Securities Code: 1963 Date of issue: June 5, 2024 Start of electronic provision: May 27, 2024 JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 2-3-1 Minato Mirai, Nishi-ku Yokohama, Kanagawa 220-6001, Japan Masayuki Sato Representative Director and Chairman To the Shareholders of JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION (the "Company") NOTICE OF THE 128th ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING We hereby notify you of the convocation of the 128th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting with the following outline. When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken an electronic provision measure for information that constitutes the contents of reference documents, etc. for the general shareholders' meeting (matters subject to the electronic provision measure). Said information is posted on the Company's website under "The 128th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting" on the Internet. Please confirm by accessing the Company's website below. Corporate website:https://www.jgc.com/en/ir/stocks/shareholders-meeting.html In addition to the Company's website, the matters subject to the electronic provision measure are posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Please access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) below, enter JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION in the "Issue name (company name)" field or 1963 in the "Code" field, and click "Search." Next, select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to confirm the information. TSE website (Listed Company Search):https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020030Action.do In the event that you are unable to attend, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. In this case, please review the reference documents and exercise your voting rights by 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2024. 1

Details Date and time: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Opening time: 9:00 a.m.) Location: Meeting Room of JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION Queen's Tower A, 6th floor 2-3-1, Minato Mirai, Nishi-ku Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan 3. Agenda: Items to Report: Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and the Independent Auditors' and the Audit & Supervisory Boards' Reports on Consolidated Financial Statements for the 128th fiscal period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 128th fiscal period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. Items for Resolution: Approval of Appropriation of Retained Earnings Appointment of 10 Directors Appointment of 5 Audit & Supervisory Board Members Decisions concerning convocation: 1. Among the matters subject to the electronic provision measure, the following matters are not included in the written documents to be delivered to shareholders who request the delivery of written documents in accordance with the laws and regulations and the provisions of Article 16 of the Company's Articles of Association. The Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Independent Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including the following items. (1) Following matters of the consolidated financial statements Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (2) Following matters of the non-consolidated financial statements Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and Notes to Non- consolidated Financial Statements If a shareholder exercised the voting rights in duplicate via the Internet and by submitting the Certificate for the Exercise of Voting Rights, the voting rights exercised via the Internet will be deemed valid. Furthermore, if a shareholder exercised the voting rights multiple times via the Internet, the last exercise of the voting rights will be deemed valid. If neither approval nor disapproval of items for resolution is indicated in the returned Certificate for the Exercise of Voting Rights, it shall be deemed a vote for approval of company proposals and deemed a vote for disapproval of shareholder proposals. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attendees are kindly requested to submit their Certificate for the Exercise of Voting Rights to the reception desk staff on the day of the meeting.

If any amendment is made to the matters subject to the electronic provision measure, the statement to that effect and the matters before and after the amendment will be posted on the Company's website and the TSE website above. 2

Items for Resolution and Reference Material 1. Approval of Appropriation of Retained Earnings The Company has established the dividend policy by taking into consideration profit sharing with shareholders while comprehensively considering the maintenance of its capital base and the investment for growth, aiming for a dividend payout ratio of 30% of profit attributable to owners of parent, with an annual dividend of 15.00 yen per share as the minimum amount. Although Profit attributable to owners of parent for the current fiscal year turned to loss, after comprehensively taking into account the current financial situation of the Company, including the liquidity situation on hand and the outlook for the next fiscal year and beyond, the Company proposes a year-end dividend of 40.00 yen per share, as per the forecast announced in May 2023. In addition, for the purpose of ensuring flexibility in capital policy, the Company proposes to appropriate a part of general reserve to the retained earnings brought forward as follows: 1. Items relating to fiscal year-end dividends Type of dividend Cash Dividend amount to be allocated Per share of common stock: ￥40.00 Total: ￥9,661,652,880 (3) Effective date of dividends from retained earnings June 28, 2024 ２. Other matters relating to the appropriation of surplus funds (1) Item and amount of surplus to be reduced General reserve ￥8,000,000,000 (2) Item and amount of surplus to be increased Retained earnings carried forward ￥8,000,000,000 [Reference] Basic policy on the appropriation of profits From the fiscal year ending March 2025, the company will change its basic policy on dividends, taking into account its current financial position and the outlook for its future performance. The revised policy is as follows. Based on the concept of paying a year-end dividend of surplus once a year and linking it to the performance of each fiscal year, the consolidated dividend payout ratio will be around 30%, with a minimum annual dividend of 40 yen per share.

