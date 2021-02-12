JGC : Notice of Remote Work (6th Report)

Feb. 04, 2021

JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION, JGC CORPORATION and JGC JAPAN CORPORATION, in response to the extension of an emergency declaration issued by the Government of Japan on February 2, have asked all employees to work remotely with a target ratio of 70% until March 7 as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Should there be an extension or shortening of the remote work period depending on future circumstances of the emergency declaration or request to refrain from going out, we will inform you accordingly on our website.

In accordance with this decision, we may not be able to respond on the phone, so please contact each person in charge by e-mail. We would like to thank all those involved for their understanding.

Going forward, the JGC Group will continue to strive to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by implementing effective measures based on government policies and action plans, placing top priority on the safety of its employees, business partners and other related parties.