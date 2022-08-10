Financial Results[PDF:235.2 KB]
[Translation]
The following statements are an English-language translation of the original Japanese-language document for your reference purpose only. In case that there is any discrepancy between the original Japanese version and this English version, the Japanese version shall prevail. (All financial information has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.)
Summary-Consolidated First Quarter Financial Statements
Aug 10, 2022
(For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023)
Name of listed company:
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Stock exchange:
Tokyo
Code number:
1963
Representative
Tel: 045-682-1111
Title: Representative Director, Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
URL: https://www.jgc.com
Name: Masayuki Sato
Contact
Title: General Manager, Group Finance & Accounting Department
Name: Shinichi Taguchi
Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen
.
1. Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q of Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated financial results
Note: Percentage indicates changes from the previous term.
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
(Millions of
(%)
(Millions of
(%)
(Millions of
(%)
(Millions of
(%)
yen)
yen)
yen)
yen)
1Q of Fiscal year ended March
118,190
10.4
10,242
144.4
18,520
208.9
12,519
－
31, 2023
1Q of Fiscal year ended March
107,051
10.5
4,191
(0.7)
5,996
37.0
(55,173)
－
31, 2022
Note: Comprehensive income (millions of yen):
1Q of Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:
14,766
(
ー%)
1Q of Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
(55,014) (
ー%)
Earnings
Earnings
per share
per share
(diluted)
(Yen)
(Yen)
1Q of Fiscal year ended March
49.57
－
31, 2023
1Q of Fiscal year ended March
(218.54)
－
31, 2022
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Total net assets
Equity ratio
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
As of June 30, 2022
711,697
398,627
55.9
As of March 31, 2022
694,274
387,662
55.8
Reference: Equity (millions of yen):
As of June 30, 2022: 398,100
As of March 31, 2022:
387,145
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share (Yen)
1Q
2Q
3Q
Term-end
Annual
term-end
term-end
term-end
Fiscal year ended March 31,
－
－
－
15.00
15.00
2022
Fiscal year ended March 31,
－
2023
Fiscal year ended March 31,
－
－
29.00
29.00
2023 (Forecasts)
Note: Revision to the latest forecast announcement:
Yes
3. Earnings forecasts for Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
Note: Percentage indicates changes from the previous term.
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
(Millions of
(%)
(Millions of
(%)
(Millions of
(%)
(Millions of
(%)
yen)
yen)
yen)
yen)
Full Year
620,000
44.7
29,000
40.2
36,000
19.9
24,000
－
Earnings
per share
(Yen)
Full Year
95.02
Note: Revision to the latest forecast announcement:
Yes
4. Others
(1) Changes in scope of consolidated important subsidiaries
(Newly added)
None
(Excluded)
None
Adoption of simplified accounting methods or special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes of accounting principles, procedures and presentation
(a) Changes due to revisions of accounting standards:
Yes
(b) Changes other than the above (a):
None
(c) Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(d) Restatement:
None
Number of shares outstanding
Number of shares outstanding at term-end (including treasury shares):
As of June 30, 2022:
259,336,682
As of March 31, 2022:
259,336,682
(b) Number of treasury shares at term-end:
As of June 30, 2022:
6,750,276
As of March 31, 2022:
6,750,140
(c) Average number of shares outstanding during this period:
1Q of Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:
252,586,453
1Q of Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
252,465,653
(
ⅰ) This document is unaudited by certificated public accountants or audit firms.
(
ⅱ) The forecasts given above are based on information available at the time of compilation and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties.
Actual results may vary significantly from forecasts due to factors including, but not limited to, changes in the economic or business environment and exchange rate fluctuations.
(
ⅲ) Forecasts based on: 130.00 yen/US$ 1.00
Consolidated Balance Sheet
As of March 31,
As of June 30,
2022
2022
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and deposits
288,159
335,393
Notes receivable, trade receivables, contract assets and other
141,222
130,058
Costs on construction contracts in progress
23,804
27,561
Merchandise and finished goods
6,659
6,084
Work in process
2,970
4,053
Raw materials and supplies
3,596
3,692
Accounts receivable - other
64,423
33,919
Other
6,069
8,404
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3,562)
(3,957)
Total current assets
533,343
545,210
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
74,181
75,729
Machinery, vehicles, tools, furniture and fixtures
71,133
72,566
Land
18,617
18,644
Leased assets
1,079
978
Construction in progress
803
1,361
Other
4,795
5,121
Accumulated depreciation
(101,075)
(102,586)
Total property, plant and equipment
69,534
71,815
Intangible assets
Software
7,228
7,541
Other
2,447
2,528
Total intangible assets
9,676
10,069
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
55,837
58,455
Long-term loans receivable
8,640
9,495
Retirement benefit asset
1,506
1,517
Deferred tax assets
13,557
13,661
Other
16,002
16,433
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(13,824)
(14,959)
Total investments and other assets
81,720
84,602
Total non-current assets
160,930
166,487
Total assets
694,274
711,697
As of March 31,
As of June 30,
2022
2022
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts and
63,258
62,935
other
Short-term borrowings
2,167
2,312
Current portion of bonds payable
30,000
30,000
Current portion of long-term borrowings
8,660
508
Income taxes payable
5,244
3,770
Contract liabilities
109,756
115,867
Provision for bonuses
6,880
9,321
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
274
267
Provision for loss on construction contracts
384
367
Provision for warranties for completed construction
1,074
982
Other
26,135
30,463
Total current liabilities
253,836
256,796
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
20,000
20,000
Long-term borrowings
11,496
15,130
Retirement benefit liability
15,884
15,903
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
210
210
officers)
Deferred tax liabilities
1,089
1,056
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
1,014
1,014
Other
3,080
2,959
Total non-current liabilities
52,775
56,274
Total liabilities
306,612
313,070
NET ASSETS
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
23,672
23,672
Capital surplus
25,770
25,770
Retained earnings
342,198
350,929
Treasury shares
(6,740)
(6,741)
Total shareholders' equity
384,901
393,631
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
6,311
5,630
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
3,786
5,513
Revaluation reserve for land
(10,891)
(10,891)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
3,462
4,655
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(424)
(438)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,244
4,468
Non-controlling interests
517
526
Total net assets
387,662
398,627
Total liabilities and net assets
694,274
711,697
Consolidated Statement of Income
1Q of Fiscal year
1Q of Fiscal year
ended March 31,
ended March 31,
2022
2023
(Apr. 1, 2021 -
(Apr. 1, 2022 -
Jun. 30, 2021)
Jun. 30, 2022)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
Net sales
107,051
118,190
Cost of sales
97,599
101,939
Gross profit
9,451
16,250
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,260
6,007
Operating profit
4,191
10,242
Non-operating income
Interest income
456
592
Dividend income
374
1,397
Foreign exchange gains
199
5,993
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
431
468
Other
413
157
Total non-operating income
1,875
8,609
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
40
311
Other
30
21
Total non-operating expenses
70
332
Ordinary profit
5,996
18,520
Extraordinary income
Gain on change in equity
－
1,163
Gain on sale of non-current assets
0
0
Total extraordinary income
0
1,164
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
7
13
Provision for loss on Ichthys LNG Project
59,400
－
Other
208
－
Total extraordinary losses
59,616
13
Profit (Loss) before income taxes
(53,619)
19,671
Income taxes
1,559
7,154
Profit (Loss)
(55,178)
12,516
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(4)
(3)
Profit (Loss) attributable to owners of parent
(55,173)
12,519
Disclaimer
JGC Holdings Corporation published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
