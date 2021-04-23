Log in
    6998   KYG6501A1013

JHBP (CY) HOLDINGS LIMITED

(6998)
  Report
JHBP CY : CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND AUDIT COMMITTEE MEMBER

04/23/2021 | 07:46am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

a

a

JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited

嘉和生物藥業（開曼）控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6998)

CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

AUDIT COMMITTEE MEMBER

The Board announces that:

  1. Dr. LI Ming has resigned as a non-executive director and ceased to be a member of the audit committee of the Company with effect from 23 April 2021; and
  2. Dr. NI Lin has been appointed as a non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of the Company with effect from 23 April 2021.

The board of directors (the "Board") of JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Dr. LI Ming ("Dr. Li") has resigned as a non-executive director and ceased to be a member of the audit committee of the Company with effect from 23 April 2021. Dr. Li has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board further announces that Dr. NI Lin ("Dr. Ni") has been appointed as a non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of the Company with effect from 23 April 2021.

The biographical details of Dr. Ni is set out as follows:

Dr. Ni, aged 46, has over 20 years' experience in pharmaceutical development and investment.

Prior to joining the Group, she was a Managing Director of Suzhou 6 Dimensions Venture Capital Partnership L.P. (蘇州通和毓承投資合夥企業(有限合夥)), from June 2015 to August 2019. From

August 2019 to September 2020, Dr. Ni was a Managing Director of SDIC Innovation Investment Management Co., Ltd. (國投創新投資管理有限公司).

Dr. Ni currently serves as a Senior Partner at Shanghai TF Venture Capital Management Co., Ltd (上海泰甫創業投資管理有限公司).

Dr. Ni obtained a Doctoral Degree in pharmacology from Osaka University in Japan in March 2009.

1

Dr. Ni has entered into an appointment letter with the Company on 23 April 2021 for an initial term of three years (the "Appointment Letter"). She is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") and the articles of association of the Company. According to the Appointment Letter, Dr. Ni is not entitled to any remuneration and benefits as the non-executive director of the Company.

Dr. Ni does not have any interest in any shares or underlying shares of the Company pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Dr. Ni (i) does not hold any directorship in other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; (ii) does not hold any other position with the Company and other members of the Group or other major appointments and professional qualifications; and (iii) does not have any relationships with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders (each as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information relating to Dr. Ni which is required to be disclosed pursuant to 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules, nor are there any other matters concerning the appointment of Dr. Ni as a non-executive director that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Dr. Li and welcome Dr. Ni for joining as a member of the Board.

By order of the Board

JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited

Mr. Yi Qingqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Dr. ZHOU Joe Xin Hua and Dr. GUO Feng (Chief Executive Officer) as executive directors; Mr. YI Qingqing (Chairman), Mr. CHEN Yu and Dr. NI Lin as non-executive directors; Dr. ZHOU Honghao, Mr. FUNG Edwin and Mr. CHEN Wen as independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

JHBP CY Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 11:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
