JGC Holdings Corporation is pleased to announce that JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. (hereinafter JGC C&C), a JGC Group company involved in functional materials manufacturing, has concluded two purchasing agreements to expand Niigata and Kitakyushu operations. The former was concluded in June for a site at the Eastern Industrial Park in Agano, Niigata, and the latter in July for a site in Wakamatsu in the city of Kitakyushu, Fukuoka.

Toward the long-term management vision (2040 Vision) shared with the JGC Group, JGC C&C has planned a total of about 20 billion yen in facility investment between 2025 and 2030, which includes the current purchase of land for business operations. The sites will support JGC C&C in meeting client carbon-neutrality initiatives and growing needs for new products spurred by accelerating digital transformation. This is part of investment in anticipation of greater demand for new fine chemical products such as catalysts for carbon-neutral fuels (synthetic fuels), chemical recycling catalysts and adsorbents, high-speed communications materials, and polishing particles for semiconductor applications.

Under the 2040 Vision formulated in 2021, the JGC Group is taking on business domain transformation - expanding the five domains of energy transition, healthcare and life sciences, high-performance functional materials, circular economy, and industrial and urban infrastructure. In the segment of high-performance functional materials, we will be actively working to expand catalyst, fine chemical, and fine ceramics business.

Location: Eastern Industrial Park, Kagayaki, Agano City, Niigata Pref. Area: Approx. 60,000 m2 Production: Catalysts for carbon-neutral fuels (synthetic fuels) and catalysts/adsorbents for chemical recycling (reduction system) Start of operations FY2026 (phase 1)