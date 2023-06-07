Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JFrog Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FROG   IL0011684185

JFROG LTD.

(FROG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-07 pm EDT
24.68 USD   -4.42%
06/06Insider Sell: Jfrog
MT
06/06Insider Sell: Jfrog
MT
05/31JFrog Unveils All-Star Speaker Roster for swampUP 2023 in Silicon Valley
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : JFrog Ltd. Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference, Jun-07-2023 02:40 PM

06/07/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
Hey, everybody. Welcome. Thanks for joining. My name is Koji Ikeda. I am one of the software analysts here at Bank of America on the software team. I am super thrilled, as always, to have JFrog,...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about JFROG LTD.
05/24JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform Delivers 393% ROI According to Total Economic Impa..
BU
05/23Transcript : JFrog Ltd. Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morgan’s Global Tec..
CI
05/18Insider Sell: Jfrog
MT
05/17Jfrog Ltd : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17Insider Sell: JFrog
MT
05/11JFrog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
05/10DA Davidson Initiates JFrog at Buy With $25 Price Target
MT
Analyst Recommendations on JFROG LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 343 M - -
Net income 2023 -70,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 473 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -38,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 631 M 2 631 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,28x
EV / Sales 2024 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart JFROG LTD.
Duration : Period :
JFrog Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JFROG LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 24,68 $
Average target price 26,55 $
Spread / Average Target 7,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shlomi Ben Haim Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Jacob Shulman Chief Financial Officer
Yoav Landman Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hila Mazinter Vice President-Research & Development
Aran Azarzar Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JFROG LTD.21.05%2 631
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.14%2 481 073
SYNOPSYS INC.39.01%67 534
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.44.63%62 385
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.91%58 314
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION42.99%47 289
