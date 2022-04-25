Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JGC Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1963   JP3667600005

JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(1963)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/25 02:00:00 am EDT
1458.00 JPY   -3.12%
JGC : MOU on decarbonizing cooperation with Pertamina

04/25/2022 | 02:49am EDT
Apr. 25, 2022

-Promoting Energy Transitions in Indonesia-

JGC Holdings Corporation (Chairman CEO: Masayuki Sato) is pleased to inform you that at the " Asia Green GrowthPartnership Ministerial Meeting (AGGPM)Public-Private Forum" hosted by Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan on April 25 2022, JGC CORPORATION (Representative Director, President: Farhan Mujib) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pertamina, the Indonesian National Energy Company, to study prospective joint projects in the decarbonization business field. By strengthening our cooperative relationship, we hope to further promote energy transition in Indonesia.

Under the MOU,together with Pertamina, we will conduct a joint study aiming at future commercialization and consider a wide range of joint projects in the decarbonizing business field. In doing so, we will draw on our accumulated knowledge and technologies in such fields as hydrogen, ammonia, CCUS, and biogas.

As you are aware, JGC has conducted EPC projects in Indonesia for Pertamina in the Oil & Gas business area since the 1980s. In June 2021, we concluded a Gundih CCS joint study contract with five companies, including Pertamina.

Based on our long-term business vision and our medium-term business plan, "BSP2025," we intend to expand our collaboration with Pertamina and contribute to the realization of a carbon-free society in Indonesia.

Disclaimer

JGC Holdings Corporation published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 06:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 456 B 3 543 M 3 543 M
Net income 2022 -41 576 M -323 M -323 M
Net cash 2022 187 B 1 451 M 1 451 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,18x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 380 B 2 953 M 2 953 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 7 371
Free-Float 86,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 505,00 JPY
Average target price 1 448,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -3,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayuki Sato Executive Officer
Tadashi Ishizuka Senior Executive Vice President
Kiyotaka Terajima Chief Financial Officer, Director & EVP
Shigeru Endo Independent Outside Director
Masayuki Matsushima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION56.61%2 953
VINCI-0.01%56 202
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED17.80%37 996
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-10.57%31 124
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED12.61%23 204
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.21%19 216