    1963   JP3667600005

JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(1963)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:28 2022-08-31 am EDT
1889.00 JPY   -2.12%
08/23JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION : The underlying trend is in force again
MS
08/21JGC : CVC Fund Investment in AmicaTerra for the Manufacture of Alternative Materials to Plastics Derived from Plants
PU
08/19Nikkei 225 Finishes Even on Softer Yen, Profit-Taking
MT
JGC : Awarded EPC Contract for VCM, PVC, and OSBL Expansion Project in Thailand

08/31/2022 | 12:10am EDT
Aug. 31, 2022

JGC Holdings Corporation (Representative Director, Chairman & CEO: Masayuki Sato) announced today that JGC Corporation (Representative Director & President: Farhan Mujib), which operates the overseas engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business of the JGC Group, has formed a consortium with the Thai company GC Maintenance and Engineering Company Limited (GCME) and has been awarded the contract for a project to increase the vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production capacity of AGC Vinythai Public Company Limited, one of leading chlor-alkali producers in Southeast Asia and a subsidiary of AGC Inc.

PVC, and VCM as the intermediate material of PVC, are indispensable materials for the development of urban infrastructure such as water and sewage systems, as well as for a wide variety of industrial products. The Southeast Asian market for these materials is expected to expand on the back of continued expansion in manufacturing and infrastructure projects in line with economic growth.

The Project is aimed at meeting this robust demand by adding VCM and PVC production facilities with an annual output of 400,000 tons of each, as well as outside battery limits (OSBL). JGC Corporation will be responsible for EPC of the VCM and PVC production facilities along with management of the overall project, while GCME will be in charge of EPC for the OSBL.

The JGC Group is well experienced with a wide range of projects in Thailand and is currently delivering chemical projects. JGC is convinced that its success in winning the contract for this project is based on a comprehensive evaluation of the JGC Group's worldwide track record in the chemicals field, including in Thailand, and the company's engineering & technical capabilities, project execution capabilities.

The JGC Group's medium-term business plan "BSP2025" positions chemical facilities in Asia as a growth market and segment for EPC operations. In the future, the Group will continue to draw upon its extensive plant construction experience around the world and actively work to win contracts for overseas plant construction projects promoted by chemical manufacturers.

Disclaimer

JGC Holdings Corporation published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 04:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 614 B 4 423 M 4 423 M
Net income 2023 25 355 M 183 M 183 M
Net cash 2023 236 B 1 703 M 1 703 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,4x
Yield 2023 1,49%
Capitalization 488 B 3 515 M 3 515 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 7 275
Free-Float 86,8%
Technical analysis trends JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 930,00 JPY
Average target price 2 090,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayuki Sato Executive Officer
Tadashi Ishizuka Senior Executive Vice President
Kiyotaka Terajima Chief Financial Officer, Director & EVP
Yoshihiro Mizuguch Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Shigeru Endo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION96.36%3 439
VINCI-0.98%51 797
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.41%33 054
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.40%30 595
QUANTA SERVICES22.76%20 720
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.86%19 256