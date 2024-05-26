Securities Code: 1963
Date of issue: June 5, 2024
Start of electronic provision: May 27, 2024
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 2-3-1 Minato Mirai, Nishi-ku Yokohama, Kanagawa 220-6001, Japan
Masayuki Sato
Representative Director and Chairman
To the Shareholders of JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION (the "Company")
NOTICE OF THE 128th ORDINARY
GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
We hereby notify you of the convocation of the 128th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting with the following outline.
When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken an electronic provision measure for information that constitutes the contents of reference documents, etc. for the general shareholders' meeting (matters subject to the electronic provision measure). Said information is posted on the Company's website under "The 128th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting" on the Internet. Please confirm by accessing the Company's website below.
Corporate website:https://www.jgc.com/en/ir/stocks/shareholders-meeting.html
In addition to the Company's website, the matters subject to the electronic provision measure are posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Please access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) below, enter JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION in the "Issue name (company name)" field or 1963 in the "Code" field, and click "Search." Next, select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to confirm the information.
TSE website (Listed Company Search):https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020030Action.do
In the event that you are unable to attend, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. In this case, please review the reference documents and exercise your voting rights by 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
Details
- Date and time: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Opening time: 9:00 a.m.)
- Location: Meeting Room of JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Queen's Tower A, 6th floor 2-3-1, Minato Mirai, Nishi-ku
Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan
3. Agenda:
Items to Report:
- Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and the Independent Auditors' and the Audit & Supervisory Boards' Reports on Consolidated Financial Statements for the 128th fiscal period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
- Non-ConsolidatedFinancial Statements for the 128th fiscal period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
Items for Resolution:
- Approval of Appropriation of Retained Earnings
- Appointment of 10 Directors
- Appointment of 5 Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Decisions concerning convocation:
1. Among the matters subject to the electronic provision measure, the following matters are not included in the written documents to be delivered to shareholders who request the delivery of written documents in accordance with the laws and regulations and the provisions of Article 16 of the Company's Articles of Association. The Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Independent Auditor have audited the documents
subject to audit, including the following items.
(1) Following matters of the consolidated financial statements Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
(2) Following matters of the non-consolidated financial statements Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and Notes to Non- consolidated Financial Statements
- If a shareholder exercised the voting rights in duplicate via the Internet and by submitting the Certificate for the Exercise of Voting Rights, the voting rights exercised via the Internet will be deemed valid. Furthermore, if a shareholder exercised the voting rights multiple times via the Internet, the last exercise of the voting rights will be deemed valid.
- If neither approval nor disapproval of items for resolution is indicated in the returned Certificate for the Exercise of Voting Rights, it shall be deemed a vote for approval of company proposals and deemed a vote for disapproval of shareholder proposals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Attendees are kindly requested to submit their Certificate for the Exercise of Voting Rights to the reception desk staff on the day of the meeting.
- If any amendment is made to the matters subject to the electronic provision measure, the statement to that effect and the matters before and after the amendment will be posted on the Company's website and the TSE website above.
Items for Resolution and Reference Material
1. Approval of Appropriation of Retained Earnings
The Company has established the dividend policy by taking into consideration profit sharing with shareholders while comprehensively considering the maintenance of its capital base and the investment for growth, aiming for a dividend payout ratio of 30% of profit attributable to owners of parent, with an annual dividend of 15.00 yen per share as the minimum amount. Although Profit attributable to owners of parent for the current fiscal year turned to loss, after comprehensively taking into account the current financial situation of the Company, including the liquidity situation on hand and the outlook for the next fiscal year and beyond, the Company proposes a year-end dividend of 40.00 yen per share, as per the forecast announced in May 2023.
