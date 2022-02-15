Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JGC Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1963   JP3667600005

JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(1963)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JGC : "JGC Report 2021" Selected as "Most-improved Integrated Report" by GPIF's Domestic Equity Managers

02/15/2022 | 01:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb. 15, 2022

JGC Holdings Corporation announced today that its integrated report "JGC Report 2021" has been selected as "Most-improved Integrated Report" by asset managers that are entrusted with the domestic equities of the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

JGC will continue its efforts to further disclose its corporate information to stakeholders, through measures such as improvement of annual report.

"JGC Report 2021"
https://www.jgc.com/en/ir/ir-library/annual-reports/

Disclaimer

JGC Holdings Corporation published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 06:26:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
01:27aJGC : "JGC Report 2021" Selected as "Most-improved Integrated Report" by GPIF's Domestic E..
PU
02/14JGC Falls from Black in April-December 2021
MT
02/14LNG MARKET OUTLOOK FROM AN EPC CONTR : 1.1 mb]
PU
02/14STATUS OF SUSTAINABILITY-ORIENTED BU : 1.6 mb]
PU
02/10CHANGES IN DIRECTORS, AUDITORS AND E : 248.1 kb]
PU
02/10FINANCIAL RESULTS[PDF : 229.3 kb]
PU
02/10OUTLINE[PDF : 322.1 kb]
PU
02/10JGC Holdings Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
02/10JGC Holdings Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31..
CI
02/10JGC Holdings Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 474 B 4 100 M 4 100 M
Net income 2022 -41 193 M -356 M -356 M
Net cash 2022 155 B 1 340 M 1 340 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,92x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 284 B 2 453 M 2 453 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 7 371
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JGC Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 123,00 JPY
Average target price 1 206,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayuki Sato Executive Officer
Tadashi Ishizuka Senior Executive Vice President
Kiyotaka Terajima Chief Financial Officer, Director & EVP
Shigeru Endo Independent Outside Director
Masayuki Matsushima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION20.19%2 453
VINCI10.02%66 042
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.00%36 960
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-5.07%34 858
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED11.74%24 084
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED17.45%22 358