Share buy-backs will be considered from time to time, taking into account the performance outlook and free cash flow situation.

2. Appointment of 10 Directors At the conclusion of the 128th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, the tenure of office of all 7 directors will expire. This proposal requests the appointment of 10 Directors in order to maintain an appropriate and flexible number of Directors capable of effective deliberations at the Board of Directors meetings, to further enhance discussions on the Group's medium- and long- term strategies and issues, and to strengthen the supervisory function over the execution of the Group companies operations. The candidates for appointment as director are as follows: Present position and responsibilities at Attendan Term of ce rate at Name(age), gender the Company (Current principal office as board position) Director meetings １ Masayuki Sato Representative Director and Chairman Chief Executive Officer 100% (69), male 14 years A member of nominating committee (13/13) Reappointment A member of compensation committee ２ Tadashi Ishizuka Representative Director and President Chief Operating Officer 100% (72), male 7 years A member of nominating committee (13/13) Reappointment A member of compensation committee ３ Kiyotaka Terajima Director, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer 100% (65), male 8 years (Representative Director, President, JGC (13/13) Reappointment Corporate Solutions Co., Ltd.) ４ Masaki Ishikawa Senior Executive Officer ― ― (61), male N e w A p p o i n t m e n t ５ Shoji Yamada Director 100% (64), male (Representative Director, President, 3 years (13/13) Reappointment JGC JAPAN CORPORATION) Shigeru Endo ６ (75), male Outside Director 100% Reappointment Chairman of nominating committee 11 years (13/13) Outside A member of compensation committee Independent 4

Masayuki Matsushima Outside Director ７ (79), male A member of nominating committee 100% Reappointment Chairman of compensation committee 8 years (13/13) Outside (Senior Advisor, Integral Corporation) Independent Noriko Yao Outside Director ８ (56), female A member of nominating committee 100% Reappointment A member of compensation 3 years (13/13) Outside committee (Partner, TMI Associates) Independent Shinjiro Mishima ― ９ (74), male (Representative Director, Next ― ― N e w A p p o i n t m e n t Generation Environmental Ship O u t s i d e Development Centre) I n d e p e n d e n t Miku Hirano ― 10 (40), female ― ― N e w A p p o i n t m e n t (Representative Director and Co-CEO O u t s i d e Cinnamon Co., Ltd.) I n d e p e n d e n t Notes: 1. The age of each candidate is as of the day of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The term, (Current principal position) is used when a candidate occupies a primary position different from that described as (Present position and responsibilities at the Company). The family register name of the candidate Noriko Yao is Noriko Seto. 5

