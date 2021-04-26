Log in
    6998   KYG6501A1013

JHBP (CY) HOLDINGS LIMITED

(6998)
JHBP CY : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND AUDIT COMMITTEE MEMBER

04/26/2021 | 06:08am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited

嘉和生物藥業（開曼）控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6998)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGE OF

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND AUDIT COMMITTEE MEMBER

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 23 April 2021 in relation to, among other things, the change of non-executive director and audit committee member. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Reason for Dr. Li Ming's resignation

The Board would like to supplement that Dr. Li has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director and ceased to be a member of the audit committee of the Company in order to devote more time on his other businesses.

Save as stated above, all other information in the Announcement remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited

Mr. Yi Qingqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Dr. ZHOU Joe Xin Hua and Dr. GUO Feng (Chief Executive Officer) as executive directors; Mr. YI Qingqing (Chairman), Mr. CHEN Yu and Dr. NI Lin as non-executive directors; Dr. ZHOU Honghao, Mr. FUNG Edwin and Mr. CHEN Wen as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

JHBP CY Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 10:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 4,56 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
Net income 2020 -674 M -104 M -104 M
Net cash 2020 1 591 M 245 M 245 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,81x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 576 M 1 012 M 1 014 M
EV / Sales 2020 1 092x
EV / Sales 2021 69,1x
Nbr of Employees 508
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart JHBP (CY) HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JHBP (CY) HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23,19 CNY
Last Close Price 13,39 CNY
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 73,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Feng Guo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xin Hua Zhou President & Executive Director
Qiyong Hu Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Qing Qing Yi Chairman
Ziyi Kan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JHBP (CY) HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.00%1 012
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.12.39%82 443
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-7.80%56 397
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS1.14%50 592
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.11.43%49 333
BIONTECH SE112.22%41 783
