    1963   JP3667600005

JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(1963)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
1672.00 JPY   +1.83%
02:14aJGC : Summary-Consolidated First Quarter Financial Statements
PU
02:14aJGC : Outline of 1st Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022
PU
08/09JGC : Notice on Completion of Payment of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation
PU
JGC : Outline of 1st Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Translation

This presentation is English-language translation of the original Japanese-language document for your convenience.

In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version is assumed to be correct.

Outline of 1st Quarter Financial Results

for Fiscal Year 2022

April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022

August 10, 2022

JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CONTENTS

  • Highlights
  • Income Statement
  • Segment Information
  • Balance Sheets
  • Outline of Contracts (Total Engineering)
  • Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2022

(Appendix)

  • Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2022 by Segment
  • Net sales & New Contracts by Region
  • Historical data chart

2

Highlights

  • Sales and profits increased year on year due to the steady execution of large-scale projects and the impact of the yen's depreciation
  • Growth in orders has started smoothly, including a large-scale order in Saudi Arabia
  • The full-year earnings forecast and dividend forecast are revised upward

© 2021 JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

​Enhancingplanetary health

3

Income Statement

Unit: Billions of Yen

FY2021 1Q

FY2022 1Q

Difference

Net sales

107.0

118.1

+11.1

Gross profit

9.4

16.2

+6.7

Profit ratio

8.8%

13.7%

+4.9pt

Operating profit

4.1

10.2

+6.0

Ordinary profit

5.9

18.5

+12.5

Profit/loss attributable to

55.1

12.5

+67.6

owners of parent

© 2021 JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

​Enhancingplanetary health

4

Segment Information

Unit: Billions of Yen

FY2021 1Q*

FY2022 1Q

Difference

Total Engineering

Net sales

95.5

104.0

+8.4

+9%

Segment profit

3.4

8.5

+5.1

+147%

Functional Materials

Net sales

11.1

13.2

+2.0

+18%

Manufacturing

Segment profit

2.1

2.6

+0.4

+22%

Others

Net sales

0.3

0.9

+0.6

+166%

Segment profit

0.0

0.2

+0.3

-

Adjustment

Segment profit

1.3

1.2

+0.1

-

Total (Consolidated)

Net sales

107.0

118.1

+11.1

+10%

Segment profit

4.1

10.2

+6.0

+144%

  • The group administrative expenses of JGC Holdings Corporation, which were previously allocated to individual segments, are included in "Adjustment" as a corporate expense not allocated to individual segments due to a change in the method of performance management from the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
    The segment information for the first quarter of the previous consolidated fiscal year is presented based on the calculation method adopted after the change.

© 2021 JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

​Enhancingplanetary health

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JGC Holdings Corporation published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
