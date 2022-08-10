Log in
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(1963)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
1672.00 JPY   +1.83%
Financial Results[PDF:235.2 KB]

08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
[Translation]

The following statements are an English-language translation of the original Japanese-language document for your reference purpose only. In case that there is any discrepancy between the original Japanese version and this English version, the Japanese version shall prevail. (All financial information has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.)

Summary-Consolidated First Quarter Financial Statements

Aug 10, 2022

(For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023)

Name of listed company: JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Stock exchange: Tokyo

Code number: 1963

Representative

Tel: 045-682-1111

Title: Representative Director, Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

URL: https://www.jgc.com

Name: Masayuki Sato

Contact

Title: General Manager, Group Finance & Accounting Department

Name: Shinichi Taguchi

Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen .

1. Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q of Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated financial results

Note: Percentage indicates changes from the previous term.

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

(Millions of

(%)

(Millions of

(%)

(Millions of

(%)

(Millions of

(%)

yen)

yen)

yen)

yen)

1Q of Fiscal year ended March

118,190

10.4

10,242

144.4

18,520

208.9

12,519

31, 2023

1Q of Fiscal year ended March

107,051

10.5

4,191

(0.7)

5,996

37.0

(55,173)

31, 2022

Note: Comprehensive income (millions of yen):

1Q of Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:

14,766

(%)

1Q of Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

(55,014) (%)

Earnings

Earnings

per share

per share

(diluted)

(Yen)

(Yen)

1Q of Fiscal year ended March

49.57

31, 2023

1Q of Fiscal year ended March

(218.54)

31, 2022

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Total net assets

Equity ratio

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

As of June 30, 2022

711,697

398,627

55.9

As of March 31, 2022

694,274

387,662

55.8

Reference: Equity (millions of yen):

As of June 30, 2022: 398,100

As of March 31, 2022:

387,145

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share (Yen)

1Q

2Q

3Q

Term-end

Annual

term-end

term-end

term-end

Fiscal year ended March 31,

15.00

15.00

2022

Fiscal year ended March 31,

2023

Fiscal year ended March 31,

29.00

29.00

2023 (Forecasts)

Note: Revision to the latest forecast announcement:

Yes

3. Earnings forecasts for Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

Note: Percentage indicates changes from the previous term.

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

(Millions of

(%)

(Millions of

(%)

(Millions of

(%)

(Millions of

(%)

yen)

yen)

yen)

yen)

Full Year

620,000

44.7

29,000

40.2

36,000

19.9

24,000

Earnings

per share

(Yen)

Full Year

95.02

Note: Revision to the latest forecast announcement:

Yes

4. Others

(1) Changes in scope of consolidated important subsidiaries

(Newly added)

None

(Excluded)

None

  1. Adoption of simplified accounting methods or special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  2. Changes of accounting principles, procedures and presentation

(a) Changes due to revisions of accounting standards:

Yes

(b) Changes other than the above (a):

None

(c) Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(d) Restatement:

None

  1. Number of shares outstanding
  1. Number of shares outstanding at term-end (including treasury shares):

As of June 30, 2022:

259,336,682

As of March 31, 2022:

259,336,682

(b) Number of treasury shares at term-end:

As of June 30, 2022:

6,750,276

As of March 31, 2022:

6,750,140

(c) Average number of shares outstanding during this period:

1Q of Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:

252,586,453

1Q of Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

252,465,653

() This document is unaudited by certificated public accountants or audit firms.

() The forecasts given above are based on information available at the time of compilation and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may vary significantly from forecasts due to factors including, but not limited to, changes in the economic or business environment and exchange rate fluctuations.

() Forecasts based on: 130.00 yen/US$ 1.00

Consolidated Balance Sheet

As of March 31,

As of June 30,

2022

2022

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and deposits

288,159

335,393

Notes receivable, trade receivables, contract assets and other

141,222

130,058

Costs on construction contracts in progress

23,804

27,561

Merchandise and finished goods

6,659

6,084

Work in process

2,970

4,053

Raw materials and supplies

3,596

3,692

Accounts receivable - other

64,423

33,919

Other

6,069

8,404

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3,562)

(3,957)

Total current assets

533,343

545,210

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

74,181

75,729

Machinery, vehicles, tools, furniture and fixtures

71,133

72,566

Land

18,617

18,644

Leased assets

1,079

978

Construction in progress

803

1,361

Other

4,795

5,121

Accumulated depreciation

(101,075)

(102,586)

Total property, plant and equipment

69,534

71,815

Intangible assets

Software

7,228

7,541

Other

2,447

2,528

Total intangible assets

9,676

10,069

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

55,837

58,455

Long-term loans receivable

8,640

9,495

Retirement benefit asset

1,506

1,517

Deferred tax assets

13,557

13,661

Other

16,002

16,433

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(13,824)

(14,959)

Total investments and other assets

81,720

84,602

Total non-current assets

160,930

166,487

Total assets

694,274

711,697

As of March 31,

As of June 30,

2022

2022

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts and

63,258

62,935

other

Short-term borrowings

2,167

2,312

Current portion of bonds payable

30,000

30,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

8,660

508

Income taxes payable

5,244

3,770

Contract liabilities

109,756

115,867

Provision for bonuses

6,880

9,321

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

274

267

Provision for loss on construction contracts

384

367

Provision for warranties for completed construction

1,074

982

Other

26,135

30,463

Total current liabilities

253,836

256,796

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

20,000

20,000

Long-term borrowings

11,496

15,130

Retirement benefit liability

15,884

15,903

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

210

210

officers)

Deferred tax liabilities

1,089

1,056

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

1,014

1,014

Other

3,080

2,959

Total non-current liabilities

52,775

56,274

Total liabilities

306,612

313,070

NET ASSETS

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

23,672

23,672

Capital surplus

25,770

25,770

Retained earnings

342,198

350,929

Treasury shares

(6,740)

(6,741)

Total shareholders' equity

384,901

393,631

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

6,311

5,630

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

3,786

5,513

Revaluation reserve for land

(10,891)

(10,891)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

3,462

4,655

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(424)

(438)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,244

4,468

Non-controlling interests

517

526

Total net assets

387,662

398,627

Total liabilities and net assets

694,274

711,697

Consolidated Statement of Income

1Q of Fiscal year

1Q of Fiscal year

ended March 31,

ended March 31,

2022

2023

(Apr. 1, 2021 -

(Apr. 1, 2022 -

Jun. 30, 2021)

Jun. 30, 2022)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

Net sales

107,051

118,190

Cost of sales

97,599

101,939

Gross profit

9,451

16,250

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,260

6,007

Operating profit

4,191

10,242

Non-operating income

Interest income

456

592

Dividend income

374

1,397

Foreign exchange gains

199

5,993

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

431

468

Other

413

157

Total non-operating income

1,875

8,609

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

40

311

Other

30

21

Total non-operating expenses

70

332

Ordinary profit

5,996

18,520

Extraordinary income

Gain on change in equity

1,163

Gain on sale of non-current assets

0

0

Total extraordinary income

0

1,164

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

7

13

Provision for loss on Ichthys LNG Project

59,400

Other

208

Total extraordinary losses

59,616

13

Profit (Loss) before income taxes

(53,619)

19,671

Income taxes

1,559

7,154

Profit (Loss)

(55,178)

12,516

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(4)

(3)

Profit (Loss) attributable to owners of parent

(55,173)

12,519

Disclaimer

JGC Holdings Corporation published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
