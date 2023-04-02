Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JGC Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1963   JP3667600005

JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(1963)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:39:26 2023-04-03 am EDT
1730.00 JPY   +5.42%
04/02Japanese shares rise as oil surge lifts energy-related stocks
RE
03/30JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/24JGC Holdings Corporation Announces Resignation of Kazuo Ueda, Outside Director, Effective March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japanese shares rise as oil surge lifts energy-related stocks

04/02/2023 | 11:21pm EDT
TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Monday, tracking Wall Street's strength at the end of last week, and buoyed by gains in energy-related shares as oil prices jumped after surprise output cuts by OPEC+.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.39% to 28,149.89 by the midday break, while the broader Topix climbed 0.53% to 2,014.08.

Wall Street rallied more than 1% on Friday and the Nasdaq notched its biggest quarterly percentage gain since June 2020, as signs of cooling inflation bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve might soon end its aggressive interest rate hikes.

In Japan, energy explorers jumped 4.96% to lead gains in the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Oil prices jumped about $5 a barrel, jolted by a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut production further in an effort to support market stability.

Inpex jumped 5.51%. Engineering firm JGC Holdings surged 6.52% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei.

Oil refiners advanced 3.73%.

The Nikkei's recent rally comes after the declines last month, when investors hedged against risks of a possible global financial crisis, said Makoto Kikuchi, chief executive officer at Myojo Asset Management.

The Nikkei has rebounded from a near-two month low on March 16 as worries about a financial crisis eased. But rising borrowing costs could affect financing for low-rated companies in the U.S. and Europe, which could lead to an economic slowdown, said Kikuchi.

"If that happens, Japanese companies would be affected," he said.

Meanwhile, heavyweight chip-related firms fell, capping the Nikkei's gains. Advantest lost 4.03% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei. Tokyo Electron lost 2.28% and Screen Holdings fell 2.58%. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION -3.45% 11740 Delayed Quote.43.40%
BRENT OIL 1.59% 79.73 Delayed Quote.-8.70%
INPEX CORPORATION 5.58% 1474 Delayed Quote.0.07%
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5.42% 1730 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.74% 12221.91 Real-time Quote.16.77%
NIKKEI 225 0.93% 28041.48 Real-time Quote.7.46%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -2.23% 11380 Delayed Quote.37.71%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. -1.25% 15835 Delayed Quote.23.78%
TOPIX INDEX 0.61% 2015.61 Delayed Quote.5.91%
WTI -1.01% 79.682 Delayed Quote.-7.58%
Financials
Sales 2023 600 B 4 513 M 4 513 M
Net income 2023 30 652 M 231 M 231 M
Net cash 2023 216 B 1 627 M 1 627 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 2,15%
Capitalization 395 B 2 970 M 2 970 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 7 275
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
JGC Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 641,00 JPY
Average target price 2 231,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayuki Sato Executive Officer
Tadashi Ishizuka Senior Executive Vice President
Kiyotaka Terajima Chief Financial Officer, Director & EVP
Yoshihiro Mizuguch Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Shigeru Endo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-2.21%2 970
VINCI13.32%64 614
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.76%37 043
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.81%35 407
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.94%23 996
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED23.74%23 144