In addition, for the purpose of ensuring flexibility in capital policy, the Company proposes to appropriate a part of general reserve to the retained earnings brought forward as follows:
1. Items relating to fiscal year-end dividends
- Type of dividend Cash
- Dividend amount to be allocated
Per share of common stock:
￥40.00
Total:
￥9,661,652,880
(3) Effective date of dividends from retained earnings June 28, 2024
２. Other matters relating to the appropriation of surplus funds
(1)
Item and amount of surplus to be reduced
General reserve
￥8,000,000,000
(2)
Item and amount of surplus to be increased
Retained earnings carried forward
￥8,000,000,000
[Reference] Basic policy on the appropriation of profits
From the fiscal year ending March 2025, the company will change its basic policy on dividends, taking into account its current financial position and the outlook for its future performance. The revised policy is as follows.
- Based on the concept of paying a year-end dividend of surplus once a year and linking it to the performance of each fiscal year, the consolidated dividend payout ratio will be around 30%, with a minimum annual dividend of 40 yen per share.
- Share buy-backs will be considered from time to time, taking into account the performance outlook and free cash flow situation.
2. Appointment of 10 Directors
At the conclusion of the 128th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, the tenure of office of all 7 directors will expire. This proposal requests the appointment of 10 Directors in order to maintain an appropriate and flexible number of Directors capable of effective deliberations at the Board of Directors meetings, to further enhance discussions on the Group's medium- and long- term strategies and issues, and to strengthen the supervisory function over the execution of the Group companies operations.
The candidates for appointment as director are as follows:
Present position and responsibilities at
Attendan
Term of
ce rate at
Name(age), gender
the Company (Current principal
office as
board
position)
Director
meetings
１
Masayuki Sato
Representative Director and Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
100%
(69), male
14 years
A member of nominating committee
(13/13)
Reappointment
A member of compensation committee
２
Tadashi Ishizuka
Representative Director and President
Chief Operating Officer
100%
(72), male
7 years
A member of nominating committee
(13/13)
Reappointment
A member of compensation committee
３
Kiyotaka Terajima
Director, Senior Executive Vice President,
Chief Financial Officer
100%
(65), male
8 years
(Representative Director, President, JGC
(13/13)
Reappointment
Corporate Solutions Co., Ltd.)
４
Masaki Ishikawa
Senior Executive Officer
―
―
(61), male
N e w A p p o i n t m e n t
５
Shoji Yamada
Director
100%
(64), male
(Representative Director, President,
3 years
(13/13)
Reappointment
JGC JAPAN CORPORATION)
Shigeru Endo
６
(75), male
Outside Director
100%
Reappointment
Chairman of nominating committee
11 years
(13/13)
Outside
A member of compensation committee
Independent
Masayuki Matsushima
Outside Director
７
(79), male
A member of nominating committee
100%
Reappointment
Chairman of compensation committee
8 years
(13/13)
Outside
(Senior Advisor, Integral
Corporation)
Independent
Noriko Yao
Outside Director
８
(56), female
A member of nominating committee
100%
Reappointment
A member of compensation
3 years
(13/13)
Outside
committee
(Partner, TMI Associates)
Independent
Shinjiro Mishima
―
９
(74), male
(Representative Director, Next
―
―
N e w A p p o i n t m e n t
Generation Environmental Ship
O u t s i d e
Development Centre)
I n
d e p e n d e
n t
Miku Hirano
―
10
(40), female
―
―
N e w A p p o i n t m e n t
(Representative Director and Co-CEO
O u t s i d e
Cinnamon Co., Ltd.)
I n d e p e n d e n t
Notes: 1. The age of each candidate is as of the day of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
- The term, (Current principal position) is used when a candidate occupies a primary position different from that described as (Present position and responsibilities at the Company).
- The family register name of the candidate Noriko Yao is Noriko Seto.
Name
Career Summary, Status, Responsibility or
Company
(Date of Birth)
Significant Positions Concurrently Held
Shares Held
Apr.
1979
Joined the Company
Jul.
2009
Executive Officer,
Masayuki Sato
Jul.
2010
General Manager, Finance & Accounting Division
(May 18, 1955)
Director, Chief Financial Officer
and Senior General Manager, Finance & Accounting
R e a p p o i n t m e n t
Division
Term of office as a
Jul.
2011
Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer
and Senior General Manager, Corporate
Director:
Administrative & Financial Affairs Division
50,720
14years
Jun.
