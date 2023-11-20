PRESS RELEASE

November 20, 2023

JGC HD, JAPEX and "K" LINE Sign a Key Principles Agreement with PETRONAS for the maturation and development

of the CCS Project in Malaysia

JGC Holdings Corporation

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.

JGC Holdings Corporation (JGC HD), Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. (JAPEX) and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE) (hereinafter referred collectively as the "Japan Consortium(JC)") have agreed and signed the Key Principles Agreement ("KPA") with PETRONAS CCS Ventures Sdn. Bhd. (PCCSV) on 22nd September 2023, to jointly mature and develop the CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) project plan and structure (hereinafter the "CCS Project Development") aiming the commercialization of the CCS project by the end of 2028 at offshore Malaysia.

The signing ceremony took place in Japan, attended by PETRONAS President & Group CEO, YM Tan Sri Tengku M Taufik, JGC HD Senior Executive Officer, Technology Commercialization Officer (TCO), Masahiro Aika, JAPEX Representative Director and President, Masahiro Fujita Representative and "K" LINE Managing Executive Officer, Satoshi Kanamori in the presence of Mr. Saeki, Director of Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). The announcement was made today after receiving consent from relevant stakeholders.

The CCS joint collaboration study (hereinafter the "Joint Study") was commenced by PETRONAS and JAPEX in January 2022 and JGC Corporation, a subsidiary of JGC HD. and "K" LINE joined in July of the same year(*1), has successfully assessed the underground storage capacity of CO2, marine transportation from CO2 emission sources, and the most effective CO2 storage scheme for the purpose of permanent storage at offshore Malaysia. Based on the conclusion of Joint Study, that targeting the depleted oil and gas fields and the associated aquifers, identified offshore Malaysia, will maximize practicality of CO2 storage and feasibility of the earliest commercialization, we have agreed to execute the CCS Project Development jointly.

The KPA will commence the specific preparatory works with a view of beginning the front-