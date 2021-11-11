[Updated] Outline of Half Year Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2021

The following statement is an English-language translation of the original Japanese-language document provided for your convenience. In the event there is any discrepancy between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version is presumed to be correct.
November 11, 2021
To whom it may concern:
|
Company name:
|
JGC Holdings Corporation
|
Representative:
|
Masayuki Sato
|
|
Chairman, Representative Director and Chief
|
|
Executive Officer (CEO)
|
|
(Code number: 1963, Stock Exchange: Tokyo)
|
Contact:
|
Akihiro Yamagami
|
|
Manager, Corporate Communication Group
|
|
Group Management Development Department
|
|
(TEL: +81-45-682-8026)
[UPDATED]Outline of Half Year Financial Results Fiscal Year 2021
JGC Holdings Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that corrections were made to the "Outline of Half Year Financial Results Fiscal Year 2021," which we announced on November 11, 2021. Corrections before and after are underlined.
-
Reason for change
This is to make corrections to errors in the "Outline of Half Year Financial Results Fiscal Year 2021."
-
Parts that were corrected: Page4: Income Statement Page5: Segment Information Page6: Balance Sheets Page7: Cash Flows
Page10: Forecasts for Fiscal Year 2021
