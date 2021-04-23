JHBP CY : CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND AUDIT COMMITTEE MEMBER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

a

a

JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited

嘉和生物藥業（開曼）控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6998)

CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

AUDIT COMMITTEE MEMBER

The Board announces that:

Dr. LI Ming has resigned as a non-executive director and ceased to be a member of the audit committee of the Company with effect from 23 April 2021; and Dr. NI Lin has been appointed as a non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of the Company with effect from 23 April 2021.

The board of directors (the "Board") of JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Dr. LI Ming ("Dr. Li") has resigned as a non-executive director and ceased to be a member of the audit committee of the Company with effect from 23 April 2021. Dr. Li has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board further announces that Dr. NI Lin ("Dr. Ni") has been appointed as a non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of the Company with effect from 23 April 2021.

The biographical details of Dr. Ni is set out as follows:

Dr. Ni, aged 46, has over 20 years' experience in pharmaceutical development and investment.

Prior to joining the Group, she was a Managing Director of Suzhou 6 Dimensions Venture Capital Partnership L.P. (蘇州通和毓承投資合夥企業(有限合夥)), from June 2015 to August 2019. From

August 2019 to September 2020, Dr. Ni was a Managing Director of SDIC Innovation Investment Management Co., Ltd. (國投創新投資管理有限公司).

Dr. Ni currently serves as a Senior Partner at Shanghai TF Venture Capital Management Co., Ltd (上海泰甫創業投資管理有限公司).

Dr. Ni obtained a Doctoral Degree in pharmacology from Osaka University in Japan in March 2009.