JGC : "JGC Report 2021" Selected as "Most-improved Integrated Report" by GPIF's Domestic Equity Managers
Feb. 15, 2022
JGC Holdings Corporation announced today that its integrated report "JGC Report 2021" has been selected as "Most-improved Integrated Report" by asset managers that are entrusted with the domestic equities of the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).
JGC will continue its efforts to further disclose its corporate information to stakeholders, through measures such as improvement of annual report.
