30 a.m. PT.

The live webcast and replay will be available on JFrog’s investor relations website: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG), is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from developer to device. Driven by a “Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a single system of record that powers organizations to build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely, ensuring it is available, traceable, and tamper-proof. The integrated security features also help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and 7K+ customers worldwide, including a majority of the FORTUNE 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @jfrog.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 342 M - -
Net income 2023 -66,4 M - -
Net cash 2023 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -37,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 282 M 2 282 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,31x
EV / Sales 2024 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 78,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 22,60 $
Average target price 27,40 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shlomi Ben Haim Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Jacob Shulman Chief Financial Officer
Yoav Landman Chief Technology Officer & Director
Hila Mazinter Vice President-Research & Development
Orit Goren Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JFROG LTD.8.06%2 282
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.36%1 880 826
SYNOPSYS INC.11.01%53 704
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.21.04%52 582
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.99%52 160
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION30.99%42 326