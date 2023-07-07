JGC : Accelerating Business Expansion in Catalysts and Fine Chemicals
JGC Holdings Corporation is pleased to announce that JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. (hereinafter JGC C&C), a JGC Group company involved in functional materials manufacturing, has concluded two purchasing agreements to expand Niigata and Kitakyushu operations. The former was concluded in June for a site at the Eastern Industrial Park in Agano, Niigata, and the latter in July for a site in Wakamatsu in the city of Kitakyushu, Fukuoka.
Toward the long-term management vision (2040 Vision) shared with the JGC Group, JGC C&C has planned a total of about 20 billion yen in facility investment between 2025 and 2030, which includes the current purchase of land for business operations. The sites will support JGC C&C in meeting client carbon-neutrality initiatives and growing needs for new products spurred by accelerating digital transformation. This is part of investment in anticipation of greater demand for new fine chemical products such as catalysts for carbon-neutral fuels (synthetic fuels), chemical recycling catalysts and adsorbents, high-speed communications materials, and polishing particles for semiconductor applications.
Under the 2040 Vision formulated in 2021, the JGC Group is taking on business domain transformation - expanding the five domains of energy transition, healthcare and life sciences, high-performance functional materials, circular economy, and industrial and urban infrastructure. In the segment of high-performance functional materials, we will be actively working to expand catalyst, fine chemical, and fine ceramics business.
Location:
Eastern Industrial Park, Kagayaki, Agano City, Niigata Pref.
Area:
Approx. 60,000 m2
Production:
Catalysts for carbon-neutral fuels (synthetic fuels) and catalysts/adsorbents for chemical recycling (reduction system)
Start of operations
FY2026 (phase 1)
Location:
Wakamatsu Ward, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Pref.
Area:
Approx. 50,000 m2
Production:
Catalysts for carbon-neutral fuels (synthetic fuels), oxide-based catalysts/adsorbents for chemical recycling, materials for high-speed communications (low and high dielectric constant materials), polishing particles for semiconductor applications
JGC Holdings Corporation published this content on 07 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2023 04:23:04 UTC.
JGC Holdings Corporation is one of the world's largest engineering services providers. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- engineering services (88.2%): services ensured to chemistry, energy, electricity, pharmacy, computing, environment and oil and gas industries sectors;
- manufacturing of catalysts and fine chemistry products (10.3%);
- other (1.4%).
Export accounts for 75.3% of net sales.