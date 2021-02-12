JGC : awarded FEED Contract for Gas Separation Plant in Kazakhstan

Feb. 10, 2021

JGC Holdings Corporation (Representative Director, Chairman and CEO Masayuki Sato) announced today that JGC Corporation (Representative Director and President Yutaka Yamazaki), which operates the overseas engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business of the JGC Group, was in December 2020 awarded the Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) contract for a gas separation plant construction project in the Republic of Kazakhstan being planned by KazMunayGas, Kazakhstan's state-owned oil company, and its subsidiary, KLPE.

This project calls for KLPE to construct a gas separation plant with a capacity of 957 MMSCF per day adjacent to a plant that is run by Tengiz Oilfield development company Tengizchevroil (a joint venture of ExxonMobil, Chevron, KazMunayGas and others). The separated ethane is to be supplied as the raw material for a further planned plant for manufacturing polyethylene.

The selection of JGC as contractor for this project is believed to reflect the clients' strong positive evaluation of JGC Corporation's track record of involvement in gas processing plants worldwide, as well as its successful delivery of a project to modernize the Atyrau oil refinery for KazMunayGas completed in 2006.

Amid the accelerating worldwide trend toward low carbon and decarbonization, natural gas, which among fossil energy sources has a low environmental impact, is expected to experience an expansion in demand in the future as a primary energy source and as a raw material for gas chemicals.

Through to the present time, the JGC Group has been involved in 30 or more gas processing plant construction projects worldwide, and it will continue to proactively develop its sales activities as a world-leading engineering company in the field of gas processing.