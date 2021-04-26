JHBP CY : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND AUDIT COMMITTEE MEMBER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited

嘉和生物藥業（開曼）控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6998)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGE OF

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND AUDIT COMMITTEE MEMBER

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 23 April 2021 in relation to, among other things, the change of non-executive director and audit committee member. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Reason for Dr. Li Ming's resignation

The Board would like to supplement that Dr. Li has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director and ceased to be a member of the audit committee of the Company in order to devote more time on his other businesses.

Save as stated above, all other information in the Announcement remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited

Mr. Yi Qingqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Dr. ZHOU Joe Xin Hua and Dr. GUO Feng (Chief Executive Officer) as executive directors; Mr. YI Qingqing (Chairman), Mr. CHEN Yu and Dr. NI Lin as non-executive directors; Dr. ZHOU Honghao, Mr. FUNG Edwin and Mr. CHEN Wen as independent non-executive directors.