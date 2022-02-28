Log in
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

JGC : Notice of Publication of "Expectation and Foresight of FOW in Japan"

02/28/2022
Feb. 28, 2022

The Japan's Floating Offshore Wind Group, in which JGC Japan Corporation participates, recently published a report on "Expectation and Foresight of FOW in Japan."

The Group was established in 2020 to promote floating offshore wind power in Japan by six companies: equinor, Shell, Ocean Winds, Sumitomo Corporation Global Metals Co., Ltd., Toda Corporation, and JGC Japan Corporation.

In this report, the Group suggests the following three points for the development of Japan's floating offshore wind market.

1. Set FOW target of 2-3GW by 2030, mid and long-term targets

  1. 2. Promote strategic development plans for large-scale and domestic industrial development
  2. 3. Accelerate discussion to create an attractive FOW business environmentIn addition, this report describes the status of development and future prospects of floating offshore wind power of the world, including Japan.

    For details, please refer to the attached report.
    [Link]

Disclaimer

JGC Holdings Corporation published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 05:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
