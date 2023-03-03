Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JGC Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1963   JP3667600005

JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(1963)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-03 am EST
1770.00 JPY   +1.14%
04:09aJgc : MOU on Joint Study of Sustainable Palm Oil Industry Development in Malaysia
PU
02:29aJgc : Optimization of Power Cable Technology Promises Reduced Wind Power Plant Construction Costs
PU
02/13JGC Repurchases 12 Million Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JGC : MOU on Joint Study of Sustainable Palm Oil Industry Development in Malaysia

03/03/2023 | 04:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mar. 03, 2023

JGC Holdings Corporation and Japan NUS (JANUS) have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Malaysian natural gas sales, marketing, and distribution company Gas Malaysia Bhd (GMB) for joint study of sustainable domestic palm oil industry development through effective utilization of unused resources from palm oil milling in the country.

Malaysia is the world's second largest producer of palm oil after Indonesia. Palm oil is a useful product, whether as a cooking oil or an ingredient in cosmetics and many other daily necessities, but palm oil mill effluent and empty fruit bunches (POME and EFB, respectively) from the production process emit large amounts of methane gas, which is said to have a greenhouse effect 25 times that of CO2. This environmental issue hampers the country's efforts toward carbon neutrality. Another challenge is that the palm oil industry discards thinned wood, waste wood, and other potential raw materials for biocrude oil or biochemicals without using it.

This project will study the feasibility of converting the methane sources of POME and EFB into biomethane fuel and pellet fuel through recovery and processing. Potential biocrude oil and biochemical applications for thinned and waste wood will also be investigated. Participants intend to contribute to sustainability in the palm oil industry through effective utilization of the unused resources generated by the industry, with another goal being reduction of Scope 1 CO2 emissions by energy and biofuel consumers.

Specifically, GMB will provide information on facilities with good access to feedstock in Peninsular Malaysia and on bioenergy (including natural gas) distribution networks. JGC Holdings and JANUS will study the solutions needed to convert industrial POME, EFB, and thinned/waste wood to biofuel and biochemicals. The supply chain will also be studied, with one facet being the optimal means of supplying fuel to small general services in Malaysia through biofuel liquefaction. This research will extend to the use of carbon credits, biomethane certification, and other systems that enhance the sustainable value of any products resulting from the project.

The joint study will tie in with the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Initiative announced by the government of Japan in 2022.

GMB is making strides in renewable energy to foster long-term sustainable development in its business activities, guided by its vision to be an innovative value-added energy solutions provider. This venture is part of GMB's diversification strategy to grow its non-regulated business adjacent to the gas value chain to further consolidate its position in the industry. With this initiative, it will enable GMB to be a catalyst for the greater use of green gases.

JGC has accelerated its energy transition initiatives, working toward a low-carbon future in line with the May 2021 long-term management vision and the medium-term business plan (2040 Vision and BSP 2025). In Malaysia, the Group has an extensive track record in plant construction for liquefied natural gas (LNG), oil refineries, and other facilities. This experience, along with project management capabilities honed through many projects, will be applied in the joint study with GMB.

Attachments

Disclaimer

JGC Holdings Corporation published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 09:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
04:09aJgc : MOU on Joint Study of Sustainable Palm Oil Industry Development in Malaysia
PU
02:29aJgc : Optimization of Power Cable Technology Promises Reduced Wind Power Plant Constructio..
PU
02/13JGC Repurchases 12 Million Shares
MT
02/10Factbox-Kazuo Ueda: Who is the new Bank of Japan governor and what ca..
RE
02/10Jgc : Notice Regarding Treasury Share Repurchase and the Purchase of Treasury Shares
PU
02/10JGC Holdings Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 15,000,000 shares, representin..
CI
02/10Jgc : Corporate Solutions Established
PU
02/10Jgc : Changes in Directors, Auditors and Executive Officers of the Company and Its Consoli..
PU
02/10Jgc Holdings Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/10JGC Holdings Corporation Provides Year End Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 605 B 4 426 M 4 426 M
Net income 2023 30 502 M 223 M 223 M
Net cash 2023 216 B 1 581 M 1 581 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,6x
Yield 2023 2,03%
Capitalization 421 B 3 078 M 3 078 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 7 275
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JGC Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 750,00 JPY
Average target price 2 247,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayuki Sato Executive Officer
Tadashi Ishizuka Senior Executive Vice President
Kiyotaka Terajima Chief Financial Officer, Director & EVP
Yoshihiro Mizuguch Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Shigeru Endo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION4.29%3 078
VINCI15.75%64 524
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.68%36 049
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.47%35 103
QUANTA SERVICES12.32%22 990
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED14.03%20 816