September 25, 2023

Detailed Study Begins for Biomethane Supply Project in Indonesia

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk

JGC Holdings Corporation

Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

INPEX CORPORATION

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (hereinafter PGN, a natural gas supplier and subsidiary of Indonesian national oil company PT PERTAMINA, hereinafter Pertamina), JGC Holdings Corporation (hereinafter JGC), Osaka Gas Co. Ltd. (hereinafter Osaka Gas), and INPEX CORPORATION (hereinafter INPEX) have started detailed discussions on commercialization of biomethane1 derived from palm oil mill effluent (POME) in Indonesia.

Pertamina, JGC, Osaka Gas and INPEX have been jointly studying use of POME-based biomethane for some time. Recently, a decision was made regarding use of PGN natural gas pipelines, which, along with the memorandum of understanding for feedstock procurement concluded with palm plantations and the expressions of interest received from customers, has led the participants to begin in-depth discussions. This phase will involve technical assessment of supply chain development, and biomethane production and supply, assuming that biomethane production would begin in southern Sumatra in 2025.

Although Indonesia is the world's largest producer and exporter of palm oil - a key domestic industry generating 4.5 percent of the GDP and employing nearly three million people - POME is rich in organic material that is associated with significant emissions of methane, a gas estimated to have a greenhouse effect 25 times greater than that of CO2.

The proposed project would recover methane gas currently released into the atmosphere from POME, refine it into biomethane, and supply it to customers in Indonesia via natural gas pipelines and other existing infrastructure. In addition to reducing methane gas emissions, other potential benefits include meeting the country's rising natural gas demand and reducing consumer CO2 emissions by shifting from fossil fuels to biomethane. In the future, the scale of these operations are expected to expand across Sumatra and to Kalimantan as project participants also will consider supplying bio-LNG liquefied from biomethane as a bunker fuel, exporting bio-LNG to Japan and elsewhere, and other potential business.

This project was also introduced at the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Ministerial Meeting in March 2023 as an initiative contributing to carbon neutrality in Asia.

PGN as Gas Subholding under Pertamina, plays a role during Indonesia's energy transition phase toward Net Zero Emission (NZE) by 2060. This project is expected to contribute to solving environmental challenges along with the development of New and Renewable Energy (NRE) by using POME as an