2012
Executive Vice President, Director, Chief Financial
(As of the conclusion of this
Officer and Senior General Manager, Corporate
Shares
Ordinary General
Administrative & Financial Affairs Division
Shareholders' Meeting)
Apr.
2013
Executive Vice President, Director,
1
Attendance rate at board
Chief Financial Officer, Senior General Manager,
Corporate Administrative & Financial Affairs
meetings
Division and Senior General Manager, Security
100%
Management Office
(13/13)
Jun.
2014
Representative Director and Chairman
Jun.
2017
Representative Director and Chairman,
Chief Executive Officer (current post)
[Reason for Nomination
as Director]
Mr. Masayuki Sato possesses abundant experience and knowledge built up through his service as the
Company's Chief Financial Officer and as the Senior General Manager of the Corporate Affairs Division,
as well as in other positions, and has served as Representative Director and Chairman since 2014 making
positive contributions to the management of the Company and the JGC Group. Based on this record of
service, it is judged that he has the capacity to use his accumulated experience and knowledge to perform
the duties of director and exercise decisive leadership in successfully promoting the Company's business
and is nominated for election as a director.
Apr.
1972
Joined the Company
Jul.
2004
Executive Officer,
General Manager, Energy Project Division
Tadashi Ishizuka
Jun.
2005 Senior Executive Officer,
General Manager, Energy Project Division
(October 3, 1951)
Aug.
2007
Senior Executive Officer,
R e a p p o i n t m e n t
Senior General Manager, Project Operation Services
Term of office as a
Division
Jun.
2008
Managing Director,
Director:
Senior General Manager, Project Operation Services
53,632
７ year
Division
(As of the conclusion of this
Jun.
2010
Senior Managing Director
Shares
Ordinary General
Jun.
2011
Executive Vice President, Director
Shareholders' Meeting)
Jul.
2014
Director, Senior Executive Vice President,
2
Attendance rate at board
Senior General Manager, Security Management Office
Jun.
2015
Retired from Director
meetings
Feb.
2017 Senior Executive Vice President,
100%
Chief Project Officer
(13/13)
Jun.
2017
Representative Director and President,
Chief Operating Officer (current post)
Oct.
2019
Director, JGC JAPAN CORPORATION
(current post)
[Reason for Nomination
as Director]
Mr. Tadashi Ishizuka has served as the person in charge of large-scale overseas projects and as the Senior
General Manager of the Project Operation Services Division where he gained abundant experience and
knowledge in the area of project management. In addition, he served as Representative Director and
President since 2017 making positive contributions to the management of the Company and the JGC
Group. Based on this record of service, it is judged that he has the capacity to use his accumulated
experience and knowledge to perform the duties of director and exercise decisive leadership in
successfully promoting the Company's business and is nominated for election as a director.
Name
Career Summary, Status, Responsibility or
Company
(Date of Birth)
Significant Positions Concurrently Held
Shares Held
Apr. 1981 Joined the Company
Aug. 2007
General Manager, Compliance Administration
Office, Legal & Compliance Office
Jul.
2011
General Manager, Corporate Administration
Department, Corporate Administrative &
Financial Affairs Division
Jul.
2014
Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate
Administrative & Financial Affairs Division
Kiyotaka
Sep. 2016 Director, Executive Officer, Senior General
Manager, Corporate Administrative & Financial
Terajima
Jun.
Affairs Division
(March 3, 1959)
2017 Director, Senior Executive officer, Senior General
Manager, Corporate Administrative & Financial
R e a p p o i n t m e n t
Affairs Division
Term of office as a
Apr. 2018 Director, Executive Vice President, Chief
Financial Officer, and Senior General Manager,
Director:
31,516
Corporate Administrative & Financial Affairs
8 years
Division
Shares
(As of the conclusion of
Apr.
this Ordinary General
2019 Director, Executive Vice President, Chief
Shareholders' Meeting)
Financial Officer, Senior General Manager,
3
Corporate Administrative &Financial Affairs
Attendance rate at board
Division and Senior General Manager, Legal
meetings
&Compliance Office
100%
Oct.
