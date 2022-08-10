JGC : Outline of 1st Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022

Translation
This presentation is English-language translation of the original Japanese-language document for your convenience.
In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version is assumed to be correct.
Outline of 1st Quarter Financial Results
for Fiscal Year 2022
April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022
August 10, 2022
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
CONTENTS
-
Highlights
-
Income Statement
-
Segment Information
-
Balance Sheets
-
Outline of Contracts (Total Engineering)
-
Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2022
(Appendix)
-
Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2022 by Segment
-
Net sales & New Contracts by Region
-
Historical data chart
-
Sales and profits increased year on year due to the steady execution of large-scale projects and the impact of the yen's depreciation
-
Growth in orders has started smoothly, including a large-scale order in Saudi Arabia
-
The full-year earnings forecast and dividend forecast are revised upward
|
© 2021 JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|
Enhancingplanetary health
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
【Unit: Billions of Yen】
|
|
FY2021 1Q
|
FY2022 1Q
|
Difference
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
107.0
|
118.1
|
+11.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
9.4
|
16.2
|
+6.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit ratio
|
8.8%
|
13.7%
|
+4.9pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
4.1
|
10.2
|
+6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
5.9
|
18.5
|
+12.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/loss attributable to
|
△ 55.1
|
12.5
|
+67.6
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
© 2021 JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|
Enhancingplanetary health
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
【Unit: Billions of Yen】
|
|
|
FY2021 1Q*
|
FY2022 1Q
|
Difference
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Engineering
|
Net sales
|
95.5
|
104.0
|
+8.4
|
+9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit
|
3.4
|
8.5
|
+5.1
|
+147%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Functional Materials
|
Net sales
|
11.1
|
13.2
|
+2.0
|
+18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
Segment profit
|
2.1
|
2.6
|
+0.4
|
+22%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
Net sales
|
0.3
|
0.9
|
+0.6
|
+166%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit
|
△ 0.0
|
0.2
|
+0.3
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustment
|
Segment profit
|
△ 1.3
|
△ 1.2
|
+0.1
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total (Consolidated)
|
Net sales
|
107.0
|
118.1
|
+11.1
|
+10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit
|
4.1
|
10.2
|
+6.0
|
+144%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The group administrative expenses of JGC Holdings Corporation, which were previously allocated to individual segments, are included in "Adjustment" as a corporate expense not allocated to individual segments due to a change in the method of performance management from the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
The segment information for the first quarter of the previous consolidated fiscal year is presented based on the calculation method adopted after the change.
|
© 2021 JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|
Enhancingplanetary health
|
5
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.