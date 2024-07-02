Jul. 02, 2024

JGC Holdings Corporation (Representative Director and CEO Masayuki Sato) is pleased to announce that JGC Corporation (Representative Director and President Farhan Mujib) which operates the overseas engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business of the JGC Group, has been awarded by Siam Cement Group - Cement and Green Solution Business (SCG - CGS), one of the largest cement manufacturers in Thailand, the Pre-Feasibility Study (Pre-FS) for a Carbon Dioxide Capture and Utilization (CCU) facility related to cement plant exhaust.

Cement production is known as an industry with high CO 2 emissions, along with power generation and iron and steel production, as it involves the combustion of limestone, which contains carbon and oxygen. With the global demand for CO 2 emissions reduction, the cement industry in Thailand is facing the urgent need to reduce CO 2 emissions.

The Pre-FS for the awarded CCU facility calls for selection of the technology license for CCU, evaluation of the required production capacity of CO 2 capture facilities and chemical plants, as well as assessment of economic feasibility, to construct a CCU facility for the capture of CO 2 emitted from SCG's cement plant and convert it to new chemical products prior to atmospheric release.

SCG - CGS, as a leading corporate group in Thailand, is promoting and strengthening the transition to a circular business model and contributing to the Thai government's "2050 Carbon Neutral" target. The JGC Group has been awarded the Pre-FS for a pilot-scale project as a result of SCG - CGS prioritizing decarbonization technology in order to respond to climate change. This project is one of several strategies that SCG has explored in its pursuit of achieving net zero emissions with inclusive green growth.