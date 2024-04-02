Apr. 02, 2024

JGC Holdings Corporation (Representatve Director, Chairman and CEO Masayuki Sato) announced today that JGC Corporation (Representative Director and President Farhan Mujib) which operates the overseas engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business of the JGC Group was awarded the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for a green hydrogen and MCH production plant in Malaysia by ENEOS Corporation (ENEOS) and Sumitomo Corporation (Sumitomo) .

ENEOS and Sumitomo, in collaboration with SEDC Energy, a company operated by the state government of Sarawak, Malaysia, are planning to establish a CO 2 -free hydrogen supply chain in which the CO 2 -free hydrogen produced using electricity from renewable energy sources from hydroelectric power plants is converted to MCH*, one of the most efficient forms of hydrogen transportation, for marine transportation to sites in Japan.

*NOTE: MCH stands for Methylcyclohexane. MCH is a liquid at room temperature and pressure, having 1/500 the volume of hydrogen gas. It is characterized by ease of handling, including storage and transportation.

The green hydrogen plant will produce approximately 90,000 tons of CO2-free hydrogen per year for conversion to MCH. Of the hydrogen produced, 2,000 tons per year will be supplied to local users.

JGC has consistently provided support for this project, starting from the feasibility study. It is believed that JGC's outstanding engineering technology and project execution capabilities were highly evaluated, leading to the award of the FEED.

Currently, numerous projects in the sustainable sector, including hydrogen and fuel ammonia, are planned not only in Malaysia but also in other countries. By successfully completing this FEED, the JGC Group will contribute to its clients' business expansion in the sustainable sector, including hydrogen and ammonia, and ultimately to the realization of a decarbonized society.