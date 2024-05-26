Securities Code: 1963

Date of issue: June 5, 2024

Start of electronic provision: May 27, 2024

JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 2-3-1 Minato Mirai, Nishi-ku Yokohama, Kanagawa 220-6001, Japan

Masayuki Sato

Representative Director and Chairman

To the Shareholders of JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION (the "Company")

NOTICE OF THE 128th ORDINARY

GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

We hereby notify you of the convocation of the 128th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting with the following outline.

When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken an electronic provision measure for information that constitutes the contents of reference documents, etc. for the general shareholders' meeting (matters subject to the electronic provision measure). Said information is posted on the Company's website under "The 128th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting" on the Internet. Please confirm by accessing the Company's website below.

Corporate website:https://www.jgc.com/en/ir/stocks/shareholders-meeting.html

In addition to the Company's website, the matters subject to the electronic provision measure are posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Please access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) below, enter JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION in the "Issue name (company name)" field or 1963 in the "Code" field, and click "Search." Next, select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to confirm the information.

TSE website (Listed Company Search):https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020030Action.do

In the event that you are unable to attend, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. In this case, please review the reference documents and exercise your voting rights by 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Details

  1. Date and time: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Opening time: 9:00 a.m.)
  2. Location: Meeting Room of JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Queen's Tower A, 6th floor 2-3-1, Minato Mirai, Nishi-ku

Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan

3. Agenda:

Items to Report:

  1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and the Independent Auditors' and the Audit & Supervisory Boards' Reports on Consolidated Financial Statements for the 128th fiscal period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
  2. Non-ConsolidatedFinancial Statements for the 128th fiscal period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

Items for Resolution:

  1. Approval of Appropriation of Retained Earnings
  2. Appointment of 10 Directors
  3. Appointment of 5 Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Decisions concerning convocation:

1. Among the matters subject to the electronic provision measure, the following matters are not included in the written documents to be delivered to shareholders who request the delivery of written documents in accordance with the laws and regulations and the provisions of Article 16 of the Company's Articles of Association. The Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Independent Auditor have audited the documents

subject to audit, including the following items.

(1) Following matters of the consolidated financial statements Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

(2) Following matters of the non-consolidated financial statements Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and Notes to Non- consolidated Financial Statements

  1. If a shareholder exercised the voting rights in duplicate via the Internet and by submitting the Certificate for the Exercise of Voting Rights, the voting rights exercised via the Internet will be deemed valid. Furthermore, if a shareholder exercised the voting rights multiple times via the Internet, the last exercise of the voting rights will be deemed valid.
  2. If neither approval nor disapproval of items for resolution is indicated in the returned Certificate for the Exercise of Voting Rights, it shall be deemed a vote for approval of company proposals and deemed a vote for disapproval of shareholder proposals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

  • Attendees are kindly requested to submit their Certificate for the Exercise of Voting Rights to the reception desk staff on the day of the meeting.
  • If any amendment is made to the matters subject to the electronic provision measure, the statement to that effect and the matters before and after the amendment will be posted on the Company's website and the TSE website above.

Items for Resolution and Reference Material

1. Approval of Appropriation of Retained Earnings

The Company has established the dividend policy by taking into consideration profit sharing with shareholders while comprehensively considering the maintenance of its capital base and the investment for growth, aiming for a dividend payout ratio of 30% of profit attributable to owners of parent, with an annual dividend of 15.00 yen per share as the minimum amount. Although Profit attributable to owners of parent for the current fiscal year turned to loss, after comprehensively taking into account the current financial situation of the Company, including the liquidity situation on hand and the outlook for the next fiscal year and beyond, the Company proposes a year-end dividend of 40.00 yen per share, as per the forecast announced in May 2023.