Name Career Summary, Status, Responsibility or Company (Date of Birth) Significant Positions Concurrently Held Shares Held Apr. 1979 Joined the Company Jul. 2009 Executive Officer, Masayuki Sato Jul. 2010 General Manager, Finance & Accounting Division (May 18, 1955) Director, Chief Financial Officer and Senior General Manager, Finance & Accounting R e a p p o i n t m e n t Division Term of office as a Jul. 2011 Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer and Senior General Manager, Corporate Director: Administrative & Financial Affairs Division 50,720 14years Jun. 2012 Executive Vice President, Director, Chief Financial (As of the conclusion of this Officer and Senior General Manager, Corporate Shares Ordinary General Administrative & Financial Affairs Division Shareholders' Meeting) Apr. 2013 Executive Vice President, Director, 1 Attendance rate at board Chief Financial Officer, Senior General Manager, Corporate Administrative & Financial Affairs meetings Division and Senior General Manager, Security 100% Management Office (13/13) Jun. 2014 Representative Director and Chairman Jun. 2017 Representative Director and Chairman, Chief Executive Officer (current post) [Reason for Nomination as Director] Mr. Masayuki Sato possesses abundant experience and knowledge built up through his service as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and as the Senior General Manager of the Corporate Affairs Division, as well as in other positions, and has served as Representative Director and Chairman since 2014 making positive contributions to the management of the Company and the JGC Group. Based on this record of service, it is judged that he has the capacity to use his accumulated experience and knowledge to perform the duties of director and exercise decisive leadership in successfully promoting the Company's business and is nominated for election as a director. Apr. 1972 Joined the Company Jul. 2004 Executive Officer, General Manager, Energy Project Division Tadashi Ishizuka Jun. 2005 Senior Executive Officer, General Manager, Energy Project Division (October 3, 1951) Aug. 2007 Senior Executive Officer, R e a p p o i n t m e n t Senior General Manager, Project Operation Services Term of office as a Division Jun. 2008 Managing Director, Director: Senior General Manager, Project Operation Services 53,632 ７ year Division (As of the conclusion of this Jun. 2010 Senior Managing Director Shares Ordinary General Jun. 2011 Executive Vice President, Director Shareholders' Meeting) Jul. 2014 Director, Senior Executive Vice President, 2 Attendance rate at board Senior General Manager, Security Management Office Jun. 2015 Retired from Director meetings Feb. 2017 Senior Executive Vice President, 100% Chief Project Officer (13/13) Jun. 2017 Representative Director and President, Chief Operating Officer (current post) Oct. 2019 Director, JGC JAPAN CORPORATION (current post) [Reason for Nomination as Director] Mr. Tadashi Ishizuka has served as the person in charge of large-scale overseas projects and as the Senior General Manager of the Project Operation Services Division where he gained abundant experience and knowledge in the area of project management. In addition, he served as Representative Director and President since 2017 making positive contributions to the management of the Company and the JGC Group. Based on this record of service, it is judged that he has the capacity to use his accumulated experience and knowledge to perform the duties of director and exercise decisive leadership in successfully promoting the Company's business and is nominated for election as a director. 6

Name Career Summary, Status, Responsibility or Company (Date of Birth) Significant Positions Concurrently Held Shares Held Apr. 1981 Joined the Company Aug. 2007 General Manager, Compliance Administration Office, Legal & Compliance Office Jul. 2011 General Manager, Corporate Administration Department, Corporate Administrative & Financial Affairs Division Jul. 2014 Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Administrative & Financial Affairs Division Kiyotaka Sep. 2016 Director, Executive Officer, Senior General Manager, Corporate Administrative & Financial Terajima Jun. Affairs Division (March 3, 1959) 2017 Director, Senior Executive officer, Senior General Manager, Corporate Administrative & Financial R e a p p o i n t m e n t Affairs Division Term of office as a Apr. 2018 Director, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Senior General Manager, Director: 31,516 Corporate Administrative & Financial Affairs 8 years Division Shares (As of the conclusion of Apr. this Ordinary General 2019 Director, Executive Vice President, Chief Shareholders' Meeting) Financial Officer, Senior General Manager, 3 Corporate Administrative &Financial Affairs Attendance rate at board Division and Senior General Manager, Legal meetings &Compliance Office 100% Oct. 2019 Director, Executive Vice President, Chief (13/13)) Financial Officer and General Manager, Group Management Development Department Apr. 2020 Director, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer(current post) Apr. 2023 Representative Director, President, JGC Corporate Solutions Co., Ltd. (current post) [Significant Positions Concurrently Held] Representative Director, President, JGC Corporate Solutions Co., Ltd. [Reason for Nomination as Director] Mr. Kiyotaka Terajima possesses abundant experience and knowledge built up through his service as the Senior General Manager of the Corporate Affairs Division, as well as in other positions. In addition, he served as Chief Financial Officer since 2018, further contributing to the progress of the Company and of the JGC Group. Based on this record of service, it is judged that he has the capacity to use his accumulated experience and knowledge to perform the duties of director and exercise decisive leadership in successfully promoting the Company's business and is nominated for election as a director. Apr. 1985 Joined the Ministry of Trade and Industry (currently Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry) Oct. 2012 Director-General, Trade Control Department, Masaki Trade and Economic Cooperation Bureau Jul. 2013 Deputy Director-General, Commerce and Ishikawa Information Policy Bureau 5,412 (August 7, 1962) Jul. 2015 Deputy Commissioner, Acquisition, Technology Shares & Logistics Agency, Ministry of Defence N e w Jul. 2017 Director-General, Trade and Economic A p p o i n t m e n t Cooperation Bureau ４ Nov. 2019 Advisor, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co, Ltd Apr. 2021 Executive Officer Apr. 2022 Senior Executive Officer (current post) [Reason for Nomination as Director] Mr. Masaki Ishikawa has extensive experience and knowledge of industrial policy and economic security, having served as Director General of the Trade and Economic Cooperation Bureau in the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and other important posts in Japanese Government. Since joining the Company, he has also carried out his duties with his broad perspective and viewpoint that captures domestic and international trends. Based on the above experience and knowledge, he has been nominated as a candidate for the position of director because he is deemed capable of appropriately performing his duties as a director who makes important decisions and supervises the execution of business operations. 7

