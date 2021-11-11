Log in
Outline[PDF:327.6 KB]

11/11/2021 | 03:37am EST
Translation

This presentation is English-language translation of the original Japanese-language document for your convenience.

In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version is assumed to be correct.

Outline of Half Year Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2021

April 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021

November 11, 2021

JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Contents

  1. Highlights of Fiscal Year 2021 1H
  2. Income Statement
  3. Segment Information
  4. Balance Sheets
  5. Cash Flows
  6. Outline of Contracts
  7. Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2021

© 2021 JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

​Enhancingplanetary health

2

1. Highlights of Fiscal Year 2021 1H

  • Raising profit ratio in Total Engineering segment due to steady execution in both domestic and overseas projects
  • Higher sales and profit in Functional Materials Manufacturing segment benefitted from demand recovery
  • Final settlement of the dispute with the client concerning the Ichthys LNG project

© 2021 JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

​Enhancingplanetary health

3

2. Income Statement

Unit: Billions of Yen

FY2020 1H

FY2021 1H

Difference

Net sales

199.4

217.9

+18.5

Gross profit

21.5

20.8

0.7

Profit ratio

10.8%

9.6%

1.2pt

Operating profit

11.5

10.3

1.1

Ordinary income

11.9

12.6

+0.6

Profit/loss attributable to

3.9

48.4

52.4

owners of parent

© 2021 JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

​Enhancingplanetary health

4

3. Segment Information

Unit: Billions of Yen

FY2020 1H

FY2021 1H

Difference

Total Engineering

Net sales

178.4

195.6

+17.1

+10%

Segment profit

9.1

7.1

1.9

22%

Functional Materials

Net sales

20.1

21.4

+1.2

+6%

Manufacturing

Segment profit

2.7

3.7

+1.0

+39%

Others (Including

Net sales

0.8

0.8

+0.0

+4%

adjustments)

Segment profit

0.3

0.5

0.2

-

Total (Consolidated)

Net sales

199.4

217.9

+18.5

+9%

Segment profit

11.5

10.3

1.1

10%

© 2021 JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

​Enhancingplanetary health

5

Disclaimer

JGC Holdings Corporation published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 474 B 4 160 M 4 160 M
Net income 2022 -43 475 M -382 M -382 M
Net cash 2022 165 B 1 445 M 1 445 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,36x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 275 B 2 416 M 2 414 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 7 371
Free-Float 86,7%
Technical analysis trends JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 089,00 JPY
Average target price 1 212,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayuki Sato Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tadashi Ishizuka President, COO & Representative Officer
Kiyotaka Terajima Chief Financial Officer, Director & EVP
Shigeru Endo Independent Outside Director
Masayuki Matsushima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION12.97%2 416
VINCI17.01%62 804
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED51.31%36 835
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.64%30 464
FERROVIAL, S.A.19.95%22 556
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.33.55%18 963