Japanese shares rise as oil surge lifts energy-related stocks

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on
Monday, tracking Wall Street's strength at the end of last week,
and buoyed by gains in energy-related shares as oil prices
jumped after surprise output cuts by OPEC+.
The Nikkei share average gained 0.39% to 28,149.89
by the midday break, while the broader Topix climbed
0.53% to 2,014.08.
Wall Street rallied more than 1% on Friday and the Nasdaq
notched its biggest quarterly percentage gain since June 2020,
as signs of cooling inflation bolstered hopes that the Federal
Reserve might soon end its aggressive interest rate hikes.
In Japan, energy explorers jumped 4.96% to lead
gains in the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.
Oil prices jumped about $5 a barrel, jolted by a surprise
announcement by OPEC+ to cut production further in an effort to
support market stability.
Inpex jumped 5.51%. Engineering firm JGC Holdings
surged 6.52% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei.
Oil refiners advanced 3.73%.
The Nikkei's recent rally comes after the declines last
month, when investors hedged against risks of a possible global
financial crisis, said Makoto Kikuchi, chief executive officer
at Myojo Asset Management.
The Nikkei has rebounded from a near-two month low on March
16 as worries about a financial crisis eased. But rising
borrowing costs could affect financing for low-rated companies
in the U.S. and Europe, which could lead to an economic
slowdown, said Kikuchi.
"If that happens, Japanese companies would be affected," he
said.
Meanwhile, heavyweight chip-related firms fell, capping the
Nikkei's gains. Advantest lost 4.03% to become the
worst performer on the Nikkei. Tokyo Electron lost
2.28% and Screen Holdings fell 2.58%.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)