JGC : MOU on decarbonizing cooperation with Pertamina

Apr. 25, 2022

-Promoting Energy Transitions in Indonesia-

JGC Holdings Corporation (Chairman CEO: Masayuki Sato) is pleased to inform you that at the " Asia Green GrowthPartnership Ministerial Meeting (AGGPM)Public-Private Forum" hosted by Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan on April 25 2022, JGC CORPORATION (Representative Director, President: Farhan Mujib) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pertamina, the Indonesian National Energy Company, to study prospective joint projects in the decarbonization business field. By strengthening our cooperative relationship, we hope to further promote energy transition in Indonesia.

Under the MOU,together with Pertamina, we will conduct a joint study aiming at future commercialization and consider a wide range of joint projects in the decarbonizing business field. In doing so, we will draw on our accumulated knowledge and technologies in such fields as hydrogen, ammonia, CCUS, and biogas.

As you are aware, JGC has conducted EPC projects in Indonesia for Pertamina in the Oil & Gas business area since the 1980s. In June 2021, we concluded a Gundih CCS joint study contract with five companies, including Pertamina.

Based on our long-term business vision and our medium-term business plan, "BSP2025," we intend to expand our collaboration with Pertamina and contribute to the realization of a carbon-free society in Indonesia.