Jun. 06, 2024

JGC Holdings Corporation Representative Director, Chairman and CEO Masayuki Sato announced today that JGC Corporation (Representative Director and President Farhan Mujib), which operates the overseas engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business of the JGC Group, will introduce verified 3D printing technology in the Zuluf AH Oil Increment Central Processing Facilities in Saudi Arabia, where construction is underway.

As one of the world's largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, Aramco's goal is to support energy security and affordability, and promotes sustainable practices in all its operations and projects under construction. 3D printing is one such technology that Aramco is deploying in its projects to reduce the environmental impact of manufacturing by lowering waste, energy usage and improving construction productivity.

Since October 2021, JGC has been working on verification of the application of a gantry-style concrete construction 3D printer, purchased from COBOD International A/S (COBOD) of Denmark, to the piping support structures (foundation formwork) for a biomass power generation project in Ishinomaki City, Miyagi Prefecture, executed by JGC Japan Corporation, the JGC Group's domestic EPC company.

This initiative has attracted attention from various clients. As a result of discussions with the Aramco, JGC received an order to introduce a 3D printer to print the exterior wall (approximately 340 square meters) of chemical storage buildings as part of Aramco's Zuluf AH Oil Increment Central Processing Facilities, in Saudi Arabia, for which JGC was awarded the contract in May 2022. In addition to the step-up of printing the exterior wall through on-site printing instead of on-site precast formwork, JGC aims to establish a new scheme for carrying out overseas printing work and is collaborating with local partners in Saudi Arabia, one of which owns COBOD's large-scale 3D printer, with the plan to start the 3D printing work in the summer of 2024.

JGC will continue to actively promote the introduction of advanced technology to plant construction projects within the Group's companies. The aim is to adopt 3D printers in the construction phase as a solution to enhance construction efficiency and resolve the issue of construction labor shortage.

Image of 3D printing