JGC : Outline
Translation
This presentation is English-language translation of the original Japanese-language document for your convenience.
In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version is assumed to be correct.
Outline of 1st Quarter Financial Results
for Fiscal Year 2022
April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022
August 10, 2022
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
CONTENTS
Highlights
Income Statement
Segment Information
Balance Sheets
Outline of Contracts (Total Engineering)
Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2022
(Appendix)
Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2022 by Segment
Net sales & New Contracts by Region
Historical data chart
Sales and profits increased year on year due to the steady execution of large-scale projects and the impact of the yen's depreciation
Growth in orders has started smoothly, including a large-scale order in Saudi Arabia
The full-year earnings forecast and dividend forecast are revised upward
© 2021 JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Enhancingplanetary health
3
【Unit: Billions of Yen 】
FY2021 1Q
FY2022 1Q
Difference
Net sales
107.0
118.1
+11.1
Gross profit
9.4
16.2
+6.7
Profit ratio
8.8%
13.7%
+4.9pt
Operating profit
4.1
10.2
+6.0
Ordinary profit
5.9
18.5
+12.5
Profit/loss attributable to
△ 55.1
12.5
+67.6
owners of parent
© 2021 JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Enhancingplanetary health
4
【Unit: Billions of Yen 】
FY2021 1Q*
FY2022 1Q
Difference
Total Engineering
Net sales
95.5
104.0
+8.4
+9%
Segment profit
3.4
8.5
+5.1
+147%
Functional Materials
Net sales
11.1
13.2
+2.0
+18%
Manufacturing
Segment profit
2.1
2.6
+0.4
+22%
Others
Net sales
0.3
0.9
+0.6
+166%
Segment profit
△ 0.0
0.2
+0.3
-
Adjustment
Segment profit
△ 1.3
△ 1.2
+0.1
-
Total (Consolidated)
Net sales
107.0
118.1
+11.1
+10%
Segment profit
4.1
10.2
+6.0
+144%
The group administrative expenses of JGC Holdings Corporation, which were previously allocated to individual segments, are included in "Adjustment" as a corporate expense not allocated to individual segments due to a change in the method of performance management from the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
The segment information for the first quarter of the previous consolidated fiscal year is presented based on the calculation method adopted after the change.
© 2021 JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Enhancingplanetary health
5
Disclaimer
JGC Holdings Corporation published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Sales 2023
599 B
4 437 M
4 437 M
Net income 2023
21 270 M
158 M
158 M
Net cash 2023
207 B
1 537 M
1 537 M
P/E ratio 2023
19,6x
Yield 2023
1,51%
Capitalization
415 B
3 073 M
3 073 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,35x
EV / Sales 2024
0,31x
Nbr of Employees
7 275
Free-Float
86,9%
Chart JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
1 642,00 JPY
Average target price
2 050,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
24,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.