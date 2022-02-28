JGC : Notice of Publication of "Expectation and Foresight of FOW in Japan"

Feb. 28, 2022

The Japan's Floating Offshore Wind Group, in which JGC Japan Corporation participates, recently published a report on "Expectation and Foresight of FOW in Japan."

The Group was established in 2020 to promote floating offshore wind power in Japan by six companies: equinor, Shell, Ocean Winds, Sumitomo Corporation Global Metals Co., Ltd., Toda Corporation, and JGC Japan Corporation.

In this report, the Group suggests the following three points for the development of Japan's floating offshore wind market.

1. Set FOW target of 2-3GW by 2030, mid and long-term targets