2019
Director, Executive Vice President, Chief
(13/13))
Financial Officer and General Manager, Group
Management Development Department
Apr.
2020
Director, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief
Financial Officer(current post)
Apr. 2023 Representative Director, President, JGC Corporate
Solutions Co., Ltd. (current post)
[Significant Positions Concurrently Held]
Representative Director, President, JGC Corporate Solutions Co.,
Ltd.
[Reason for Nomination as Director]
Mr. Kiyotaka Terajima possesses abundant experience and knowledge built up through his service as the Senior General Manager of the Corporate Affairs Division, as well as in other positions. In addition, he served as Chief Financial Officer since 2018, further contributing to the progress of the Company and of the JGC Group. Based on this record of service, it is judged that he has the capacity to use his accumulated experience and knowledge to perform the duties of director and exercise decisive leadership in successfully promoting the Company's business and is nominated for election as a director.
Apr. 1985 Joined the Ministry of Trade and Industry
(currently Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry)
Oct. 2012 Director-General, Trade Control Department,
Masaki
Trade and Economic Cooperation Bureau
Jul.
2013
Deputy Director-General, Commerce and
Ishikawa
Information Policy Bureau
5,412
(August 7,
1962)
Jul. 2015 Deputy Commissioner, Acquisition, Technology
Shares
& Logistics Agency, Ministry of Defence
N e w
Jul.
2017
Director-General, Trade and Economic
A p p
o i n t m e n t
Cooperation Bureau
４
Nov. 2019 Advisor, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co, Ltd
Apr.
2021
Executive Officer
Apr. 2022 Senior Executive Officer
(current post)
[Reason for Nomination as Director]
Mr. Masaki Ishikawa has extensive experience and knowledge of industrial policy and economic
security, having served as Director General of the Trade and Economic Cooperation Bureau in the
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and other important posts in Japanese Government. Since
joining the Company, he has also carried out his duties with his broad perspective and viewpoint that
captures domestic and international trends. Based on the above experience and knowledge, he has been
nominated as a candidate for the position of director because he is deemed capable of appropriately
performing his duties as a director who makes important decisions and supervises the execution of
business operations.
Name
Career Summary, Status, Responsibility or
Company
(Date of Birth)
Significant Positions Concurrently Held
Shares Held
Apr.
1983
Joined the Company
Apr.
2018
Executive Officer, Senior General Manager,
Shoji Yamada
JGC Japan Planning Office and General Manager,
Domestic Infrastructure Project Division,
(January 23, 1960)
Infrastructure Division
Jul.
2018
Executive Officer,
R e a p p o i n t m e n t
Senior General Manager, JGC Japan Planning Office
Term of office as a
Director:
and General Manager, Domestic Infrastructure
3 year
Project Division, Infrastructure Division and General
24,087
(As of the conclusion of
Apr.
2019
Manager, Sales Division.
this Ordinary General
Executive Officer Senior General Manager,
Shares
Shareholders' Meeting)
JGC Japan Planning Office and General Manager,
Domestic Infrastructure Project Division.
５
Attendance rate at board
Oct.
2019
Representative Director, President,
meetings
JGC JAPAN CORPORATION (current post)
100%
Jun.
2021
Director (current post)
(13/13)
[Significant Positions Concurrently Held]
Representative Director, President, JGC JAPAN
CORPORATION
[Reason for Nomination
as Director]
Mr. Shoji Yamada, having served in the capacity of General Manager in Infrastructure Division and Sales
Division, has abundant experience and knowledge in the fields of plant marketing. In addition, along with
his position as Representative Director, President of JGC JAPAN CORPORATION as of October 2019
further contributing to the progress of the Company and of the JGC Group. Based on this record of
service, it is judged that he has the capacity to use his accumulated experience and knowledge to perform the
duties of director and exercise decisive leadership in successfully promoting the Company's business and is
nominated for election as a director.
Name
Career Summary, Status, Responsibility or
Company
(Date of Birth)
Significant Positions Concurrently Held
Shares Held
Candidate for
Apr.