In addition, for the purpose of ensuring flexibility in capital policy, the Company proposes to appropriate a part of general reserve to the retained earnings brought forward as follows:

1. Items relating to fiscal year-end dividends

  1. Type of dividend Cash
  2. Dividend amount to be allocated

Per share of common stock:

40.00

Total:

9,661,652,880

(3) Effective date of dividends from retained earnings June 28, 2024

. Other matters relating to the appropriation of surplus funds

(1)

Item and amount of surplus to be reduced

General reserve

8,000,000,000

(2)

Item and amount of surplus to be increased

Retained earnings carried forward

8,000,000,000

[Reference] Basic policy on the appropriation of profits

From the fiscal year ending March 2025, the company will change its basic policy on dividends, taking into account its current financial position and the outlook for its future performance. The revised policy is as follows.

  • Based on the concept of paying a year-end dividend of surplus once a year and linking it to the performance of each fiscal year, the consolidated dividend payout ratio will be around 30%, with a minimum annual dividend of 40 yen per share.
  • Share buy-backs will be considered from time to time, taking into account the performance outlook and free cash flow situation.

2. Appointment of 10 Directors

At the conclusion of the 128th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, the tenure of office of all 7 directors will expire. This proposal requests the appointment of 10 Directors in order to maintain an appropriate and flexible number of Directors capable of effective deliberations at the Board of Directors meetings, to further enhance discussions on the Group's medium- and long- term strategies and issues, and to strengthen the supervisory function over the execution of the Group companies operations.

The candidates for appointment as director are as follows:

Present position and responsibilities at

Attendan

Term of

ce rate at

Name(age), gender

the Company (Current principal

office as

board

position)

Director

meetings

Masayuki Sato

Representative Director and Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

100%

(69), male

14 years

A member of nominating committee

(13/13)

Reappointment

A member of compensation committee

Tadashi Ishizuka

Representative Director and President

Chief Operating Officer

100%

(72), male

7 years

A member of nominating committee

(13/13)

Reappointment

A member of compensation committee

Kiyotaka Terajima

Director, Senior Executive Vice President,

Chief Financial Officer

100%

(65), male

8 years

(Representative Director, President, JGC

(13/13)

Reappointment

Corporate Solutions Co., Ltd.)

Masaki Ishikawa

Senior Executive Officer

(61), male

N e w A p p o i n t m e n t

Shoji Yamada

Director

100%

(64), male

(Representative Director, President,

3 years

(13/13)

Reappointment

JGC JAPAN CORPORATION)

Shigeru Endo

(75), male

Outside Director

100%

Reappointment

Chairman of nominating committee

11 years

(13/13)

Outside

A member of compensation committee

Independent

Masayuki Matsushima

Outside Director

(79), male

A member of nominating committee

100%

Reappointment

Chairman of compensation committee

8 years

(13/13)

Outside

(Senior Advisor, Integral

Corporation)

Independent

Noriko Yao

Outside Director

(56), female

A member of nominating committee

100%

Reappointment

A member of compensation

3 years

(13/13)

Outside

committee

(Partner, TMI Associates)

Independent

Shinjiro Mishima

(74), male

(Representative Director, Next

N e w A p p o i n t m e n t

Generation Environmental Ship

O u t s i d e

Development Centre)

I n

d e p e n d e

n t

Miku Hirano

10

(40), female

N e w A p p o i n t m e n t

(Representative Director and Co-CEO

O u t s i d e

Cinnamon Co., Ltd.)

I n d e p e n d e n t

Notes: 1. The age of each candidate is as of the day of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

  1. The term, (Current principal position) is used when a candidate occupies a primary position different from that described as (Present position and responsibilities at the Company).
  2. The family register name of the candidate Noriko Yao is Noriko Seto.

Name

Career Summary, Status, Responsibility or

Company

(Date of Birth)

Significant Positions Concurrently Held

Shares Held

Apr.

1979

Joined the Company

Jul.

2009

Executive Officer,

Masayuki Sato

Jul.

2010

General Manager, Finance & Accounting Division

(May 18, 1955)

Director, Chief Financial Officer

and Senior General Manager, Finance & Accounting

R e a p p o i n t m e n t

Division

Term of office as a

Jul.

2011

Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer

and Senior General Manager, Corporate

Director:

Administrative & Financial Affairs Division

50,720

14years

Jun.

