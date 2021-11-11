Outline[PDF:327.6 KB]

Translation
Outline of Half Year Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2021
April 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021
November 11, 2021
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Highlights of Fiscal Year 2021 1H
Income Statement
Segment Information
Balance Sheets
Cash Flows
Outline of Contracts
Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2021
1. Highlights of Fiscal Year 2021 1H
Raising profit ratio in Total Engineering segment due to steady execution in both domestic and overseas projects
Higher sales and profit in Functional Materials Manufacturing segment benefitted from demand recovery
Final settlement of the dispute with the client concerning the Ichthys LNG project
【Unit: Billions of Yen】
|
FY2020 1H
|
FY2021 1H
|
Difference
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
199.4
|
217.9
|
+18.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
21.5
|
20.8
|
△ 0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit ratio
|
10.8%
|
9.6%
|
△ 1.2pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
11.5
|
10.3
|
△ 1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
11.9
|
12.6
|
+0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/loss attributable to
|
3.9
|
△ 48.4
|
△ 52.4
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
【Unit: Billions of Yen】
|
FY2020 1H
|
FY2021 1H
|
Difference
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Engineering
|
Net sales
|
178.4
|
195.6
|
+17.1
|
+10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit
|
9.1
|
7.1
|
△ 1.9
|
△ 22%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Functional Materials
|
Net sales
|
20.1
|
21.4
|
+1.2
|
+6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
Segment profit
|
2.7
|
3.7
|
+1.0
|
+39%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others (Including
|
Net sales
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
+0.0
|
+4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments)
|
Segment profit
|
△ 0.3
|
△ 0.5
|
△ 0.2
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total (Consolidated)
|
Net sales
|
199.4
|
217.9
|
+18.5
|
+9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit
|
11.5
|
10.3
|
△ 1.1
|
△ 10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
