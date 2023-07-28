Jul. 28, 2023

On July 20, 2023, 17 members from PERTAMINA, an Indonesian state-owned oil company and Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC), visited JGC Holdings' Research & Development Center (Oarai-cho, Higashi-Ibaraki-gun, Ibaraki Prefecture) to see the "Methane Emissions Measurement Technology Evaluation Facility" (hereinafter referred to as the Facility), which is designed for methane emissions from oil and natural gas related facilities.

PERTAMINA plans to quantify methane emissions from its facilities by visiting the Facility and investigating methane emissions quantification technology.

Mr. Juferson Victor Mangempis, Vice President Investor Relations - PERTAMINA commented, "The Facility makes a strong foundation to investigate the methane measurement technology further. It is very practical to improve the accuracy of methane measurement and therefore helping us to better manage the methane emission in the future"