2012

Executive Vice President, Director, Chief Financial

(As of the conclusion of this

Officer and Senior General Manager, Corporate

Shares

Ordinary General

Administrative & Financial Affairs Division

Shareholders' Meeting)

Apr.

2013

Executive Vice President, Director,

1

Attendance rate at board

Chief Financial Officer, Senior General Manager,

Corporate Administrative & Financial Affairs

meetings

Division and Senior General Manager, Security

100%

Management Office

(13/13)

Jun.

2014

Representative Director and Chairman

Jun.

2017

Representative Director and Chairman,

Chief Executive Officer (current post)

[Reason for Nomination

as Director]

Mr. Masayuki Sato possesses abundant experience and knowledge built up through his service as the

Company's Chief Financial Officer and as the Senior General Manager of the Corporate Affairs Division,

as well as in other positions, and has served as Representative Director and Chairman since 2014 making

positive contributions to the management of the Company and the JGC Group. Based on this record of

service, it is judged that he has the capacity to use his accumulated experience and knowledge to perform

the duties of director and exercise decisive leadership in successfully promoting the Company's business

and is nominated for election as a director.

Apr.

1972

Joined the Company

Jul.

2004

Executive Officer,

General Manager, Energy Project Division

Tadashi Ishizuka

Jun.

2005 Senior Executive Officer,

General Manager, Energy Project Division

(October 3, 1951)

Aug.

2007

Senior Executive Officer,

R e a p p o i n t m e n t

Senior General Manager, Project Operation Services

Term of office as a

Division

Jun.

2008

Managing Director,

Director:

Senior General Manager, Project Operation Services

53,632

year

Division

(As of the conclusion of this

Jun.

2010

Senior Managing Director

Shares

Ordinary General

Jun.

2011

Executive Vice President, Director

Shareholders' Meeting)

Jul.

2014

Director, Senior Executive Vice President,

2

Attendance rate at board

Senior General Manager, Security Management Office

Jun.

2015

Retired from Director

meetings

Feb.

2017 Senior Executive Vice President,

100%

Chief Project Officer

(13/13)

Jun.

2017

Representative Director and President,

Chief Operating Officer (current post)

Oct.

2019

Director, JGC JAPAN CORPORATION

(current post)

[Reason for Nomination

as Director]

Mr. Tadashi Ishizuka has served as the person in charge of large-scale overseas projects and as the Senior

General Manager of the Project Operation Services Division where he gained abundant experience and

knowledge in the area of project management. In addition, he served as Representative Director and

President since 2017 making positive contributions to the management of the Company and the JGC

Group. Based on this record of service, it is judged that he has the capacity to use his accumulated

experience and knowledge to perform the duties of director and exercise decisive leadership in

successfully promoting the Company's business and is nominated for election as a director.

Name

Career Summary, Status, Responsibility or

Company

(Date of Birth)

Significant Positions Concurrently Held

Shares Held

Apr. 1981 Joined the Company

Aug. 2007

General Manager, Compliance Administration

Office, Legal & Compliance Office

Jul.

2011

General Manager, Corporate Administration

Department, Corporate Administrative &

Financial Affairs Division

Jul.

2014

Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate

Administrative & Financial Affairs Division

Kiyotaka

Sep. 2016 Director, Executive Officer, Senior General

Manager, Corporate Administrative & Financial

Terajima

Jun.

Affairs Division

(March 3, 1959)

2017 Director, Senior Executive officer, Senior General

Manager, Corporate Administrative & Financial

R e a p p o i n t m e n t

Affairs Division

Term of office as a

Apr. 2018 Director, Executive Vice President, Chief

Financial Officer, and Senior General Manager,

Director:

31,516

Corporate Administrative & Financial Affairs

8 years

Division

Shares

(As of the conclusion of

Apr.

this Ordinary General

2019 Director, Executive Vice President, Chief

Shareholders' Meeting)

Financial Officer, Senior General Manager,

3

Corporate Administrative &Financial Affairs

Attendance rate at board

Division and Senior General Manager, Legal

meetings

&Compliance Office

100%

Oct.

