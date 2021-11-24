24 Nov, 2021

Genor Biopharma Named Outstanding Employer of the Year 2021 by Liepin

On November 23, 2021, Genor Biopharma received the Outstanding Employer of the Year 2021 award from Liepin.

Liepin's Outstanding Employer of the Year 2021 award focuses on the demands and expectations of employees under the "new normal" situation, and explores how enterprises are dedicated to the healthy development of employees by focusing on the dimensions of their Security, Growth, Fairness, Identity, Pleasure and Value.

From September 27-28, 2021, General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward the goals and requirements of the new era at the Central Conference on Human Resources, namely, "Thoroughly implementing the strategy of reinvigorating China through human resources in the new era and accelerating the building of the world's important human resources center and innovation highland." Genor Biopharma is focused on making achievements and continuing to innovate. Among its 600+ employees, 70% are R&D personnel and 35% are employees with a master's or doctor's degree, which makes the company a training and development base for local scientific and technological talent in the biomedical field. It is cultivating high-quality talent in scientific research and commercialization and enabling various sectors in China's biomedical field. With the best people, the employees of Genor Biopharma feel a sense of growth!

Genor Biopharma is creating a fully integrated and end-to-end biopharma innovation company based in China, with global reach.Committed to becoming a biopharmaceutical engine for the development, production and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, Genor Biopharma has teams in China, the United States and Australia covering R&D, clinical, commercialization, BD and manufacturing. Members of the company's management team, with an average of 15+ years of industry experience, also have a balanced mix of expertise spanning R&D, clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs, commercialization and finance. No matter what position they are in, Genor Biopharma employees have the stage to give full play to their talent, and actively practice the continuous exploration of core technologies and their own career development fields, to build a first-class biopharmaceutical enterprise in order to meet unmet clinical needs through a joint effort. In an enterprise environment where innovative ideas are highly recognized and respected, we can gain recognition for our own growth and values.

While "serving patients in China and around the world," Genor Biopharma also attaches great importance to the physical and mental health of its employees and their families, and practices corporate social responsibility in various aspects such as corporate operation, talent training, and the joint participation of management and employees. The company was fully engaged during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Health and safety packages were sent to employees immediately after the flood disaster in Zhengzhou and the COVID-19 outbreak in Nanjing and Yangzhou in July 2021. In addition, it organized a team to learn about the latest scientific research and treatment in the tumor field and create continuous learning platforms for employees. It pays attention to health, commitment, acquiring knowledge and self-improvement. All participation makes our employees feel self-value!

With "Work Different," any enterprise that advocates a "different attitude," "different concept" and "different future" can become an "extraordinary employer" and join hands with you to embark on an "extraordinary growth journey."