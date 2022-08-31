JGC : Awarded EPC Contract for VCM, PVC, and OSBL Expansion Project in Thailand

Aug. 31, 2022

JGC Holdings Corporation (Representative Director, Chairman & CEO: Masayuki Sato) announced today that JGC Corporation (Representative Director & President: Farhan Mujib), which operates the overseas engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business of the JGC Group, has formed a consortium with the Thai company GC Maintenance and Engineering Company Limited (GCME) and has been awarded the contract for a project to increase the vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production capacity of AGC Vinythai Public Company Limited, one of leading chlor-alkali producers in Southeast Asia and a subsidiary of AGC Inc.

PVC, and VCM as the intermediate material of PVC, are indispensable materials for the development of urban infrastructure such as water and sewage systems, as well as for a wide variety of industrial products. The Southeast Asian market for these materials is expected to expand on the back of continued expansion in manufacturing and infrastructure projects in line with economic growth.

The Project is aimed at meeting this robust demand by adding VCM and PVC production facilities with an annual output of 400,000 tons of each, as well as outside battery limits (OSBL). JGC Corporation will be responsible for EPC of the VCM and PVC production facilities along with management of the overall project, while GCME will be in charge of EPC for the OSBL.

The JGC Group is well experienced with a wide range of projects in Thailand and is currently delivering chemical projects. JGC is convinced that its success in winning the contract for this project is based on a comprehensive evaluation of the JGC Group's worldwide track record in the chemicals field, including in Thailand, and the company's engineering & technical capabilities, project execution capabilities.

The JGC Group's medium-term business plan "BSP2025" positions chemical facilities in Asia as a growth market and segment for EPC operations. In the future, the Group will continue to draw upon its extensive plant construction experience around the world and actively work to win contracts for overseas plant construction projects promoted by chemical manufacturers.