2019

Director, Executive Vice President, Chief

(13/13))

Financial Officer and General Manager, Group

Management Development Department

Apr.

2020

Director, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief

Financial Officer(current post)

Apr. 2023 Representative Director, President, JGC Corporate

Solutions Co., Ltd. (current post)

[Significant Positions Concurrently Held]

Representative Director, President, JGC Corporate Solutions Co.,

Ltd.

[Reason for Nomination as Director]

Mr. Kiyotaka Terajima possesses abundant experience and knowledge built up through his service as the Senior General Manager of the Corporate Affairs Division, as well as in other positions. In addition, he served as Chief Financial Officer since 2018, further contributing to the progress of the Company and of the JGC Group. Based on this record of service, it is judged that he has the capacity to use his accumulated experience and knowledge to perform the duties of director and exercise decisive leadership in successfully promoting the Company's business and is nominated for election as a director.

Apr. 1985 Joined the Ministry of Trade and Industry

(currently Ministry of Economy, Trade and

Industry)

Oct. 2012 Director-General, Trade Control Department,

Masaki

Trade and Economic Cooperation Bureau

Jul.

2013

Deputy Director-General, Commerce and

Ishikawa

Information Policy Bureau

5,412

(August 7,

1962)

Jul. 2015 Deputy Commissioner, Acquisition, Technology

Shares

& Logistics Agency, Ministry of Defence

N e w

Jul.

2017

Director-General, Trade and Economic

A p p

o i n t m e n t

Cooperation Bureau

Nov. 2019 Advisor, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co, Ltd

Apr.

2021

Executive Officer

Apr. 2022 Senior Executive Officer

(current post)

[Reason for Nomination as Director]

Mr. Masaki Ishikawa has extensive experience and knowledge of industrial policy and economic

security, having served as Director General of the Trade and Economic Cooperation Bureau in the

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and other important posts in Japanese Government. Since

joining the Company, he has also carried out his duties with his broad perspective and viewpoint that

captures domestic and international trends. Based on the above experience and knowledge, he has been

nominated as a candidate for the position of director because he is deemed capable of appropriately

performing his duties as a director who makes important decisions and supervises the execution of

business operations.

Name

Career Summary, Status, Responsibility or

Company

(Date of Birth)

Significant Positions Concurrently Held

Shares Held

Apr.

1983

Joined the Company

Apr.

2018

Executive Officer, Senior General Manager,

Shoji Yamada

JGC Japan Planning Office and General Manager,

Domestic Infrastructure Project Division,

(January 23, 1960)

Infrastructure Division

Jul.

2018

Executive Officer,

R e a p p o i n t m e n t

Senior General Manager, JGC Japan Planning Office

Term of office as a

Director:

and General Manager, Domestic Infrastructure

3 year

Project Division, Infrastructure Division and General

24,087

(As of the conclusion of

Apr.

2019

Manager, Sales Division.

this Ordinary General

Executive Officer Senior General Manager,

Shares

Shareholders' Meeting)

JGC Japan Planning Office and General Manager,

Domestic Infrastructure Project Division.

Attendance rate at board

Oct.

2019

Representative Director, President,

meetings

JGC JAPAN CORPORATION (current post)

100%

Jun.

2021

Director (current post)

(13/13)

[Significant Positions Concurrently Held]

Representative Director, President, JGC JAPAN

CORPORATION

[Reason for Nomination

as Director]

Mr. Shoji Yamada, having served in the capacity of General Manager in Infrastructure Division and Sales

Division, has abundant experience and knowledge in the fields of plant marketing. In addition, along with

his position as Representative Director, President of JGC JAPAN CORPORATION as of October 2019

further contributing to the progress of the Company and of the JGC Group. Based on this record of

service, it is judged that he has the capacity to use his accumulated experience and knowledge to perform the

duties of director and exercise decisive leadership in successfully promoting the Company's business and is

nominated for election as a director.

Name

Career Summary, Status, Responsibility or

Company

(Date of Birth)

Significant Positions Concurrently Held

Shares Held

Candidate for

Apr.