1974 Joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Feb.
1989
Seconded to International Energy Agency
an Outside
Apr.
2001 Director-General, Middle Eastern and African
Director
Affairs Bureau
Shigeru Endo
Feb.
2002
Director-General, Consular and Migration
Affairs Department
(October 16, 1948)
Aug.
2003
Ambassador to The Permanent Mission of
Japan to the United Nations and Other
R e a p p o i n t m e n t
International Organizations in Geneva and
O u t s i d e
I n
d e p e n d e
n t
Consul General, Consulate General of Japan in
Geneva
Term of office as a
Mar.
2007
Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary
Director:
to the Republic of Tunisia
0
11 years
Jul.
2009
Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary
(As of the conclusion of
Oct.
2012
to Saudi Arabia
Share
this Ordinary General
Retired from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Shareholders' Meeting)
Jun.
2013
Outside Director, the Company (current post)
Attendance rate at board
Jun.
2013
Outside Director, IINO KAIUN KAISHA,
LTD.
meetings
６
Apr.
2014
Special Assistant to the Minister for Foreign
100%
Affairs
(13/13)
Dec
2017 Special envoys for Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai,
Japan
Jun.
2018
Outside Director, ADEKA Corporation
(current post)
[Significant Positions Concurrently Held]
Outside Director, ADEKA Corporation
[Reason for Nomination
as Outside Director and Outline of Expected Role]
Mr. Shigeru Endo does not have direct experience in company management, but he has served as the
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Saudi Arabia and Tunisia and possesses unique
experience and knowledge of the JGC Group's principal business market. He is nominated as an Outside
Director because the Company believes that he will be able to appropriately perform his expected duties as an Outside Director and contribute to further increasing our corporate value, which includes providing accurate advice and opinions for the management and business of the Company and exerting a supervisory function from an independent standpoint, by making the most of the aforementioned experience and knowledge. He satisfies the requirements of an Independent Executive pursuant to the provision of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Company will continue to designate him as an Independent Executive and notify the said Stock Exchange to that effect.
Name
Career Summary, Status, Responsibility or
Company
Shares
(Date of Birth)
Significant Positions Concurrently Held
Held
Candidate for
Apr.
1968
Joined Bank of Japan
an Outside
Jun.
1998 Executive Director, in charge of the Bank's
Director
International Affairs
Jun.
2002 Senior Advisor, the Boston Consulting Group
Masayuki
Feb.
2005
Senior Executive Advisor, Credit Suisse
Matsushima
Securities (Japan) Limited
Jun. 2008 Chairman, Credit Suisse Securities (Japan)
(June 15, 1945)
Limited
R e a p p o i n t m e n t
May
2011 Senior Advisor, the Boston Consulting Group
O u t s i d e
Jun. 2011 Outside Director, Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
I n d e p e n d e n t
Jun.
2011
Outside Director, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.
0
Term of office as a
Sep. 2014 Senior Advisor, Integral Corporation
Share
(current post)
Director:
Jun. 2016 Outside Director, the Company (current post)
8 years
Jul.
2017 External Councillor, Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC
(As of the conclusion of
(current post)
this Ordinary General
７
Shareholders' Meeting)
[Significant Positions Concurrently Held]
Attendance rate at board
Senior Advisor, Integral Corporation
meetings
External Councillor, Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC
100%
(13/13)
[Reason for Nomination
as Outside Director and Outline of Expected Role]
Mr. Masayuki Matsushima has wide experience and knowledge in the fields of finance and corporate
management, having served as Executive Director of Bank of Japan, and in other significant positions.
He is nominated as an Outside Director because the Company believes that he will be able to
appropriately perform his expected duties as an Outside Director and contribute to further increasing
our corporate value, which includes providing accurate advice and opinions for the management and
business of the Company and exerting a supervisory function from an independent standpoint, by
making the most of the aforementioned experience and knowledge. He satisfies the requirements of an
Independent Executive pursuant to the provision of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Company will
continue to designate him as an Independent Executive and notify the said Stock Exchange to that
effect.