Name Career Summary, Status, Responsibility or Company (Date of Birth) Significant Positions Concurrently Held Shares Held Apr. 1983 Joined the Company Apr. 2018 Executive Officer, Senior General Manager, Shoji Yamada JGC Japan Planning Office and General Manager, Domestic Infrastructure Project Division, (January 23, 1960) Infrastructure Division Jul. 2018 Executive Officer, R e a p p o i n t m e n t Senior General Manager, JGC Japan Planning Office Term of office as a Director: and General Manager, Domestic Infrastructure 3 year Project Division, Infrastructure Division and General 24,087 (As of the conclusion of Apr. 2019 Manager, Sales Division. this Ordinary General Executive Officer Senior General Manager, Shares Shareholders' Meeting) JGC Japan Planning Office and General Manager, Domestic Infrastructure Project Division. ５ Attendance rate at board Oct. 2019 Representative Director, President, meetings JGC JAPAN CORPORATION (current post) 100% Jun. 2021 Director (current post) (13/13) [Significant Positions Concurrently Held] Representative Director, President, JGC JAPAN CORPORATION [Reason for Nomination as Director] Mr. Shoji Yamada, having served in the capacity of General Manager in Infrastructure Division and Sales Division, has abundant experience and knowledge in the fields of plant marketing. In addition, along with his position as Representative Director, President of JGC JAPAN CORPORATION as of October 2019 further contributing to the progress of the Company and of the JGC Group. Based on this record of service, it is judged that he has the capacity to use his accumulated experience and knowledge to perform the duties of director and exercise decisive leadership in successfully promoting the Company's business and is nominated for election as a director. 8

Name Career Summary, Status, Responsibility or Company (Date of Birth) Significant Positions Concurrently Held Shares Held Candidate for Apr. 1974 Joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Feb. 1989 Seconded to International Energy Agency an Outside Apr. 2001 Director-General, Middle Eastern and African Director Affairs Bureau Shigeru Endo Feb. 2002 Director-General, Consular and Migration Affairs Department (October 16, 1948) Aug. 2003 Ambassador to The Permanent Mission of Japan to the United Nations and Other R e a p p o i n t m e n t International Organizations in Geneva and O u t s i d e I n d e p e n d e n t Consul General, Consulate General of Japan in Geneva Term of office as a Mar. 2007 Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary Director: to the Republic of Tunisia 0 11 years Jul. 2009 Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary (As of the conclusion of Oct. 2012 to Saudi Arabia Share this Ordinary General Retired from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shareholders' Meeting) Jun. 2013 Outside Director, the Company (current post) Attendance rate at board Jun. 2013 Outside Director, IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD. meetings ６ Apr. 2014 Special Assistant to the Minister for Foreign 100% Affairs (13/13) Dec 2017 Special envoys for Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan Jun. 2018 Outside Director, ADEKA Corporation (current post) [Significant Positions Concurrently Held] Outside Director, ADEKA Corporation [Reason for Nomination as Outside Director and Outline of Expected Role] Mr. Shigeru Endo does not have direct experience in company management, but he has served as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Saudi Arabia and Tunisia and possesses unique experience and knowledge of the JGC Group's principal business market. He is nominated as an Outside Director because the Company believes that he will be able to appropriately perform his expected duties as an Outside Director and contribute to further increasing our corporate value, which includes providing accurate advice and opinions for the management and business of the Company and exerting a supervisory function from an independent standpoint, by making the most of the aforementioned experience and knowledge. He satisfies the requirements of an Independent Executive pursuant to the provision of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Company will continue to designate him as an Independent Executive and notify the said Stock Exchange to that effect. 9