1974 Joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Feb.

1989

Seconded to International Energy Agency

an Outside

Apr.

2001 Director-General, Middle Eastern and African

Director

Affairs Bureau

Shigeru Endo

Feb.

2002

Director-General, Consular and Migration

Affairs Department

(October 16, 1948)

Aug.

2003

Ambassador to The Permanent Mission of

Japan to the United Nations and Other

R e a p p o i n t m e n t

International Organizations in Geneva and

O u t s i d e

I n

d e p e n d e

n t

Consul General, Consulate General of Japan in

Geneva

Term of office as a

Mar.

2007

Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary

Director:

to the Republic of Tunisia

0

11 years

Jul.

2009

Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary

(As of the conclusion of

Oct.

2012

to Saudi Arabia

Share

this Ordinary General

Retired from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Shareholders' Meeting)

Jun.

2013

Outside Director, the Company (current post)

Attendance rate at board

Jun.

2013

Outside Director, IINO KAIUN KAISHA,

LTD.

meetings

Apr.

2014

Special Assistant to the Minister for Foreign

100%

Affairs

(13/13)

Dec

2017 Special envoys for Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai,

Japan

Jun.

2018

Outside Director, ADEKA Corporation

(current post)

[Significant Positions Concurrently Held]

Outside Director, ADEKA Corporation

[Reason for Nomination

as Outside Director and Outline of Expected Role]

Mr. Shigeru Endo does not have direct experience in company management, but he has served as the

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Saudi Arabia and Tunisia and possesses unique

experience and knowledge of the JGC Group's principal business market. He is nominated as an Outside

Director because the Company believes that he will be able to appropriately perform his expected duties as an Outside Director and contribute to further increasing our corporate value, which includes providing accurate advice and opinions for the management and business of the Company and exerting a supervisory function from an independent standpoint, by making the most of the aforementioned experience and knowledge. He satisfies the requirements of an Independent Executive pursuant to the provision of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Company will continue to designate him as an Independent Executive and notify the said Stock Exchange to that effect.

Name

Career Summary, Status, Responsibility or

Company

Shares

(Date of Birth)

Significant Positions Concurrently Held

Held

Candidate for

Apr.

1968

Joined Bank of Japan

an Outside

Jun.

1998 Executive Director, in charge of the Bank's

Director

International Affairs

Jun.

2002 Senior Advisor, the Boston Consulting Group

Masayuki

Feb.

2005

Senior Executive Advisor, Credit Suisse

Matsushima

Securities (Japan) Limited

Jun. 2008 Chairman, Credit Suisse Securities (Japan)

(June 15, 1945)

Limited

R e a p p o i n t m e n t

May

2011 Senior Advisor, the Boston Consulting Group

O u t s i d e

Jun. 2011 Outside Director, Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

I n d e p e n d e n t

Jun.

2011

Outside Director, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

0

Term of office as a

Sep. 2014 Senior Advisor, Integral Corporation

Share

(current post)

Director:

Jun. 2016 Outside Director, the Company (current post)

8 years

Jul.

2017 External Councillor, Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC

(As of the conclusion of

(current post)

this Ordinary General

Shareholders' Meeting)

[Significant Positions Concurrently Held]

Attendance rate at board

Senior Advisor, Integral Corporation

meetings

External Councillor, Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC

100%

(13/13)

[Reason for Nomination

as Outside Director and Outline of Expected Role]

Mr. Masayuki Matsushima has wide experience and knowledge in the fields of finance and corporate

management, having served as Executive Director of Bank of Japan, and in other significant positions.

He is nominated as an Outside Director because the Company believes that he will be able to

appropriately perform his expected duties as an Outside Director and contribute to further increasing

our corporate value, which includes providing accurate advice and opinions for the management and

business of the Company and exerting a supervisory function from an independent standpoint, by

making the most of the aforementioned experience and knowledge. He satisfies the requirements of an

Independent Executive pursuant to the provision of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Company will

continue to designate him as an Independent Executive and notify the said Stock Exchange to that

effect.

