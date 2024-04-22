Apr. 22, 2024

- Strengthening JGC competitiveness for projects in the field of hydrogen, ammonia, and CCUS-

JGC Holdings Corporation (Representative Director, Chairman and CEO: Masayuki Sato, hereinafter referred to as "JGC HD") has decided to invest in AP Ventures Fund III (hereinafter referred to as the " the Fund"), a venture capital fund in the United Kingdom, with the aim of enhancing its competitiveness in the exploration of technologies in the fields of hydrogen, ammonia, and CCUS.

The Fund is the third fund managed by AP Ventures LLP (Headquarters: London, UK; hereinafter referred to as "AP Ventures"). In addition to focusing on the global hydrogen value chain as a major investment theme, the Fund wil also invest in CCUS* technology ventures.

AP Ventures team has been investing in the hydrogen industry since 2013 and is building a hedrogen value chain around the world. Through its first two funds, AP Ventures has invested in more than 20 promising companies and accumulated knowledge and know-how.

JGC Group targets the realization of an "environmentally conscious society" and the improvement of "energy access" as important issues (materiality) to be addressed as a JGC group. We are working on a wide range of initiatives to expand the use of hydrogen which does not emit CO2 during combussion, and ammonia, which is expected to be the most promising hydrogen energy carrier in the hydrogen transportation from the viewpoint of economic efficiency and safety. In addition, under our long-term management vision "2040 Vision," we are prioritizing energy transition as our future growth engine, and in order to contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society, we believe that it is important to strengthen our competitiveness through collaboration with ventures that have promising technologies in the fields of hydrogen, ammonia, and CCUS.

Through this investment, JGC Group intends to further improve its proposal capabilities and competitiveness in the hydrogen, ammonia, and CCUS fields by strengthening collaboration with ventures with innovative technologies and solutions.

＊Abbreviation for Carbon dioxide Capture, Utilization, and Storage